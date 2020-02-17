Back

CAF to roll out ambitious reform program [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
17th February 2020, 6 PM +02:00
The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was rolling out an ambitious reform program even as it pushed back against accusations of mismanagement

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) said it was rolling out an ambitious reform program even as it pushed back against accusations of mismanagement. An independent audit revealed potential abuse of power and financial impropriety at CAF.



Also on Football Planet, Egyptian giants Zamalek were crowned CAF Super Cup champions after beating Esperance in Doha.

South Africa's cricket captain steps down

Author: Euronews
17th February 2020, 1 PM +02:00
On Monday, Plessis was named in South Africa’s squad for the three-match T20 series against Australia, which starts on Friday.

Faf du Plessis on Monday stepped down as South Africa Test and Twenty20 captain.

In a statement, the 35-year-old said he was acting in the ‘best interests’ of the teams, adding that it was ‘‘one of the toughest decision to make’‘.

Plessis was replaced as captain of the one day side by Quinton de Kock in January this year.

Plessis captained his country 112 matches across all formats in a spell stretching back to 2012.

He was rested for both the recent one-day international and T20 series against England, and in January denied reports he would retire after the Test series.

On Monday, Plessis was named in South Africa’s squad for the three-match T20 series against Australia, which starts on Friday.

Mane scores his 100th goal in England as Liverpool beat Norwich

Author: Euronews
16th February 2020, 1 PM +02:00
The goal happened to be his 100th in England. He scored 25 goals for Southampton from where he joined Liverpool in 2016.

Senegal international Sadio Mane was on target on Saturday as Liverpool continued their march towards the English Premier League title.

Mane, out for three weeks with a hamstring injury came off the bench to score the only goal of the game at Norwich. The goal happened to be his 100th in England. He scored 25 goals for Southampton from where he joined Liverpool in 2016.

In a post-match interview Mane expressed delight at his feat and at getting back to action: “It wasn’t easy because a as a football player, everyone wants to play all the time but you have to deal with it (injury). I went for some treatment, I worked hard, I came back.”

In 2016, the then 24-year old moved to Jurgen Klopp’s side after two successful seasons at Southampton, netting 25 goals in 75 appearances in all competitions. According to British media reports, Liverpool paid 34 million pounds ($45 million) for his services.

Since the beginning of 2019, Mané has scored 33 times in all competitions for Liverpool, with 17 percent of those strikes being match winners. 16 of those 32 goals being scored with his right foot, seven with his left, and nine with his head.

He has helped Liverpool to the Champions League trophy along with other African counterparts like Egypt’s Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita of Guinea and Cameroon’s Joel Matip.

Salah is the reigning (2019) African footballer of the year; he beat Salah and Man City’s Riyad Mahrez to the award earlier this year. He was instrumental in Senegal’s push for a first African Nations Cup even though they lost the final to Algeria who were led by Mahrez.

2019 CAF Super Cup final: Egypt's Zamalek beat Tunisia's Esperance

Author: Euronews
14th February 2020, 5 PM +02:00
Egyptian side Zamalek are the 2019 Super Cup winners after beating Tunisian side Esperance by three goals to one in a final played in Doha, Qatar.

Egyptian side Zamalek are the 2019 Super Cup winners after beating Tunisian side Esperance by three goals to one in a final played in Doha, Qatar.

The CAF Super Cup is a face-off between the holder of the Champions League title and winner of the Confederation Cup.

This clash was scheduled for last August but was postponed to February 14. This is the second time the African Super Cup is being held in Doha. This is Zamalek’s fourth title after they won it in 2003, 1997 and 1994.

Zamalek’s Youssef Obama struck very early in the game to give his side the lead. The Tunisians hit back early in the second half when Abdelraouf Benguit equalized through a penalty.

Achraf Bencharki put Zamalek in the lead again before increasing the tally to secure the results. The winning coach made history as the first ever to win the Super Cup in two consecutive years with two different sides.

Esperance had aimed to win the trophy for the second time since 1995, but it was the Egyptians who bagged their first trophy after a 17-year drought.

Football: Congo to boost national selections

Author: Euronews
14th February 2020, 4 AM +02:00
The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pas

The republic of Congo just like many other African countries are stepping up gears towards female football especially after the heroic round of U20 women’s world cup qualifiers in which they put 6 pass Angola. After declining to host this year’s African Women’s Championship, Brazzaville is not slowing down on the competition either and to that effect a technical delegation led by the head head coach of the Senior Women’s National, who also doubles as the coach of the U20 team was in Pointe Noire’s complex sportif between Monday and Thursday.

The goal was to preselect female footballers in the city at both the U20 and Senior levels so as to boost the squads of the national team

Over twenty players were screened during the three day event.

Most of the players expressed gratitude to the Congolese Football Federation FECOFOOT for dispatching an entire delegation for the event,

IOC president receives original 1892 Olympics manifesto after $9.6m auction

Author: Euronews
12th February 2020, 4 AM +02:00
The document was given to him by Russian billionaire Alisher Ousmanov, President of the International Fencing Federation. The Russian acquired the manifesto for 8.8 million euros at an auction in New

The President of the International Olympic Committee received the original manuscript of the Olympic Games manifesto drawn up in 1892 by Pierre de Coubertin.

The document was given to him by Russian billionaire Alisher Ousmanov, President of the International Fencing Federation. The Russian acquired the manifesto for 8.8 million euros at an auction in New York last December.

Thomas Bach, IOC president speaking at the event said: “It is a day of great emotion because today we receive, at home, the founding document of the Olympic Movement and the Olympic Games.

“This is how it all began with the re-establishment of the Olympic Games, so you cannot overestimate the meaning and importance of this speech by Pierre de Coubertin and you cannot overestimate the effect. And thank you, Mr. Ousmanov. This document goes back home to the Olympic Museum and the IOC.”

The businessman guru, Alisher Ousmanov is interested in sports and keen about Russia’s concerns with the World Anti-Doping Agency, WADA.

In December, he denounced the WADA move against the “lynching” of his country, excluded for 4 years from the Olympic Games.

