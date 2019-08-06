Back

PSL: Bidvest Wits vs Baroka FC: Head-to-head, squads and prediction

Author: Mayssa Douihech
6th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
South Africa Absa Premiership continues as Bidvest Wits take on Baroka FC today on August 6th at the Bidvest Stadium.

The Absa Premiership tie kicks off at 19:30 on SuperSport4 live .

The two South African sides have met on eight occasions before where Wits came out victorious most of the time.

In fact, Bidvest Wits have won six of the games played against Baroka FC and have lost only one game, in addition the two drew once.

In this common games the teams scored an average of 2.4 goals per Match.

Thus,Clever Boys are favourites to win this PSL tie,but the margin is expected to be slim.

Clever Boys 2019-20 squad:

Forwards: Elias Pelembe, Simon Murray, Sameegh Doutie, Kobamelo Kodisang, Gift Motupa, Thobani Mncwango, Knox Mutizwa, Fagrie Lakay, Muzomuhle Khanyi

Midfilders: Domingo, Granwald Scott, Thabang Monare, Bantu Mzwakali, Deon Hotto, Cole Alexander, Terrence Dzvukamanja

Defenders: Denis Danso Weidlich, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Edwin Gyimah, Keegan Ritchie, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Robyn Johannes, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Vuyo Mere

Goalkeepers: Brighton Mhlongo, Ricardo Goss

Baroka FC 2019-20 squad:

Forwards: Lucky Nguzana, Onkabetse Makgantai, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ayanda Dlamini, Kagiso Selemela, Ranga Chivaviro, Jemondre Dickens

Midfilders: Thandani Ntshumayelo, Letladi Madubanya, Mapetho Theriso, Collins Makgaka, Mosele Goodman, Sodi, Annanias Gebhardt, Manuel Nhanga Kambala, Orebotse Mongae, Thato Madigoe, Rodwell Chinyengetere

Defenders: Davies Nkausu, Thabiso Semenya, Abdi Banda, Matome Kgoetyane, Denwin Farmer, Bonginkosi Makume, Charles Hambira, Matome Mabeba, Vusi Sibiya

Goalkeepers: Avhashoni Tshinuna, Elvis Chipezeze, Lloyd Junior Kazapua



Copyright -Bidvest-Wits-vs-Baroka FC
Ajax Cape Town sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Katlego Otladisa-Sundowns
Ajax Cape Town have revealed the signing of Memelodi Sundowns winger Katlego Otladisa on loan for the new 2019/2020 season. In the previous 2018-2019 season, Katlego has made three appearances, scoring three goals. In fact, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed that several young players will be set for loan deals including winger Katlego Otladisa, attacker Keletso Makgalwa and defender Harold Majadibodu. According to the coach, these youngsters are not quite ready for the first team and by loaning them they will experience elsewhere. On their official Twitter account, the club welcomed the new player tweeting:" Signing Alert!" "It's time to Lego of your worries! Ajax have acquired another talented winger on loan from Sundowns as we BUILD a squad for the Glad Africa Championship." "Please welcome KatLEGO Otladisa to Ikamva!"

CAF Champions League: Asante Kotoko name their squad for Kano Pillars tie

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Asante Kotoko via Facebook
Asante Kotoko have named their squad for the CAF Champions League which will be starting in their first-leg tie against Kano Pillars on August 10th in Accra,Nigeria. However, key Kotoko players such as Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu were not included in list and won’t be travelling to Nigeria for the game. According to the club, the players were left out due to injuries. The squad is as follows:
  • Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame
  • Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
  • Midfielders: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi
  • Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur & Naby Keita
Asante Kotoko boss Dr Kwame Kyei is confident of his side’s success at the CAF Champions League. He said: "This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf confederations cup ahead of this year's campaign," "We are working hard and praying to win the CAF champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign." Dr Kyei added:"My advice to the team is that Kotoko belongs to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advise Journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong."

Manchester United announce the signing of Harry Maguire

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Man United via Twitter
Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million. Maguire has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and becomes the defender with the highest transfer fee in history. Thus, the 26-year old’s deal conceals the £75 million that the Reds (Liverpool) had paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018. Maguire had joined Leicester back in 2017 from Hull City for a £12.33 million transfer fee. The England international has made 32 appearances with his former club Leicester City in the 2018-2019 season, scoring three goals. Harry Maguire told Man United's official website:"I am delighted to have signed for this great club," "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity." He added:" From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns claim thrilling wins

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their Absa Premiership campaigns with three exciting wins. Orlando Pirates have started their run with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday evening, August 3rd.The three goals were scored by Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and debutant Frank Mhango. The Bucs claimed the lead as early as the 6th minute when Augustine Mulenga scored the first goal from a beautiful pass by Musa Nyatama. On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs have clinched a 3-2 victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 5th.The club’s three pointed were secured thanks to three strikes from Lebogang Manyama, who scored two goals, and Eric Mathoho. In addition, Mamelodi Sundowns opened their season with a 2-0 win over derby rivals SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The two goals were scored by attacking midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane. The current Absa Premiership standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (3 points)
  2. Orlando Pirates (3 points)
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns (3 points)
  4. Kaizer Chiefs (3 points)
  5. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  6. Polokwane City (3 points)
  7. Baroka FC (1 point)
  8. Cape Town City FC (1 point)
  9. Chippa United (1 point)
  10. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  11. Highlands Park (0 points)
  12. Black Leopards (0 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (0 points)
  14. Bloemfontein Celtic (0 points)
  15. SuperSport United (0 points)
  16. AmaZulu FC (0 points)

Ismael Bennacer joins AC Milan from Empoli FC

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Ismail Bennacer-Milan AC
AC Milan have signed Algerian defensive midfielder Ismael Bennacer on a five-year contract from Empoli FC. The Serie A giants did not disclose the financial details about the deal; however, some reports in Italy have revealed that Milan have paid Empoli €16 million for the player. The Algerian has recently helped his national team clinch the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations title with an overall impressive run at the tournament. Due to Bennacer’s awe-inspiring performance during the AFCON and his entitlement "Player of the Tournament", the player’s profile has risen sharply and several clubs showed interest in him. Ismail Bennacer joined Empoli FC from Arsenal back in 2017 for €1,00 Million as the transfer fee. During the 2018-2019 season, the midfielder has participated in 38 games with Empoli, making 3 assists. At the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, the player made 7 appearances with the Fennec Foxes during which he made 3 assists and played a key role in helping Algeria lift the trophy. A statement on AC Milan’s website reads as follows: "AC Milan (the Club) announces the signing of Ismaël Bennacer from Empoli FC. The Algerian midfielder has signed a deal until 2024 with the Rossoneri'" "Ismaël initially represented France at Under-18 and Under-19 level, before opting to play for Algeria from 2016. He has earned 16 caps with the Algerian national team, including 7 appearances in the recent 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, where Ismael has been named the Player of the Tournament, helping his team lift the trophy for the first time in 29 years."
