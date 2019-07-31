Back

CAF's Africa Champions League final replay order improper - CAS

Author: Euronews
31st July 2019, 5 PM +02:00
In a statement on Wednesday, CAS said it had referred the matter back to the African soccer body for the “competent CAF authorities to review the incidents” and decide whether the match should be

The decision to order a replay of the African Champions League final was thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday, who told the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to refer the case to its proper disciplinary structures for a decision.



The Swiss-based court’s decision leaves the final in limbo after the original fixture was abandoned and the match awarded to Esperance after opponents Wydad Casablanca left the pitch following a disputed decision.



After a delay of almost two hours, home side Esperance were handed the trophy and winners’ medals, but were told to return them days later after the CAF executive committee ordered a replay on neutral territory, citing “unsafe conditions”.



After appeals by both clubs, CAS ruled that CAF’s executive committee “did not have jurisdiction” to order that the final be replayed and annulled the decision.



In a statement on Wednesday, CAS said it had referred the matter back to the African soccer body for the “competent CAF authorities to review the incidents” and decide whether the match should be replayed or not.



FIFA's 'The Best' Awards: Liverpool duo, Salah and Mane, shortlisted

Author: Euronews
1st August 2019, 2 AM +02:00
The shortlist revealed on Wednesday (July 31) listed Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) in a list of ten players.

Two African players have been shortlisted for football world governing body, FIFA’s, “The Best FIFA Football Awards.”

The shortlist revealed on Wednesday (July 31) listed Liverpool duo of Mohamed Salah (Egypt) and Sadio Mane (Senegal) in a list of ten players. The list will be whittled down to three before a winner is announced in September.

Mane’s record for the year under review spanned his club and country commitments. He won 2018 UEFA Champions League and was joint top-scorer in Premier League.

Outside club football, he was instrumental in Senegal’s progress to the African Cup of Nations in Egypt even though the Teranga Lions eventually lost to Algeria in the finals.

Salah on the other hand had most of his achievements at the club level. Like Sadio he helped Liverpool win the UEFA Champions League, the sixth in the club’s history.

He became the club’s top goalscorer in all competitions in 2018 /2019 season and was joint top-scorer in Premier League along with Mane and Arsenal and Gabonese international Pierre Emerick Aubameyang.

Others who made the shortlist included:

  • Kylian Mbappe = France / Paris St-Germain
  • Virgil Van Dijk = Netherlands / Liverpool
  • Eden Hazard = Belgium / Chelsea now Real Madrid
  • Frenkie de Jong = Netherlands / Ajax
  • Matthijs de Ligt = Netherlands / Ajax
  • Harry Kane = England / Tottenham
  • Cristiano Ronaldo = Portugal / Juventus
  • Lionel Messi = Argentina / Barcelona

The voting process

The ten-man shortlist for The Best FIFA Men’s Player 2019 award – based on their respective achievements during the period from 16 July 2018 to 19 July 2019 inclusive – has been compiled by a panel of experts in men’s football.

Fans now have a say and can vote for their personal top three (First choice: 5 points, second choice: 3 points and third choice: 1 point).

The fan vote will be equally weighted alongside the votes of other key members of the footballing community – namely journalists, national team coaches and captains.

The three finalists for each award will be revealed at a later date, with all award winners revealed at The Best FIFA Football Awards show in Milan on 23 September.

FIFA's CAF 'takeover' kicks off today with Samoura's '6-month loan'

Author: Euronews
1st August 2019, 12 AM +02:00
The agreement, according to a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent.

Today (August 1) all things being equal is the first day of a management takeover of African football governing body by the global football governing body FIFA.

FIFA in June announced the appointment of General Secretary Senegalese Fatma Samoura as “FIFA General Delegate for Africa.”

The former United Nations official is expected to stay in the post for a 6-month period from 1 August 2019 to 31 January 2020, renewable with the agreement of both organisations.

The agreement, according to a joint statement, effectively sees FIFA take over the management of football on the African continent.

‘‘FIFA and CAF will work closely together in order to best serve all African Member Associations to bring stability, serenity, professionalism and effective football development on the African continent,’‘ read part of the statement.

Under the new arrangement, Samoura, still serving as Secretary General of FIFA, will work with CAF president Ahmad Ahmad and a team of experts on a number of reforms of CAF, amongst others;

  • To oversee operational management of CAF, including governance and administrative procedures,
  • To ensure the efficient and professional organization of all CAF competitions;
  • To support the growth and development of football in all countries and regions of CAF

‘‘As part of this process, it was also agreed that FIFA and CAF will undertake as soon as possible a full forensic audit of CAF.’‘

The issue has drawn a fightback as Liberian Football Association president, Musa Bility, threatened to petition the Court of Arbitration for Sports, CAS, over the ‘takeover.’ Bility has since been banned for a decade by FIFA.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino has also slammed the use of the word “colonialism” by persons opposed to the arrangement and claiming that FIFA was ‘colonizing’ CAF with the move.

Embattled CAF president Ahmad had in the run up to the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt been bedeviled by principally a number of corruption allegations.

It led to his brief detention by authorities in France this year. Reports indicate that he is also being investigated by FIFA over allegations that he unduly influenced a CAF decision to to buy sportswear through a French company rather than directly from manufacturers and at inflated prices.

READ MORE: CAF president freed without charge after French graft probe

FIFA’s pursuit of a clean image

With FIFA seeking to improve football’s image, the Ahmad controversy has come as major embarrassment to Infantino, who has been claiming a new-look, clean and corruption-free FIFA.

Ahmad, by virtue of his position as leader of African football, is automatically a FIFA vice president.

African football has been rocked not only by the firing of CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy for whistle blowing, but also a walk off in the Champions League final and the alleged assault on a referee by another of CAF’s vice presidents.

Orlando Pirates confirm Khuzwayo’s forced retirement at 29

Author: Euronews
31st July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Brilliant-Khuzwayo-Orlando-Pirates
Orlando Pirates have announced that goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo is forced to retire at the age of 29 due to a career-ending injury. In fact, Pirates have recently revealed their 2019/2020 season squad in addition to their jersey numbers with no mention of Khuzwayo. It was clear that the goalkeeper’s time with Orlando Pirates is over. Unfortunately, his whole carrer is has now ended. A statement on the Buccaneers’ official website reads as follows: “In a sad turn of events for a goalkeeper that lived for the game, Brilliant Khuzwayo is forced into early retirement by an injury that was corroborated by independent medical reports. Brilliant Khuzwayo is living proof that ‘once a Pirate, always a Pirate’. He first played for Orlando Pirates as part of development academy. His promise was as brilliant as his name. It was clear then that he was destined for a top flight career. His return to play for the senior team was therefore not a coincidence. That is until he was plagued by a recurring injury that has ultimately cut his career short.” Speaking on his injury, Khuzwayo said: “It was a great feeling to come back to the club, unfortunately due to my ankle, I was unable to fulfil my dream. I am a person who always wants to perform knowing I can give my all in everything I do however due to my ankle and after consultation with the specialists it was said that I wouldn’t be able to play at an elite level.”

Ghana forward Kevin Prince Boateng joins Fiorentina

Author: Euronews
31st July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kevin-Prince Boateng
Ghana international forward Kevin Prince Boateng has signed a two-year deal with Italian side Fiorentina  after passing his medicals on Wednesday. The centre-forward recently returned to Sassuolo from a loan spell at Spanish side FC Barcelona,where he made 4 appearances. Despite Interest from former club Eintracht Frankfurt as well as Turkish side Besiktas and Parma, Boateng seems to have spurned their advances with reports revealing that he has chosen Fiorentina due to personal reasons. the 32-year-old has arrived this morning to Florence to finalize a €1m transfer from his club Sassuolo, which he joined as a free agent from Frankfurt in the summer of 2018, to Fiorentina. In his 2018/2019 season with Sassuolo, Boateng has participated in 19 games, scoring 5 goals and making one assist. The former Barcelona and AC Milan forward has revealed his appreciation for the efforts his new club has made to bring him in. “I’m a bit tired but very happy to be here in Florence,” Kevin Prince Boateng told Firenze Viola. “I chose Fiorentina for the project: the club really wanted me and applied so much pressure to sign me. “For me, that was a very important thing, given my age,” he added. It remains to be seen if the player will participate in his new club's next game against Livourne this weekend.

Is Odion Ighalo back with Super Eagles after retirement?

Author: Euronews
31st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Nigeria
Nigerian forward Odion Ighalo has declared that he retired from the national team following Super Eagles 2019 Africa Cup of Nations exit. In fact, Nigeria were beaten 1-2 at the hands of AFCON 2019 champions Algeria at the tournament semi-final game. Super Eagles ended in the third place at the tournament after beating Tunisia in the battle for the bronze medal. Ighalo, who ended as top scorer at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with five goals, has decided to retire from the Nigerian national team. Over four years with his team, he has scored 16 goals in 35 appearances. "You always dream of playing for Nigeria as a boy and luckily I managed to do it from the under 20s to the senior side," said the striker. "But you only need to take the time to reflect and tell yourself the truth, even though it was the hardest decision to make in my life as footballer, I think it is the right one." However, fans are left guessing whether the player has made a U-turn on his international retirement after he tweeted his photos in Super Eagles colours with the caption "Coming back stronger" Indeed, fans are now confused and demanding for a clarification from Ighalo on what the tweet really means.
