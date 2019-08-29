Back

Breaking-Neymar transfer: Barca's €200m deal is rejected by PSG

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
PSG ace Neymar has been the center of all sports news lately due to the uncertainty surrounding his future

Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in race to sign the 27-year old however, Real Madrid seem to give up for since PSG rejected their 100 Mill. € plus players offer.

Indeed, according to L’Equipe, Real have offered money plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but the French champions turned the offer down for it "did not match their expectations».

Barcelona,on the other hand, have already suggested,during a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday, the price of 170 Mill. € for the player and Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in the deal.

Moreover, newspaper Le Parisien have revealed that Barca are now offering a cash-plus players deal worth 200 Mill. €.

The proposed makeweights players offered up by Barca are, in fact, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic.

It’s suggested that the Catalans are even willing to hand 150 Mill. € in cash, although payments details are still a mystery at this stage.

All of the cash and players offered by Barca are still less than the 222 Mill. € PSG paid to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes in 2017.

In fact, according to the RMC radio, PSG rejected Barca’s offer claiming that they want 222 Mill. € for the player and that Barca’s offer is not good enough.

Furthermore, according to Le Parisien, PSG are seeking to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen, if they succeeded at selling Neymar this week.



"New twist in operation; RMC: PSG rejects Barcelona's latest offer by Neymar"

Gerard Pique wants Neymar to return to Camp Nou

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Gerard Piqué via Twitter
Gerard Pique has revealed that he would be happy if Neymar got back to Camp Nou now that the player is highly linked with a Barca return. Neymar is seeking a move away from French Ligue club Paris Saint-Germain and he has been linked with a return to Barcelona two years after leaving Barca on a world-record €222 million transfer fee. However, Real Madrid have also shown interest in the 27-year old and have reportedly placed a bid which has been rejected by the French side. “Of course we’d like him to come back,” Pique told La 1 of Television Espanola. "We would like him [Neymar] to come back but it is not a decision that depends on us.We’ll leave it in the hands of those who decide and from there we’ll see in a few days.” "The operation is open and anything can happen...He [Neymar] has certainly been thinking correctly these past few days and  he’s done everything right,” Pique added. It was reported that a meeting between Barca and PSG took place on Tuesday where Barcelona offered to pay €40million in 2019, with additional payments of €65million to be made in 2020 and 2021. In fact, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic are, reportedly, going to be offered to PSG as a makeweight in the deal.

CECAFA U-15 in Eritrea: Kenya, Uganda set up Aug. 30 final

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burund

Semi-final fixtures at the Council for East and Central African Football Associations, CECAFA, under 15 championships, were be played on Wednesday (August 28) in the Eritrean capital Asmara.

At the end of the fixtures, Uganda and Kenya booked their places in the final slated for Friday, August 30.

The first semi-final saw Kenya edge out a spirited Rwanda side. The game ended one-all at full time but the Harambee Stars progressed 4 – 2 on penalty shootouts.

The second game turned out to be a stroll for Uganda who walloped Burundi by 6 unanswered goals.

Reports indicate that gates were opened for free into the Asmara international stadium. President of the Confederation of African Football, CAF, is expected in town to grace the Uganda vs. Kenya final.

East Africans sweep semi-final slots

Per the calculations of Group A, Kenya and Burundi qualified for the semi finals with Kenya bagging 10 points to top the group whiles Burundi came second with 10 points by virtue of goal difference.

In Group B, Uganda topped the group with 12 points whiles Rwanda got nine points to finish second.

The four teams will return to action on Wednesday (August 28) with semi-final clashes. The final has been scheduled for August 30, 2019, in Asmara.

Hosts Eritrea stuttered on day one as they failed to win their fixture against Burundi. The East Africans prevailed 2 – 1 in the game.

The Eritrean team, however, redeemed their chances on Day 5 (August 20) beating neighbouring Sudan emphatically by 6 – 0.

Eritrea went on to lose by 2 – 1 to Kenya in a game that was billed a do or die affair. Whiles in the battle of the whipping boys, Somalia put two unanswered goals past Sudan on Day 7.

Match Day results:

DAY 10 (August 25)
Ethiopia vs. Tanzania 1 – 3
Rwanda vs. Uganda 0 – 3

DAY 9 (August 25)
Burundi vs. Sudan 4 – 0
Somalia vs. Eritrea 1 – 1

DAY 8 (August 23)
Tanzania vs. Rwanda 1 – 2
Uganda vs. South Sudan 5 – 0

DAY 7 (August 22)
Eritrea vs. Kenya 1 – 2
Somalia vs. Sudan 2 – 0

DAY 6 (August 21)
Tanzania vs. South Sudan 6 – 0
Rwanda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 5 (August 20)
Kenya vs. Burundi 1 – 1
Sudan vs. Eritrea 0 – 6

DAY 4 (August 19)
Tanzania vs. Uganda 0 – 2
South Sudan vs. Ethiopia 1 – 1

DAY 3 (August 18)
Sudan vs. Kenya 0 – 4
Burundi vs. Somalia 2 – 1

DAY 2 (August 17)
Rwanda vs. South Sudan 3 – 0
Uganda vs. Ethiopia 3 – 0

DAY 1 (August 16)
Kenya vs. Somalia 3 – 1
Eritrea vs. Burundi 1 – 2

East African dominance:

East African sides have proven superior as the fixtures enters Day 6 (August 21). Burundi, Kenya and Uganda have won their first two fixtures booking qualification for the next round. Kenya and Burundi played a one-all draw on Tuesday.

The tournament kicked off on August 16 and is expected to end on September 1. Sides that have struggled include South Sudan, Ethiopia, Somalia and Tanzania.

Even though reports indicated that Djibouti were due to participate, that did not happen and groups were reconfigured into two of five teams each.

Group breakdown of competing teams:

Group A – Eritrea, Kenya, Burundi, Somalia, Sudan
Group B – Uganda, Rwanda, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Tanzania

Ethiopian lads made history with outing

Despite being the first major tournament Eritrea is hosting, history was made by the Ethiopian lads who lost their first match last Saturday against Uganda 3 – 0.

They became the first Ethiopian team to play in Asmara in over two decades – the period during which both countries were engaged in a border row. Incidentally, none of those boys were born when the war broke out in 1998.

They attained the feat after a friendly match planned for Asmara between the two senior sides failed to hold last year.

According to CECAFA General Secretary, Nicholas Musonye, the aim of the tournament is to develop talents at the grassroot level which is the basic stage in the development of a player.

Photo Credit: Eritrea Football Federation website

Did PSG agree on the transfer fee offered by Barcelona for Neymar?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly agreed on the transfer fee that was proposed by Barcelona to buy Neymar. According to ESPN, during a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday, they have set the price of €170million for the player. In fact, it was reported that the Spanish champions have also offered Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in the deal. Barcelona have offered Dembele due to financial issues. Indeed, the club have spent much during this summer transfer window. The total spent to bring Antoine Griezmann, Frenkie De Jong, Neto and Junior Firpo to the Nou Camp this summer is €239million. Barcelona’s determination to sign the 27-year old is not only due to the close relationship between him and the players at Camp Nou, including Messi, but also, to strengthen the club’s chances at lifting the Champions League trophy this year. Moreover, some reports in Spain have revealed that Real Madrid are closely monitoring the deal between PSG and Barca, but avoid to get involved in any transfer competition with Barcelona. However, after the injuries of both Edinson Cavani and Kylian Mbappe, PSG may reconsider the transfer of Neymar.

Youssef El Arabi leads his club to the UCL group stage

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Olympiakos via Twitter
Morocco’s Youssef El Arabi was the star player on Tuesday evening as his club Olympiakos Zagreb secured qualification for the group stage of the 2019/20 UEFA Champions League. Youssef El Arabi scored two goals in the 11th and 48th minutes as his Greek side Olympiakos won 2-1 in Russia against Russian clu Krasnodar leading themselves into Thursday’s group stage draw. El Arabi has joined Olympiakos in July 2019 from Qatari side Al Duhail.He has already made 4 appearances with the Greek club in the Champions League Qualifying and Super League,scoring 3 goals. UEFA Champions League results (Tuesday 27 August) Crvena Zvezda 1-1 Young Boys (3-3 – Crvena won on away goals) Krasnodar 1-2 Olympiakos (1-6) Rosenborg 1-1 Dinamo Zagreb (1-3) The clubs taking part in the Champions League group stage draw are the following: ESP: Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atlético Madrid, Valencia ENG: Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur ITA: Juventus, Napoli, Internazionale Milano, Atalanta GER: Bayern München, Borussia Dortmund, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig FRA: Paris, Lyon, LOSC Lille RUS: Zenit, Lokomotiv Moskva POR: Benfica UKR: Shakhtar Donetsk BEL: Genk TUR: Galatasaray AUT: Salzburg GRE: Olympiacos CRO: GNK Dinamo SRB: Crvena Zvezda The 2019/20 UCL group stage draw ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

French defender Rami Adil joins Turkish side Fenerbahce

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th August 2019, 8 AM +02:00
Former Olympique de Marseille defender Rami Adil has joined the Turkish club Fenerbahce in a free transfer. 2018 FIFA World Cup winner Rami joined Olympique Marseille back in July 2017 from Sevilla FC.In the previous 2019/2020 season, the player has made 21 appearances with OM, scoring one goal and making a single assist for"Les Phocéens". In fact, Rami was among France’s World Cup-winning squad last year but he did not play at all in Russia. OM has terminated the player’s contract two weeks ago for unethical behaviour. Indeed, he reportedly skipped training to be part of a reality show. He has played with several clubs including Lille, Valencia, AC Milan and Sevilla. “I’m very happy to be here,” Rami told his new club’s official website. “I’ve watched the derbies before – there is a real passion here. “I’m going to start training now with my new team-mates. I’m going to try to find myself slowly, then I will prepare for the matches. “I’m so proud to be here. I will do my best as a part of the Fenerbahce family.”
