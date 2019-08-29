Back

Breaking News: PSG agree on Barca's €218m deal for Neymar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Reports have revealed that the Neymar transfer deal between PSG and Barcelona is around the corner and a signing is to be announced in the next hours.

The Catalans have been keen on bringing back the winger to Camp Nou.

Barca have offered cash plus players in several attempts to win PSG’s approval.

However, PSG, reportedly, continued to reject their offers.

In fact, it was reported that the Spanish champions have also offered Ousmane Dembele and  Ivan Rakitic as a makeweight in the deal.

Sky Italy have now confirmed that PSG finally agreed on letting the player go in a €218m deal, which is almost the price that PSG have paid back in 2017 to bring the player to the Parc des Princes.

A signing will be announced in the next few hours, according to Sky Italy.

According to reports in Spain, Barca director Javier Bordas commented on the 27-year old deal saying: "We are getting closer."







See also

Breaking News: PSG agree on Barca's €218m deal for Neymar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Reports have revealed that the Neymar transfer deal between PSG and Barcelona is around the corner and a signing is to be announced in the next hours.

The Catalans have been keen on bringing back the winger to Camp Nou.

Barca have offered cash plus players in several attempts to win PSG’s approval.

However, PSG, reportedly, continued to reject their offers.

In fact, it was reported that the Spanish champions have also offered Ousmane Dembele and  Ivan Rakitic as a makeweight in the deal.

Sky Italy have now confirmed that PSG finally agreed on letting the player go in a €218m deal, which is almost the price that PSG have paid back in 2017 to bring the player to the Parc des Princes.

A signing will be announced in the next few hours, according to Sky Italy.

According to reports in Spain, Barca director Javier Bordas commented on the 27-year old deal saying: "We are getting closer."







See also

Orlando Pirates interim coach: "You don’t become a bad team overnight”

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Orlando Pirates via Twitter
Orlando Pirates winless campaign continues as they were held to a goalless draw by Golden Arrows on Wednesday night at Orlando Stadium in their PSL tie. Pirates’ last win came in the opening weekend of the 2019/2020 season, where they beat Bloemfontein Celtic 3-1 at home. Since then, they have suffered a frustrating run, lost their coach, and have been eliminated from two cup competitions. Golden Arrows, on the other hand, have beaten Chippa United 2-1 in Durban, and have two wins under their belt since the beginning of the season. Orlando Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena has a hard task of restoring the squad’s confidence. In fact, he commented on the disappointing draw saying: “We shouldn’t forget this is the same group of players who went 22 games unbeaten last season‚ and who pushed for the title‚" "You don’t become a bad team overnight. But you can go through a cycle. And every team does - Real Madrid last season did‚ and Manchester United still are." "The good thing about our cycle is it comes nice and early in a season‚ and we’ve got enough time to be able to grab hold of it and not allow it to continue." Mokwena added: "As you can see‚ a lot of teams‚ because we’ve done so well ‚ play against us with a reinforced block‚" "Now if you do not have all the four superiorities in modern football [it becomes hard to break that down]. "At this moment we try with structural tweaks to make sure that we have positional superiority in trying to get players into the right areas.”

Everton: Goalscorer Alex Iwobi eager to “create more moments and memories with the toffees”

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Via Twitter @Everton
The Nigerian has revealed his desire to “create more memories” at Everton after making his full debut for the Merseyside club, scoring the third goal in the blues’ win 4-2 victory against Lincoln City in the Carabo Cup. Lincoln had a flying start at Sincil Bank, with Harry Anderson on target within the opening minute. The blues responded well with Lucas Digne equalizing through a sensational long-range free kick, before Gylfi Sigurdsson deservedly put Marco Silva’s men ahead from the penalty spot. But Lincoln leveled the scores again thanks to a cracking Bruno Andrade effort 20 minutes from time. Late headers from Iwobi and Richarlison within the final quarter of an hour ensured the Blues’ progress, however. The Nigeria international celebrated his goal enthusiastically with his teammates and revealed after the game that he is confident his strike will be the first of many special moments he will experience in an Everton shirt. ا “I am enjoying my time here, it is a new chapter in my life,” “I am so happy and there are more memories to come. “It was a difficult game and we have to give credit to Lincoln” “But the most important thing is we are through to the next round. “We showed we have that fighting spirit, and that’s good to see” said the 23-year-old former Arsenal winger. Everton will face Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough in the third round of the Carabao Cup on the week commencing 23 September.

Manchester United: Chris Smalling to join Roma on loan

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Manchester United-Chris Smalling
Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for €3m (£2.7m) fee, According to Sky Sports in Italy. Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is close to joining Roma on a season-long loan for €3m (£2.7m) fee, According to Sky Sports in Italy. Talks between the two clubs started on Tuesday with United initially requesting €20m (£18m) between a loan fee and option to buy, but eventually decided to opt for a one-year loan to avoid long bureaucratic matters that could have scuppered the move. The 29-year-old visited United's headquarters on Thursday to define his exit and is expected to fly to Italy in the evening to undergo a medical.   Talks between the two clubs started on Tuesday with United initially requesting €20m (£18m) between a loan fee and option to buy, but eventually decided to opt for a one-year loan to avoid long bureaucratic matters that could have scuppered the move. Smalling has not made an appearance this season and Ole Gunnar Solskjær is content to lose him after the signing of Harry Maguire left the club with too many central defenders. After the departure of Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez to Serie A side Inter Milan. It’s now,the turn of Chris Smalling to move to Italy    

UEFA Champions League 2019 Draw LIVE

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The 2019/2020 Champions League 2019 draw (UCL) ceremony begins at 18:00 CET on Thursday 29 August. It takes place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco. Champions League 2019 seedings: POT 1: Liverpool, Chelsea, Barcelona, Manchester City, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, Zenit St Petersburg POT 2: Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund, Napoli, Shakhtar Donetsk, Tottenham Hotspur, Ajax, Benfica POT 3: Lyon, Bayer Leverkusen, FC Salzburg, Olympiakos, Club Brugge, Valencia, Inter Milan, Dinamo Zagreb POT 4: Lokomotiv Moscow, Genk, Galatasaray, RB Leipzig, Slavia Prague, Red Star Belgrade, Atalanta, Lille

Breaking-Neymar transfer: Barca's €200m deal is rejected by PSG

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
PSG ace Neymar has been the center of all sports news lately due to the uncertainty surrounding his future Real Madrid and Barcelona are both in race to sign the 27-year old however, Real Madrid seem to give up for since PSG rejected their 100 Mill. € plus players offer. Indeed, according to L’Equipe, Real have offered money plus Gareth Bale, James Rodriguez and goalkeeper Keylor Navas, but the French champions turned the offer down for it "did not match their expectations». Barcelona,on the other hand, have already suggested,during a meeting between the two sides on Tuesday, the price of 170 Mill. € for the player and Ousmane Dembele as a makeweight in the deal. Moreover, newspaper Le Parisien have revealed that Barca are now offering a cash-plus players deal worth 200 Mill. €. The proposed makeweights players offered up by Barca are, in fact, Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic. It’s suggested that the Catalans are even willing to hand 150 Mill. € in cash, although payments details are still a mystery at this stage. All of the cash and players offered by Barca are still less than the 222 Mill. € PSG paid to bring Neymar to the Parc des Princes in 2017. In fact, according to the RMC radio, PSG rejected Barca’s offer claiming that they want 222 Mill. € for the player and that Barca’s offer is not good enough. Furthermore, according to Le Parisien, PSG are seeking to sign Tottenham Hotspur midfielder, Christian Eriksen, if they succeeded at selling Neymar this week. "New twist in operation; RMC: PSG rejects Barcelona's latest offer by Neymar"
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.