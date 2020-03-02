Back

CAF Champions League: Esperance on the brink of elimination

Author: Euronews
2nd March 2020, 6 PM +02:00
The quarter finals of the CAF Champions League witnessed some interesting results. Two-time defending champions Esperance of Tunis are on the brink of elimination from the competition unless they put

The quarter finals of the CAF Champions League witnessed some interesting results. Two-time defending champions Esperance of Tunis are on the brink of elimination from the competition unless they put up a spirited performance in the return leg after losing 3-1 to Zamalek of Cairo in the first leg.



CAF descends heavily on Zimbabwe. The country has been banned from playing home matches because due to the poor nature of pitches in its stadiums. This is bad news for the Warriors, with only a few weeks to go before the next round of qualifying for the 2021 African Cup of Nations. We spoke to Zimbabwean journalist Steve Vickers about it.



Nostalgic for Issa Hayatou, with FIFA in his sights, Sepp Blatter has waded into matters arising at CAF. The former boss of world football deplores FIFA’s attitude towards the continental body. Unimaginable in the Cameroonian’s time,” he said.

Senegal's Sarr scores twice as Watford ends Liverpool's unbeaten run

Author: Euronews
1st March 2020, 3 AM +02:00
Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr was on target twice as Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Vicarage Road on Saturday night

Senegalese forward Ismaila Sarr was on target twice as Watford ended Liverpool’s unbeaten run at Vicarage Road on Saturday night.

Sarr also contributed the assist for the third goal as the Hornets run riot against the Reds. Before Saturday, Liverpool had gone 44 games unbeaten in the Premier League .

The result means only Arsenal have gone longer at 49 games, a feat they achieved in the 2003-04 season.

Sarr opened the scoring in in the 54th minute before doubling Watford’s lead six minutes later. Hornets captain Troy Deeney then sealed Liverpool’s fate with a shot from the edge of the box.

The defeat, though resounding, will be a minor headache for Jurgen Klopp’s men. At 79 points, 22 clear of second-placed Manchester City, Liverpool are set to win the Premier League.

The win will be a memorable one for 22-year old Sarr. He became the first player to have a hand in at least three goals in a Premier League outing since Tottenham’s Harry Kane three season ago, according to statistics guru OptaJean.

The double took his season’s tally to six. Watford, who are battling relegation play against Crystal Palace next.

Sarr joined Watford from French side Rennes last August for a reported fee of £30 million, a club record.

Zimbabwe attracts CAF ban over poor state of stadiums

Author: Euronews
29th February 2020, 11 AM +02:00
The decision follows a November inspection by CAF, which concluded that Zimbabwe’s stadiums « did not meet required standards », according to the statement.

The Confederation of African Football, CAF, has banned Zimbabwe from hosting international matches until further notice.

The ban is due to the poor condition of its stadiums, the Zimbabwean Football Association, ZIFA, said in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision follows a November inspection by CAF, which concluded that Zimbabwe’s stadiums “did not meet required standards”, according to the statement.

Zimbabwe’s national team will therefore have to play their AFCON 2021 qualifier match against Algeria in a foreign stadium.

The Southern african nation has been mired in an endless economic crisis for the past 20 years, which has recently worsened with the return of hyperinflation, commodity shortages and widespread power cuts.

Nigerians celebrate Ighalo's first goal for Manchester United

Author: Euronews
28th February 2020, 2 AM +02:00
Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.

Nigerians took to social media to celebrate the first goal scored by Odion Ighalo for Manchester United since he joined the English club in January.

Ighalo, who made his first start for United because of an injury to regular forward, Anthony Martial, scored in the 34th minute, tapping in a pass from Juan Mata.

United went on to win the match against Belgian side Club Brugges with five unanswered goals and qualify for the next round of the UEFA Europa League.

The result however spelled the end of the journey for South Africa’s Percy Tau, whose side lost 6-1 over the two legs.

Another African striker, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also scored for his club side Arsenal, but the English club were eliminated by the away goals rule, having concede two goals at the Emirates Stadium. The tie against Greek side Olympiakos ended 2-2 on aggregate.

Nigerians celebrate

Ivory Coast coach quits [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
24th February 2020, 4 PM +02:00
Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifying campaign faces a tough test with the departure of coach coach Ibrahim Kamara as the CAF Champions League heads for the quarterfinals

Ivory Coast’s AFCON 2021 qualifier campaign may have been thrown in jeopardy with the sudden departure of coach Ibrahim Kamara.

Also on the program, CAF club competitions- the Champions League and the Confederation Cup enter their quarterfinal stage. We have the complete list of fixtures as giants prepare to settle old scores.

These and more stories on Football Planet.

Syrian female footballers beat the odds [Grand Angle]

Author: Euronews
21st February 2020, 5 AM +02:00
Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.

Criticism from her family and neighbors only made footballer Samar Sheikh more determined to overcome social and gender prejudice.

There is more in the Grand Angle.

