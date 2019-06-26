Back

Bonus payment rows rock AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Nigeria’s Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women’s World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved

Nigeria’s national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) became the latest to stage a strike over unpaid bonuses, when it refused to train ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Guinea.



Nigeria’s Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women’s World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved payment issues.



In this article, we look at the prevailing bonus payment disputes, and how they have been managed.



Nigeria’s teams



The Super Eagles of Nigeria who had been striking over over unpaid bonuses at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, eventually suspended their strike on Tuesday.



The players had reportedly not received a $10,000 match bonus that they had each been promised.



The team finally agreed to train in Alexandria ahead of their game against Guinea in Alexandria, after the Nigerian Football Federation promised to pay a win bonus from their 1-0 victory over Burundi on Saturday.



Nigerian Football Association spokesman Ademola Alajire said the matter had been resolved, conceding that funds for the tournament had arrived late.



The Nigerian under-20 team and the women’s team, whose world cups are ongoing in Poland and France respectively, also went on strike over unpaid bonuses.



Cameroon’s late arrival at AFCON



Cameroon’s arrival at the tournament in Egypt was delayed by 24 hours when the squad refused to board their plane in Yaounde while they haggled over increased appearance fees and bonus monies.



They eventually boarded after negotiations with government officials and coach Clarence Seedorf suggested on Sunday that the experience might well turn out to be a positive.



“All teams in the world at some point in their history experience such troubles,” said the former Netherlands international and four-time Champions League winner, “but it will not affect our morale or our preparations.”



“Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they’ve decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.



Cameroon won their tournament opener against Guinea Bissau at Ismailia on Tuesday, and are top of Group F after Benin and Ghana settled for a 2-2 draw in the other Group F game.



Zimbabwe’s AFCON uncertainty



While Zimbabwe’s football federation denied allegations that the national team threatened to boycott AFCON 2019 over a pay dispute, the team’s striker Khama Billiat said he was happy with his country’s performance against Egypt ‘under the circumstances’.



‘‘I think the guys are really professional, if credit to them for that, that we put everything away in the space of a few hours, and shifted our focus to the game,’‘ Billiat said after Zimbabwe’s 0-1 loss to hosts Egypt.



ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations,’‘ the football association had reiterated before the tournament opener.



READ MORE: AFCON 2019 updates
Copyright -Euronews

See also

Bonus payment rows rock AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
26th June 2019, 4 AM +02:00
Nigeria’s Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women’s World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved

Nigeria’s national team at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) became the latest to stage a strike over unpaid bonuses, when it refused to train ahead of Wednesday’s clash against Guinea.



Nigeria’s Super Falcons who represented the country at the Women’s World Cup in France also staged a sit-in strike at a hotel, while Cameroon and Zimbabwe have also come to AFCON 2019 with unresolved payment issues.



In this article, we look at the prevailing bonus payment disputes, and how they have been managed.



Nigeria’s teams



The Super Eagles of Nigeria who had been striking over over unpaid bonuses at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations underway in Egypt, eventually suspended their strike on Tuesday.



The players had reportedly not received a $10,000 match bonus that they had each been promised.



The team finally agreed to train in Alexandria ahead of their game against Guinea in Alexandria, after the Nigerian Football Federation promised to pay a win bonus from their 1-0 victory over Burundi on Saturday.



Nigerian Football Association spokesman Ademola Alajire said the matter had been resolved, conceding that funds for the tournament had arrived late.



The Nigerian under-20 team and the women’s team, whose world cups are ongoing in Poland and France respectively, also went on strike over unpaid bonuses.



Cameroon’s late arrival at AFCON



Cameroon’s arrival at the tournament in Egypt was delayed by 24 hours when the squad refused to board their plane in Yaounde while they haggled over increased appearance fees and bonus monies.



They eventually boarded after negotiations with government officials and coach Clarence Seedorf suggested on Sunday that the experience might well turn out to be a positive.



“All teams in the world at some point in their history experience such troubles,” said the former Netherlands international and four-time Champions League winner, “but it will not affect our morale or our preparations.”



“Actually the bonus crisis has reinforced the team spirit and the determination within the squad to perform well. There was some tension but the players have behaved maturely and they’ve decided to be here to fight for Cameroon.



Cameroon won their tournament opener against Guinea Bissau at Ismailia on Tuesday, and are top of Group F after Benin and Ghana settled for a 2-2 draw in the other Group F game.



Zimbabwe’s AFCON uncertainty



While Zimbabwe’s football federation denied allegations that the national team threatened to boycott AFCON 2019 over a pay dispute, the team’s striker Khama Billiat said he was happy with his country’s performance against Egypt ‘under the circumstances’.



‘‘I think the guys are really professional, if credit to them for that, that we put everything away in the space of a few hours, and shifted our focus to the game,’‘ Billiat said after Zimbabwe’s 0-1 loss to hosts Egypt.



ZIFA and Warriors have signed a contract and both parties will honour and respect all contractual obligations,’‘ the football association had reiterated before the tournament opener.



READ MORE: AFCON 2019 updates
Copyright -Euronews

See also

AFCON Daily: Mali explodes group E [Episode 2]

Author: Euronews
25th June 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Group D sees Ivory coast taking a narrow edge over South Africa as the scored board at full time read 1-0 to place them on top of the group with 3 points alongside Morocco while SA and Namibia are ye

Group D sees Ivory coast taking a narrow edge over South Africa as the score board at full time read 1-0 to place them on top of the group with 3 points alongside Morocco while SA and Namibia are yet to get things going.

Striker Jonathan Kodjia finished off from close range, a low cross from Max Gradel at the 64th minute to put the Ivorians on the driving seat a victory that will not get into their heads as captain Serge Aurier projects into the next group game against Morocco.

Clearly there is still hope for South Africa.

Tunisia and Angola shared the spoils in the first group E match as Tunisia buried a 12 yard spot kick in the first half to take the lead while Angola’s Abel Campos leveled things in the second half.

But the Malians soared highest as they welcomed debutants Mauritania with a 4-1 party spoiler to go on top of group E.

This far it is the highest scoreline in the competition while Adama Traore of Mali is already on two goals.

Nature has reserved the defending champions for last as Cameroon begins her defending on Tuesday when they take on Guinea Bissau who have been tagged as underdogs in group F, featuring Ghana and Benin.

FIFA, CAF to investigate Cameroon's conduct during World Cup loss to England

Author: Euronews
25th June 2019, 2 AM +02:00
FIFA’s disciplinary body is likely to examine some of the incidents as part of its routine review of matches, while Isha Johansen, CAF’s chair of the women’s football committee, said her body will

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has pledged to open an inquiry into the conduct of Cameroon’s team after a 3-0 loss to England in the last 16 of the women’s World Cup on Sunday when they reacted furiously to two VAR decisions, initially refusing to restart the game.

What happened

After England’s second goal was ruled offside then allowed after a VAR review, several Cameroon players remonstrated with the referee and for a long time refused to restart the match.

They thought they had pulled a goal back early in the second half, only for VAR to again rule against them for a marginal offside – sparking more chaotic scenes.

The ill-tempered contest, which involved strong challenges throughout and an horrific tackle on England’s Steph Houghton, also saw an incident where Cameroon defender Augustine Ejangue spat on the arm of England forward Toni Duggan.

Disciplinary action?

A spokesperson for soccer’s world governing body said on Monday: “FIFA is currently looking into the matter at this stage”.

FIFA’s disciplinary body is likely to examine some of the incidents as part of its routine review of matches, while Isha Johansen, CAF’s chair of the women’s football committee, said her body will open an inquiry.

“Whilst remaining proud of our African teams that participated in the FIFA Women’s World Cup, yesterday’s match between England and Cameroon reflected badly, not only on African women’s football but African football on the whole,” said Johansen, who is also president of the Sierra Leone FA.

“It is an issue which will be addressed and dealt with at the appropriate levels of governance,” she added in a statement.

The coaches’ reactions

England manager Phil Neville has heavily criticised the behaviour of his side’s opponents.

“I am completely and utterly ashamed of the opposition,” said the former Manchester United player.

“If that was my team – and it will never be any of my players – they would never play for England again.

“Those images are going out worldwide about how to act, the young girls playing all over the world that are seeing that behaviour. For me, it’s not right,” he added.

Cameroon coach Alain Djeumfa pointed the finger at the referee, calling the defeat a “miscarriage of justice”.

REUTERS

Cricket World Cup: South Africa's semis dream ends with loss to Pakistan

Author: Euronews
24th June 2019, 11 PM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

South Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa was effectively eliminated from the World Cup after their loss to Pakistan on Sunday.

The Proteas’ chances of progressing in the tournament evaporated after they logged their fifth loss in seven matches, making it mathematically impossible for them to secure a top-four spot and a place in the semi-finals.

“It’s becoming where it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying, but it’s just not good enough. Obviously I’m human as well so it will keep chipping away at me,” captain Faf du Plessis told reporters after a 49-run defeat at Lord’s.

The team’s headline bowler, paceman Kagiso Rabada, said the whole team felt like they had failed to play to their usual standard, both on Sunday and throughout the tournament.

“Pakistan turned up, and we didn’t,” he said.

“We’re very disappointed. We tried so hard at practices and we spoke about what we needed to do, but unfortunately we just couldn’t bring it out into the field of play. And that’s what you have to do in tournaments like this.

South Africa will now go through the formality of playing Sri Lanka and holders Australia in their last two matches of a forgettable World Cup.

South Africa lose to New Zealand

Captain Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand looked set to comfortably reach the target with Martin Guptill and Williamson at the crease.

But Guptill, on 35, was dismissed hit-wicket trying to pull Andile Phehlukwayo to the boundary and Chris Morris bowled a fiery spell to get rid of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, both caught behind for one run.

Morris also had Jimmy Neesham caught at slip for 23 to leave New Zealand struggling at 137-5, but Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme (60) shared a composed 91-run partnership to ease New Zealand nerves.

South Africa had a golden opportunity to run Williamson out after a mix-up with De Grandhomme left the Kiwi skipper well short of his ground but David Miller fluffed the chance, whipping the bails off without collecting the ball.

De Grandhomme fell before the end but Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

“It was nice to be there at the end,” said Williamson who finished unbeaten on 106. “It’s just trying to do the job as well as you can, I was fortunate I was able to do it today. There were a number of contributions that were so vital.

“It was one of those surfaces that provides a great spectacle. It could have gone either way.”

South Africa’s batsmen apart from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen failed to build on starts after being put into bat in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.

Amla was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner but Van der Dussen’s unbeaten 67 off 64 balls gave the South Africans a respectable total to defend.

“We were aiming 260-270… we fell short,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “We also had a lot of stop-start, stop-start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.

“We did everything we could, we threw ourselves around. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there were some times that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us.”

The result left South Africa, who have won only one match, virtually out of the running for a semi-final spot while New Zealand kept their unbeaten run intact to move to the top of the standings with four wins in five games.

REUTERS

South Africa vs New Zealand

South Africa’s hopes of making the semi-finals would effectively be over if they lose to New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Defeats to England, Bangladesh and India have left South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock billing the New Zealand match as a “quarter-final”.

A nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday was their first win in this World Cup in England and Wales.

The Proteas cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining games against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia if they are to maintain slender hopes of a semi-final berth.

“Obviously it’s a big game for us but, in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they are all going to be big games for us for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

“We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow. But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up.”

Unbeaten New Zealand are favourites to push South Africa towards the World Cup exit door and De Kock admits morale among Faf Du Plessis’s squad has not been as high as he would like.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

South Africa: Faf du Plessis ©, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Afghanistan

South Africa on Saturday registered their first win at the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup, beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.

The match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium offered the Proteas a last chance to salvage their chances at the tournament that they have never won.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29, engineering an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets.

The South Africans set about chasing a slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.

After their poor start to the tournament, South Africa effectively need to win their remaining four matches, starting with New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday, to make the last four.

South Africa gets 1st point

Raain gifted South Africa their first point at the World Cup as the game against West Indies was washed out, and both teams awarded a point.

The Proteas have struggled to impress in the four matches they have so far played, losing against England, Bangladesh and India.

South Africa vs India

South Africa slumped to a third straight loss at the Cricket World Cup, falling to India by six wickets on Wednesday.

Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl.

Chasing South Africa’s 227-9, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for eight and then batting mainstay Kohli for 18 with the score on 54-2 at the Rose bowl in Southampton.

Opener Rohit, however, ensured the victory ended up being a comfortable one with an unbeaten 122 as India reached their target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

The innings mirrored South Africa’s World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India were playing their first game.

Bangladesh upsets South Africa

South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.

“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.

The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.

REUTERS

Loss to England

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.

“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?

Goals, drama and surprises as AFCON 2019 kicks off [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
24th June 2019, 4 PM +02:00
On this edition of Football Planet, the Africa Cup of Nations which kicked off last Friday in Egypt has delivered fun and surprises

On this edition of Football Planet, the Africa Cup of Nations which kicked off last Friday in Egypt has delivered fun and surprises. We report from on and off the pitch.

And the Women’s World Cup dream is over for Africa. Nigeria and Cameroon, the continent’s last representatives in the spectacle crashed out after defeats to Germany and England respectively.

These and more stories on Football Planet.

AFCON Daily: Games underway in Egypt [Episode 1]

Author: Euronews
24th June 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Our sports team serves our weekday special report, AFCON daily; with all the fixtures, results, gossip and analysis of major ongoings in Egypt.

The games are underway in Egypt since Friday June 21 when a colourful opening ceremony set the stage for an opening fixture the hosts laboured to win against Zimbabwe.

Upsets recorded already on Day 2 as Uganda’s Cranes beat the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Leopards.

Tough start for debutants Burundi losing by a goal against Nigeria but a much upbeat one for fellow debutants Madagascar who pulled off a two – all draw with Guinea.

Our sports team serves our weekday special report, AFCON daily; with all the fixtures, results, gossip and analysis of major ongoings in Egypt.

By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.