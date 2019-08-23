CAF Champions League: Al Ahly vs Atlabara-Al Ahly squad list released

Egyptian Premier League champions Ahly will take on when they host South Sudan’s Atlabara at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.
The first leg of the preliminary round finished with 4-0 for the Red Devils two weeks ago.
AL Ahly Full squad:
Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Aly Lotfy.
Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Mahmoud Metwally, Rami Rabiaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathi.
Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Hossam Ashour, Aliou Diang, Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Geraldo, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Mohamed Magdy Afsha.
Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Salah Mohsen.
#MatchDay📺
Al Ahly 🆚 Atlabara FC
⏱7 PM
🏆 African Champions League#AfricaYaAhly #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/KZ9E7jIzjR
— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 23, 2019
1️⃣8️⃣ Heading to Alexandria🚌 #AfricaYaAhly #ClubOfTheCentury pic.twitter.com/cUPiT5rWkj
— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) August 22, 2019