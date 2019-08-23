Black Leopards vs Highlands Park FC: Prediction, head-to-head, TV live stream and line-ups

MATCH INFO
Date: 24. Aug 2019
Kick off time: 15:00 CET
Venue: Thohoyandou Stadium
In the two sides’ previous 6 meetings, Highlands Park FC have won four times while Black Leopards are yet to register a win. In addition, the clubs have drawn in two occasions.
Their last encounter ended in a 0-0 draw, back in February 2019.
Regarding previous results, it is predicted that Highlands Park FC would win by at least one goal.
The tie will be live on SuperSport as well as the following channels: iTV, BBC, Al Jazeera Sports, Sky Sports, Gol TV, Canal+, SportTV, FOX Soccer, Setanta and ESPN.
Highlands: 42. Ngobeni, 10. Mokoena, 20. Ramoraka, 24. Rae, Mzava, 4. Makhaula, 40. Mahlangu, 43. Mbatha, 38. Shalulile, 14. Mvala, 7. Ndoro.
Subs: 1. Heugh, 12. Mogaila, 5. Fransman, Williams, 27. Jooste, 11. Nyembe, Munyai.
Leopards: 1 Mendes, 8 Matlaba, 33 Katjiukua, 29 Masia, 13 P Zulu, 14 Phala, 25 Mokoena, 15 Bereng, 12 Kapinga, 31 T Ndlovu, 21 S Zulu.
Subs: 22 K Ndlovu, 5 Abubakar, 17 Hlongwane, 6 Mudau, 20 Ngele, 23 Ndawonde, 30 Mhlongo.
The current PSL standings:
Bidvest Wits (6 points)
Kaizer Chiefs (6 points)
Polokwane City (6 points)
Mamelodi Sundowns (5 points)
Cape Town City FC (5 point)
Baroka FC (4 point)
Orlando Pirates (4 points)
Bloemfontein Celtic (3 points)
SuperSport United (3 points)
Golden Arrows (3 points)
Chippa United (2 point)
Highlands Park (1 points)
Maritzburg United (1 points)
Stellenbosch (1 point)