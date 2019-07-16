CAF President Ahmad Ahmad in corruption scandal
In fact, according to documents provided by BBC, the CAF president received two sets of expenses in two different countries during the 2018 World Cup for the same nine-day period between 23 June and 1 July.
The documents provided reveal that Ahmad signed for daily allowances that claim that he was in Egypt in addition to another expense report that states that he was in Russia at the same time.
Being the Fifa vice-president, Ahmad is entitled to receive 450$ daily during the Fifa World Cup, meaning that he was paid three sets of payments for the same week.
It is suggested that the Caf president was neither in Egypt nor in Russia at the time, but in his home country, Madagascar.
The African confederation replied to BBC Sport in a statement saying: "President Ahmad took [sic] contact with the Fifa administration to support him in its action for Caf's reforms and to get the process more transparent,"
They added: "The details of this cooperation will be announced very soon. For now, as the President have [sic] a very deep respect of the institutions, he keeps his answers for Fifa's teams, which will lead the future audit."