CAF Champions League: Zamalek eliminates holders Esperance.

The winner of this season’s CAF Champions League will be either an Egyptian or Moroccan club following the exit of holder Esperance of Tunisia.

The winner of this year’s CAF Champions League will be either an Egyptian or Moroccan club. Al Ahly of Cairo – Wydad of Casablanca, Raja of Casablanca – Zamalek of Cairo, these are the semi-finalists of the competition. The search for a successor to two time champions Esperance of Tunis, was made possible by Zamalek despite a 1-0 defeat in Rades on Friday.

In the CAF Confederations cup, Moroccan clubs asserted their dominance once again with RS Berkane and Hassania Agadir eliminating Al-Masry and Al Nasr Benghazi 3-2 and 7-0 respectively, that is the aggregate score of the two legs. Pyramids FC, although beaten 1-0 at home by Zanaco, qualified thanks to a 3-0 win in the first leg. Horoya AC of Guinea rounded off the semi-final line-up with a 2-0 win in Conakry over Nigeria’s Enyimba club. Both teams drew 1-1 in the first leg.

Ivory Coast have a new coach to qualify the Elephants for the next African Cup of Nations. Patrice Beaumelle has been appointed to steer the affairs of the Ivorian national team. The Frenchman succeeds Ibrahim Kamara. He returns to a team he knows well having been assistant to Hervé Renard with whom he won the CAN 2015. A past that played a large part in the choice of the Ivorian Federation as explained by the 1st Vice-President Sory Diabaté at the announcement of Beaumelle on Wednesday.

Former Senegalese international Guirane Ndaw has stoked controversy. The former Teranga Lions player will speak on the controversial issue on age cheating in African football. A miscommunication or a misinterpretation, the former FC Sochaux and As Saint-Etienne player will be on the line with us in a few minutes to explain. Before that a short break right away.