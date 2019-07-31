CAF's Africa Champions League final replay order improper - CAS

In a statement on Wednesday, CAS said it had referred the matter back to the African soccer body for the “competent CAF authorities to review the incidents” and decide whether the match should be

The decision to order a replay of the African Champions League final was thrown out by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Wednesday, who told the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to refer the case to its proper disciplinary structures for a decision.

The Swiss-based court’s decision leaves the final in limbo after the original fixture was abandoned and the match awarded to Esperance after opponents Wydad Casablanca left the pitch following a disputed decision.

After a delay of almost two hours, home side Esperance were handed the trophy and winners’ medals, but were told to return them days later after the CAF executive committee ordered a replay on neutral territory, citing “unsafe conditions”.

After appeals by both clubs, CAS ruled that CAF’s executive committee “did not have jurisdiction” to order that the final be replayed and annulled the decision.

In a statement on Wednesday, CAS said it had referred the matter back to the African soccer body for the “competent CAF authorities to review the incidents” and decide whether the match should be replayed or not.

