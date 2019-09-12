Barcelona-Messi: "I would be thrilled if Neymar came back"

The fuss around Neymar’s transfer was what all media talked about in the summer of 2019.
The player was highly linked with a move to Barcelona and an exit from the Ligue 1 Champions Paris Saint-Germain.
Real Madrid, reportedly, were also keen to sign Neymar and they even placed a bid, which was rejected by PSG.
Many Barca players have communicated that they would be happy if Neymar got back to the La Liga giants including Gerard Pique and Lionel Messi.
According to AFP (Agence France-Presse), Barca’s Messi said in an interview with Sport magazine that Neymar’s return would be thrilling for him.
"I would be thrilled if Neymar came back," said Messi.
"I understand that not everyone agrees. That's normal after everything that happened around Ney, the way in which he left, the way he abandoned us.
"But when you look at the sporting angle, for me Neymar is one of the best players in the world and obviously would improve our chances of getting the results we want."
Some reports have revealed that Messi has tried to force Barca to complete the deal and bring Neymar back to Camp Nou. However, the Argentine denied these reports.
"Here, it is not me that gives the orders," he said. "We never said that he had to be brought in. We didn't make any demands."
"I don't know if the club (Barcelona) wanted it to happen. What I do know is that Neymar really wanted it. But I understand it is very difficult to negotiate with PSG."
Messi: "I don't know if Barça did everything possible for Neymar's return"
Messi: "No sé si el Barça hizo todo lo posible para el regreso de Neymar" https://t.co/K5lInsOl91
— MARCA (@marca) September 11, 2019