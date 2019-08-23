Caf Champions League: Kotoko are under pressure– Kano Pillars goalkeeper

The first leg ended 3-2 in favour of Kano Pillars. In fact, Asante Kotoko did not reach the CAF Champions’ League group stage since 2006 but, they were in the group stage of CAF Confederation Cup last year.
The winners of the clash will face Hafia FC of Guinea or Etoile du Sahel of Tunisia in the second round of qualifying.
Kano Pillars goalkeeper Ibrahim Iddrisu spoke about the upcoming fixture in Fox FM and insisted on the fact the Pillars are not under any pressure while Kotoko are the ones that undergo great pressure.
“We are currently camping at Kaduna and preparing for the match in Kumasi against Kotoko,” Ghanaian player Iddrisu told Fox FM in Kumasi.
“I was surprised when I saw the Kotoko line-up in the first leg, they did well and such is football.
“We did not like the scoreline because we didn’t expect them to even score a goal here, but that is football.
“For now we are not under any pressure because we are leading, if you want someone who is under pressure, then that is Kotoko.”
Your presence counts...BE THERE!#AKSC #KanoPillarsMustFall #AKKP pic.twitter.com/75hHXEOgu8
— Asante Kotoko SC (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 22, 2019