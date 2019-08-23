Back

CAF Champions League: Al Ahly vs Atlabara-Al Ahly squad list released

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Ahead of Al Ahly clash against Atlabara today, Friday, August 23, Al Ahly have announced their full squad list.

Egyptian Premier League champions Ahly will take on when they host South Sudan’s Atlabara at Borg El-Arab Stadium in Alexandria in the second leg of the CAF Champions League.

The first leg of the preliminary round finished with 4-0 for the Red Devils two weeks ago.

AL Ahly Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Mohamed El-Shennawy, Aly Lotfy.

Defenders: Mahmoud Wahid, Mahmoud Metwally, Rami Rabiaa, Yasser Ibrahim, Ayman Ashraf, Ahmed Fathi.

Midfielders: Hamdi Fathi, Hossam Ashour, Aliou Diang, Amr El-Sulya, Hussein El-Shahat, Geraldo, Ahmed El-Sheikh, Mohamed Magdy Afsha.

Forwards: Junior Ajayi, Salah Mohsen.



Bafana Bafana vs Zambia: Bafana squad list released

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Bafana Bafana via Twitter
Bafana Bafana will meet Zambia in an international friendly tie next month. Bafana squad of 23 players has been announced on Friday. The players called up have been released by Interim South Africa coach Molefi Ntseki in a press conference on Friday. In the Bafana Bafana and Zambia, the Bafana squad is different from that which participated in 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt under coach Stuart Baxter, who resigned immediately after the Bafana tournament exit. The friendly tie is to be played on Saturday, 7 September 2019 at Lusaka’s Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka, kick off at 15h00 CET. This match is aimed at preparing South Africa for the upcoming back-to-back 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Ghana and Sudan scheduled for November 2019. The Interim Coach is Molefi Ntseki. Bafana Bafana squad: Goalkeepers: Darren Keet (OH Leuven FC, Belgium), Ronwen Williams (Supersport United), Brandon Petersen (Bidvest Wits). Defenders: Eric Mathoho (Kaizer Chiefs), Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo (Wits), Thapelo Morena (Mamelodi Sundowns), Thamsanqa Mkhize, Thato Mokeke (CT City), Innocent Maela (Orlando Pirates) Midfielders: Kamohelo Mokotjo (Brentford FC), Rivaldo Coetzee, Lebogang Maboe, (Sundowns), Dean Furman (SS), Lebogang Phiri (Guingamp), Bongani Zungu (Amiens), Thembinkosi Lorch (Orlando Pirates), Thulani Serero (Vitesse), Percy Tau (Club Brugge), Keagan Dolly (Montpellier). Forwards: Lebo Mothiba (Strasbourg, France), Bradley Grobler (Supersport United), Kermit Erasmus (Cape Town City).

Kaizer Chiefs vs SuperSport United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Kaizer Chiefs via Twitter
Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United will meet on Saturday at the FNB Stadium in Premier Soccer League clash - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: FNB Stadium The two clubs are keen on nudging up the PSL table and gain more points. Kaizer Chiefs are currently in the second spot with 6 points under their belt while SuperSport United, with three points, are in the ninth place. The two sides have played against each other 39 times previously. In fact, they are almost equal when it comes to wins and losses: Chiefs have won 15 ties and SuperSport 14 ones. Moreover, they drew on 10 occasions. Based on previous head-to-head, it is hard to predict this clash. However, a scoring draw is most likely to occur. The match will be live on SuperSport4 as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. The current PSL standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (6 points)
  2. Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
  3. Polokwane City (6 points)
  4. Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
  5. Cape Town City FC (5 point)
  6. Baroka FC (4 point)
  7. Orlando Pirates (4 points)
  8. Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
  9. SuperSport United (3 points)
  10. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  11. Chippa United (2 point)
  12. Highlands Park (1 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (1 points)
  14. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  15. AmaZulu FC (1 points)
  16. Black Leopards (0 points)

Golden Arrows vs Chippa United: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Richard Huggard/Gallo Images
Golden Arrows will face Chippa United on Saturday afternoon at the Princess Magogo Stadium in the Premier Soccer League PSL - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: Princess Magogo Stadium The two clubs,Golden Arrows and Chippa United, have met each other on 10 occasions before when they drew 6 times.In addition, Arrows came out victorious 3 times while Chippa only registered a single win. Based on previous results, Golden Arrows are favourites to win, even though this tie can be tricky. The match will be live on SuperSport and the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. The current PSL standings: Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point) AmaZulu FC (1 points) Black Leopards (0 points)

Black Leopards vs Highlands Park FC: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and line-ups

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright - Samuel Shivambu/ BackpagePix
Black Leopards will take on Highlands Park FC on Saturday afternoon at the Thohoyandou Stadium in Premier League - South Africa (15:00 CET). MATCH INFO Date: 24. Aug 2019 Kick off time: 15:00 CET Venue: Thohoyandou Stadium In the two sides’ previous 6 meetings, Highlands Park FC have won four times while Black Leopards are yet to register a win. In addition, the clubs have drawn in two occasions. Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw, back in February 2019. Regarding previous results, it is predicted that Highlands Park FC would win by at least one goal. The tie will be live on SuperSport as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN. Highlands: 42. Ngobeni, 10. Mokoena, 20. Ramoraka, 24. Rae, Mzava, 4. Makhaula, 40. Mahlangu, 43. Mbatha, 38. Shalulile, 14. Mvala, 7. Ndoro. Subs: 1. Heugh, 12. Mogaila, 5. Fransman, Williams, 27. Jooste, 11. Nyembe, Munyai. Leopards: 1 Mendes, 8 Matlaba, 33 Katjiukua, 29 Masia, 13 P Zulu, 14 Phala, 25 Mokoena, 15 Bereng, 12 Kapinga, 31 T Ndlovu, 21 S Zulu. Subs: 22 K Ndlovu, 5 Abubakar, 17 Hlongwane, 6 Mudau, 20 Ngele, 23 Ndawonde, 30 Mhlongo. The current PSL standings: Bidvest Wits (6 points) Kaizer Chiefs (6 points) Polokwane City (6 points) Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points) Cape Town City FC (5 point) Baroka FC (4 point) Orlando Pirates (4 points) Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points) SuperSport United (3 points) Golden Arrows (3 points) Chippa United (2 point) Highlands Park (1 points) Maritzburg United (1 points) Stellenbosch (1 point)

Ghana, Nigeria lose former footballers: Agogo and Chiejine

Author: Mayssa Douihech
23rd August 2019, 3 AM +02:00
Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players.

Two football associations in West Africa are mourning two ex players. The Ghana Football Association, GFA; on Thursday confirmed the death of Manuel Junior Agogo a former striker who died at the age of 40 in London.

Agogo became a household name for Ghana especially during the 2008 African Cup of Nations which Ghana hosted. He played 27 times for Ghana and scored 12 goals over the period.

His club stints included donning the jerseys of Nottingham Forest, Bristol Rovers and Hibernian of Scotland where he ended his career in 2012. He also played for clubs in Egypt, the United States and Cyprus.

Local media portals extensively reported news of his ill health months back as he bemoaned having been deserted by his compatriots during his hard time. Social media space is replete with messages of condolence for Agogo.

The Nigerian Football Federation, NFF; also announced same day the demise of former player of the female national team, the Super Falcons, Stephanie Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine.

The NFF said Stephanie passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, 21st August 2019. She captained the first set of the U19 National Women’s team to the first U19 World Cup in 2002.

