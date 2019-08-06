PSL: Bidvest Wits vs Baroka FC: Head-to-head, squads and prediction

The Absa Premiership tie kicks off at 19:30 on SuperSport4 live .
The two South African sides have met on eight occasions before where Wits came out victorious most of the time.
In fact, Bidvest Wits have won six of the games played against Baroka FC and have lost only one game, in addition the two drew once.
In this common games the teams scored an average of 2.4 goals per Match.
Thus,Clever Boys are favourites to win this PSL tie,but the margin is expected to be slim.
Clever Boys 2019-20 squad:
Forwards: Elias Pelembe, Simon Murray, Sameegh Doutie, Kobamelo Kodisang, Gift Motupa, Thobani Mncwango, Knox Mutizwa, Fagrie Lakay, Muzomuhle Khanyi
Midfilders: Domingo, Granwald Scott, Thabang Monare, Bantu Mzwakali, Deon Hotto, Cole Alexander, Terrence Dzvukamanja
Defenders: Denis Danso Weidlich, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Edwin Gyimah, Keegan Ritchie, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Robyn Johannes, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Vuyo Mere
Goalkeepers: Brighton Mhlongo, Ricardo Goss
Baroka FC 2019-20 squad:
Forwards: Lucky Nguzana, Onkabetse Makgantai, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ayanda Dlamini, Kagiso Selemela, Ranga Chivaviro, Jemondre Dickens
Midfilders: Thandani Ntshumayelo, Letladi Madubanya, Mapetho Theriso, Collins Makgaka, Mosele Goodman, Sodi, Annanias Gebhardt, Manuel Nhanga Kambala, Orebotse Mongae, Thato Madigoe, Rodwell Chinyengetere
Defenders: Davies Nkausu, Thabiso Semenya, Abdi Banda, Matome Kgoetyane, Denwin Farmer, Bonginkosi Makume, Charles Hambira, Matome Mabeba, Vusi Sibiya
Goalkeepers: Avhashoni Tshinuna, Elvis Chipezeze, Lloyd Junior Kazapua
Come support the Clever Boys as they take on @Baroka_FC tomorrow night at the Bidvest Stadium.#WhiteAndBlueArmy be loud and proud!
Bidvest Wits vs @Baroka_FC
Tuesday, 06 August 2019
19h30
Bidvest Stadium pic.twitter.com/8Xr7eZQEvK
— Bidvest Wits (@BidvestWits) August 5, 2019
@Baroka_FC #TKOChamps2018
🚨Action Day🚨
🎫 Available at computicket.
Baroka let's fill up Bidvest Stadium.
The match will be live on 📺 SS4@BidvestWits vs @Baroka_FC#LennaKeMoroka #Globaloilqualityrefined #IamMonFlair #AbsaPrem pic.twitter.com/GbYzeHcFCB
— Baroka Football Club (@Baroka_FC) August 6, 2019