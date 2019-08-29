Breaking News: PSG agree on Barca's €218m deal for Neymar

The Catalans have been keen on bringing back the winger to Camp Nou.
Barca have offered cash plus players in several attempts to win PSG’s approval.
However, PSG, reportedly, continued to reject their offers.
In fact, it was reported that the Spanish champions have also offered Ousmane Dembele and Ivan Rakitic as a makeweight in the deal.
Sky Italy have now confirmed that PSG finally agreed on letting the player go in a €218m deal, which is almost the price that PSG have paid back in 2017 to bring the player to the Parc des Princes.
A signing will be announced in the next few hours, according to Sky Italy.
According to reports in Spain, Barca director Javier Bordas commented on the 27-year old deal saying: "We are getting closer."
