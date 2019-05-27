Back

CAF CUP: Zamalek crowned at the end of suspense

Author: Euronews
27th May 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Zamalek are back at the top after 17 years of stagnation. The Egyptians won the CAF Cup on Sunday at the end of suspense.

Zamalek are back at the top after 17 years of stagnation. The Egyptians won the CAF Cup on Sunday at the end of suspense.



On this week’s edition, the club got Victory in the penalty shootout series against RS Berkane in the final return to Cairo.



In the African Champions League, an exciting second leg final is on the horizon. No winner between Wydad of Casablanca and Esperance of Tunis in round 1. The two teams will meet again this Friday in Tunis with a small advantage for the Tunisians.



Finally World Cup for under 20s is working for Senegal, the first of the four representatives of the continent to qualify for the Round of 16. Mali and South Africa will have to wake up after being beaten at the start, at the risk of saying goodbye to the competition.

Copyright -Euronews

CAF CUP: Zamalek crowned at the end of suspense

Author: Euronews
27th May 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Zamalek are back at the top after 17 years of stagnation. The Egyptians won the CAF Cup on Sunday at the end of suspense.

Zamalek are back at the top after 17 years of stagnation. The Egyptians won the CAF Cup on Sunday at the end of suspense.



On this week’s edition, the club got Victory in the penalty shootout series against RS Berkane in the final return to Cairo.



In the African Champions League, an exciting second leg final is on the horizon. No winner between Wydad of Casablanca and Esperance of Tunis in round 1. The two teams will meet again this Friday in Tunis with a small advantage for the Tunisians.



Finally World Cup for under 20s is working for Senegal, the first of the four representatives of the continent to qualify for the Round of 16. Mali and South Africa will have to wake up after being beaten at the start, at the risk of saying goodbye to the competition.

Copyright -Euronews

Will Guinea's Naby Keita be fit to play at AFCON 2019?

Author: Euronews
28th May 2019, 2 AM +02:00
Guinea are entitled to call up Keita a fortnight before the tournament and have their own medical team examine him and will be hopeful that the 24-year-old has made a sufficient recovery to be able to

Guinea and Liverpool forward Naby Keita has been named in a 25-man preliminary squad for next month’s Africa Cup of Nations finals despite currently nursing a thigh injury.

The winger hurt his adductor in the early stages of Liverpool’s semi-final first leg clash at Barcelona on May 1 with manager Jurgen Klopp saying the injury would keep him out for eight weeks.

ALSO READ: Guinea’s Naby Keita impresses in Liverpool debut

That effectively ruled him not only out of the last month of Liverpool’s season but also seemingly participation for Guinea at the Cup of Nations in Egypt, which starts on June 21.

Guinea are entitled to call up Keita a fortnight before the tournament and have their own medical team examine him and will be hopeful that the 24-year-old has made a sufficient recovery to be able to compete at the finals, where Guinea are in Group B with Burundi, Madagascar and Nigeria.

Liverpool take on Tottenham in the Champions League final in Madrid on Saturday.

South Africa's Banyana Banyana optimistic about the world cup

Author: Euronews
27th May 2019, 11 AM +02:00
The South African women’s team, which will face Germany, Spain and China, took part in a training session on Monday.

For a team that is competing in the women’s football world cup for the first time, Group B seems to be the death pool, yet the Banyana Banyana are approaching the competition with confidence. The South African women’s team, which will face Germany, Spain and China, took part in a training session on Monday.

“Today you are good, tomorrow you are better and the other day you are even taller. So yes, people say we’re in the death squad, but I mean when we get to the World Cup, we’ll be a good team and they won’t know what to expect from us,” said Hembi Kgatlana, South African striker.

The Banyana Banyana, which means the girls, are relying on their latest performance in the African Women’s Cup where they were finalists, to reassure their fans that they will be up to the task.

“We had a great performance at the African Women’s Championships, it’s a challenge but it’s with the same attitude, the same commitment, the same dedication that you know we’ll give the best. And with the experience we gained at the two Olympic Games in 2012 and 2016, I have the impression that we can go there and compete,” said Desiree Ellis, South African coach.

The girls’ team will be led by long-time captain Janine Van Wyk, 2018 African Player of the Year Thembi Kgatlana and 2018 African Coach of the Year Desiree Ellis, with only Nompumelelo Nyandeni, one of the team’s most experienced players with 149 caps, missing

Sierra Leone court acquits football chiefs over corruption

Author: Euronews
27th May 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Johansen and Kamara have both denied any wrongdoing over allegations of match-fixing involving the national team.

A Sierra Leonean High Court has acquitted embattled Football Association president Isha Johansen of all charges of corruption. Her Secretary General was also acquitted of same.

The Justice Reginald Fynn-court’s ruling paves the way for Johansen to be reinstated as the Sierra Leone Football Association, SLFA, boss.

FIFA last year suspended the SLFA due to government interference in soccer affairs, specifically protesting the removal of Johansen and general secretary Christopher Kamara.

Johansen and Kamara have both denied any wrongdoing over allegations of match-fixing involving the national team.

Global football governing body, FIFA’s ban on the West African country led to the inability of the SLFA to compete in the qualification towards the African Cup of Nations, AFCON 2019, slated for Egypt.

“Our appeal has been rejected,” the Football Association president Brima Mazzola Kamara, who replaced Johansen, told Reuters back in October 2018.

“It is not what we were hoping for, especially since this now means the CAF match won’t be happening. FIFA told us that Isha’s reinstatement was a prerequisite for our suspension being lifted, and when we told them she had not returned to work, they denied us,” he added.

Mazzola Kamara said that the country’s Anti-Corruption Commission will not budge on their decision to oust Johansen and SLFA general secretary Christopher Kamara.

ALSO READ: FIFA imposes its will on Nigeria, Ghana over football management disputes

FIFA maintains 32 teams for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Author: Euronews
23rd May 2019, 6 AM +02:00
FIFA said it had abandoned the expansion plans « following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process » which led to the conclusion that « under the current circumstances such a proposal could not

The world’s football governing body, FIFA took a decision to maintain 32 teams at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, rejecting president Gianni Infantino’s proposal to expand the tournament to feature 48 teams.

FIFA said it had abandoned the expansion plans “following a thorough and comprehensive consultation process” which led to the conclusion that “under the current circumstances such a proposal could not be made now”.

“(The tournament) will therefore remain as originally planned with 32 teams and no proposal will be submitted at the next FIFA Congress on 5 June,” FIFA said in a statement.

Why Gianni wanted 48 teams

The expansion was a pet project of Infantino, who pushed the idea despite the likely need for Qatar’s neighbours to put aside a two-year blockade and help to host an expanded tournament.

“The involvement of these countries in the organisation of the tournament jointly with Qatar implies the lifting of this blockade, in particular the lifting of restrictions on the movement of people and goods,” said a feasibility study submitted to March’s FIFA Congress in Miami.

The study, seen by AFP, also claimed that a Qatar World Cup with 48 teams would generate “between $300-$400 million (265-354 million euros) of additional income”.

Specifically FIFA was counting on an additional $120 million in TV rights, $150 million in marketing rights and $90 million from ticket sales.

An announcement of the final decision had not been expected until next month’s FIFA Congress to be held in Paris ahead of the women’s World Cup that takes place in France between June 7 and July 7.

Obstacles to expansion

The news comes after Europe’s top football clubs said in March they would boycott an expanded 24-team Club World Cup — also backed by Infantino — which is planned to take place in June and July 2021, replacing the Confederations Cup tournament.

Expanding the competition for the 2022 tournament was always a complicated proposition. FIFA had sounded out potential co-hosts in the region willing to support Qatar, which is subject to an ongoing embargo by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and their allies.

Qatar’s Supreme Committee, charged with the organisation of the tournament, said in reaction to FIFA’s decision that “Qatar had always been open to the idea of an expanded tournament in 2022 had a viable operating model been found and had all parties concluded that an expanded 48-team edition was in the best interest of football and Qatar as the host nation.”

But it said there was insufficient time to make a deeper assessment before the June deadline and “it was therefore decided not to further pursue this option.”

“With just three and a half years to go until kick off, Qatar remains as committed as ever to ensuring the 32-team FIFA World Cup in 2022 is one of the best tournaments ever and one that makes the entire Arab world proud,” the Supreme Committee said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Egypt and Bahrain cut all ties with Qatar in June 2017, accusing Doha of supporting Iran and Islamist groups.

Qatar vehemently denies the charges and says Saudi Arabia and its allies are aiming to incite government change in the emirate, the world’s largest exporter of liquified natural gas.

Gulf states Kuwait and Oman have not taken sides in the crisis. However, Oman said in April it was “not ready” to host matches.

AFP

South Africa appoints first ever female national rugby coach

Author: Euronews
22nd May 2019, 1 PM +02:00
The union announced two other former female internationals in team management roles with ex-captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe to be Springbok women’s team manager and Natasha Hofmeester the Under-20 women

South Africa’s Rugby authorities on Tuesday appointed the first ever female coach of a national team, announcing that Laurian Johannes will take charge of the country’s Under-20 women’s side.

She will begin next month with two internationals against neighbouring Zimbabwe in Harare.

“This is a massive achievement for Laurian and for South African rugby, and we wish her luck in this significant role,” said SA Rugby chief executive officer Jurie Roux.

“The fact that Laurian played for the Springbok women’s team and participated in the 2010 Women’s Rugby World Cup before learning the ropes of coaching at Western Province makes this achievement even more meaningful.

“She has come through the ranks, and I hope she will inspire other former female players to enter into coaching and follow their dreams.”

The union announced two other former female internationals in team management roles with ex-captain Nomsebenzi Tsotsobe to be Springbok women’s team manager and Natasha Hofmeester the Under-20 women’s team manager.

Agencies

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.