CAF CL: Esperance VAR confusion [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
3rd June 2019, 6 PM +02:00
Confusion over VAR as Esperance of Tunis wins the African Champions League.

Confusion over VAR as Esperance of Tunis wins the African Champions League. We take a look back at Wydad Casablanca’s refusal to continue the game and matters arising.



Also, four African players are on top in Europe. Cameroonian Joël Matip, Egyptian Mohamed Salah, Guinean Naby Keita and Senegal’s Sadio Mané won the UEFA Champions League with the Reds against Tottenham on Saturday.



And less than three weeks to CAN 2019, the various teams are preparing to win the title. Algeria’s Fennecs coach, Djamel Belmadi reveals his ambition for this tourney.



Our Wahany Sambou has details and these and more on this week’s edition of Football Planet.

Swiss court stops IAAF from forcing Semenya to take drugs

Author: Euronews
3rd June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
The Swiss Federal Supreme Court on Monday ordered the International Association of Athletics federations to suspend action against South African athlete Caster Semenya until her appeal against testos

The Swiss Federal Supreme Court on Monday ordered the International Association of Athletics federations to suspend action against South African athlete Caster Semenya until her appeal against testosterone rules has been finalized according to the athlete’s lawyer.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport last month approved IAAF’s rule which requires athletes with differences in sexual development to lower their testosterone levels  to compete with women in the 400m range .

South Africa announced Friday that it had joined Caster Semenya’s appeal  against the rule which the athlete says did not consider medical protocols and health consequences.

This means that for now, the Double olympic champion is free to run without taking medication.

The IAAF has until 25 June to respond to the application.

Salah must win AFCON to make strong case for Ballon d'Or – Mourinho

Author: Euronews
3rd June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Egypt, hosts of the 2019 AFCON, are drawn in Group A of the AFCON which starts on June 21. They are drawn along with Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo.

Former Chelsea and Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has given a prescription on how Egypt international Mohamed Salah could compete for the coveted Ballon d’Or gong.

The Portuguese manager who managed Salah during his stint at Chelsea, told Beinsports that the Egyptian could compete for the Ballon d’Or only if he manages to win the upcoming African Cup of Nations, AFCON, with the Pharaohs.

“Salah has to win the African Cup of Nations if he wants to compete for the Ballon d’Or,” Mourinho said in post-match analysis of the UEFA Champions League final last Saturday.

26-year-old Salah’s first medal for the season came with Liverpool, last Saturday, after they beat Tottenham in the final of the UEFA Champions League in Madrid. Salah became the first Egyptian to win the title.

He was a joint goal king winner in the English league, sharing the award with Senegalese team mate Sadio Mane and Gabon international and Arsenal forward, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. It was the second time in a row he was winning the golden boot.

Egypt, hosts of the 2019 AFCON, are drawn in Group A of the AFCON which starts on June 21. They are drawn along with Zimbabwe, Uganda and DR Congo.

The team will be looking to go one better after finishing runners up in the last edition of the tournament staged in Gabon. The Pharoahs lost in the final to eventual winners Cameroon.

Cricket World Cup: South Africa upset by impressive Bangladesh

Author: Euronews
3rd June 2019, 5 AM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

Bangladesh upsets South Africa

South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.

“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.

The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.

REUTERS

Loss to England

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.

“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?

Algeria names AFCON squad

Author: Euronews
2nd June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Algeria football team coach Djamel Belmadi has released a list of 23 players for this year’s African Cup of Nations.

Algeria football team coach Djamel Belmadi has released a list of 23 players for this year’s African Cup of Nations with only one local player, Hicham Boudaoui, who plays for Algiers’ Paradou club. The green coach has not failed to show his ambition to win the AFCON, which will be held from 21 June to 19 July in Egypt.

“No one has the right to prevent us from dreaming in life in general, and I don’t forbid myself either. We have to be more ambitious because it’s free, there’s no pressure, I have top players to go to AFCON. We’re going to turn it into positive pressure. I have the ambition and we all have the ambition to win this African Cup,” said Djamel Belmadi, Algeria coach.

Napoli’s left-back Faouzi Ghoulam and Algeria’s top scorer Naidji were not on the list.

Algeria begins training on June 3 at the Technical Centre in Sidi Moussa in the capital before flying to Qatar five days later.

Belmadi’s team will travel to Egypt on 18 June for the African Cup of Nations, where they will face Kenya, Tanzania and Senegal in Group C.

Salah, Mane, Keita make history as Liverpool wins 6th Champions League

Author: Euronews
2nd June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. A third African player, Cameroon’s Joel Matip, only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njita

Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and Senegal’s Sadio Mane made history on Saturday night when they played key roles as Liverpool beat Tottenham Hotspurs in Madrid to win the 2018/2019 UEFA Champions League.

The duo became the first to win the trophy from Egypt and Senegal. Two other African players also won medals, Cameroon’s Joel Matip and Naby Keita of Guinea.

Keita also became the first Guinean to win the UCL whiles Matip only followed in the footsteps of Samuel Eto’o – three times winner and Geremi Njitap – two times winner.

Social media in both countries continue to lavish the African players with praise after a Salah penalty and late Divock Origi goal ensured that Liverpool secured their sixth Champions League trophy.

In the case of Mane, the president of Senegal Macky Sall joined the congratulatory group with a personally signed post on Twitter.

“I warmly congratulate our young fellow countryman Sadio Mané for the victory of his team in the UEFA Champions League finals. I salute his talent, his discipline and his humility. Bravo Sadio! Ms,” the president wrote

The records show that prior to the Madrid 2019 final, eighteen Africans had won the trophy. With the first being in 1983/1984 season when Zimbabwean goalie Bruce Grobbelaar won the trophy incidentally with Liverpool.

Since then, clubs in Spain, England, Portugal, Italy, France and Holland have all had Africans playing different roles in their UCL triumphs. The most recent winner being Achraf Hakimi of Morocco who won it with Real Madrid last year, beating Liverpool.

Eto’o leads African winners of UEFA Champions League gong

Facts about Africa’s UCL glory:

  • Number of African countries that can boast of Winners = Thirteen
  • African winners’ medals so far = 25
  • Number of players to have won it = 21
  • Highest individual winner = Samuel Eto’o of Cameroon with three medals
  • Highest winners in a match = Four players with Chelsea in 2011-2012 season – Drogba, Mikel Obi, Kalou and Essien.
  • Country with highest number of winners: Ghana (Four) Pele, Kufuor, Muntari, Essien
  • Region with highest medals = West Africa (15), North Africa (3), Central Africa (3), Southern Africa (2), East Africa (1).
