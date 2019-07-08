Back

Bafana Bafana captain: We’ll give our all to beat biggest rival team Nigeria

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Thulani Hlatshwayo-South Africa
Following their 1-0 victory over the hosts(Egypt) at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, Bafana Bafana have booked their spot in the AFCON 2019 quarterfinal.

South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes that his team can snitch another win against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their quarterfinal game.

Hlatshwayo emphasized that the players are going to give their best to advance in the competition in order to regain the confidence of their fans.

“We’ve now made it into the AFCON quarterfinals for the 6th time in our history, this gives us an opportunity to really chase our dream to win. Our next game is against our biggest rival team, Nigeria.”the captain told the Bafana Bafana media.

“We know playing them will be tough, but we have a clear understanding of our mission, and we’ll give it our all once again. This is an opportunity for us to regain trust from the fans, to truly discover our identity and have confidence in our capabilities. As captain, I’m confident in the team and what we can achieve.

He added: “There’s a lot of pressure on us to perform well, therefore it is our intention to do our best. It is no longer just about participating but about earning our place on the greatest stage in Africa.

“Whatever the outcome, this is only the beginning for us. I believe that this is a new era and opportunity to do well and participate more in global football competitions. The hope for this tournament is to bring the confidence South Africans once had in us when the team won the tournament in 1996.”

AFCON 2019: Madagascar are making history at the tournament

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Madagascar
The Africa Cup of Nations debutants Madagascar have booked their place at the AFCON 2019 quarterfinal for the first time in their history after brushing aside D.R. Congo in a penalty shoot-out on Sunday at Alexandria Stadium. Madagascar’s success story at the tournament started since arriving in Egypt. Indeed, the Barea (the team’s nickname referring to a species of Zebu) were qualified to the knockout round as group favorites with seven points under their belt. In fact, the Barea have snitched a 2-0 win over Nigeria in their last group game and another 1-0 win over Burundi, along with 2-2 draw with Guinea in their opener at the tournament. Following Madagascar’s crucial victory over D.R. Congo, midfielder Anicet Andrianantenaina said: "It’s unbelievable. Without the hard work and constant training, we’d have never done it. We proved ourselves and our ability to win in any situation." After years of hard work and dedication, Madagascar have managed to create a football team that is capable of upsetting and challenging African football giants such as Nigeria, Guinea and D.R. Congo. Five years ago, Madagascar were ranked 190th in the world by FIFA. Now, they’re 108th and they are having an uplifting experience and making history at the AFCON 2019.  

AFCON 2019: Jose Mourinho: Egypt were really disappointing

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Jose Mourinho
Bafana Bafana have eliminated Egypt’s Pharaohs from the AFCON 2019 at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday night. The only goal was scored by Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch for South Africa at the end of the second half (85th-minute). South Africa will now take on Nigeria’s Super Eagles in the AFCON quarterfinal following Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Cameroon on Sunday. After the shocking defeat, the president of Egyptian Football Association Hany Abou-Rida has announced the sacking of Egypt’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre along with his resignation. After the Pharaohs’ defeat against Bafana, former Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho unveiled his thoughts on the game. In fact, he believes that Liverpool’s star Mohamed Salah was tired at the Cairo International Stadium following the 2018/2019 season with Liverpool. In addition, Mourinho praised South Africa’s discipline and organization. Mourinho said: "I watched the games in which Salah played last season. He is very tired, and that is normal after you play 60 games. "When you are in possession, you cannot keep on passing the ball backwards. "These are not [ Javier] Aguirre’s instructions. This only shows the players’ mentality. He added:"South Africa were patient, disciplined and well-organized. On the other hand, Egypt were really disappointing."

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Final day for quarterfinal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019 : Ghana
Final day for quarterfinal at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) in Egypt will witness two games today, Mali vs Ivory Coast and Tunisia vs Ghana. The Eagles of Mali will take on The Elephants of Ivory Coast at the Suez Stadium (18:00 CET). Mali have topped their group in the group stage at the AFCON 2019 with seven points under their belts. Indeed, they have managed to clinch a 4-1 win over Mauritania in their opening game, another 1-0 win over Angola and a 1-1 draw with Tunisia. The Elephants have had 6 points at the end of the group phase with two wins over South Africa (1-0) and Namibia (4-1) along with a 0-1 loss to Morocco. Final day for quarterfinal second match will take place at the Ismailia Stadium (21:00 CET) between Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage and Ghana’s Black Stars Tunisia finished in the second spot on their group table with three points from three successive draws with Angola, Mali and Mauritania. Ghana, on the other hand, have topped their group with five points following two draws with Benin and Cameroon and w 2-0-win over Guinea Bissau. The quarterfinal fixtures are as follows:
  • Senegal vs. Benin
  • Nigeria vs. South Africa
  • Madagascar vs. Winner (Ghana vs. Tunisia)
  • Algeria vs. Winner (Mali vs. Ivory Coast)

AFCON 2019 knockout: Algeria, Madagascar await quarterfinal opponents

Author: Mayssa Douihech
7th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

  • Senegal vs. Benin
  • Nigeria vs. South Africa
  • Madagascar vs. Winner (Ghana vs. Tunisia)
  • Algeria vs. Winner (Mali vs. Ivory Coast)

Yet-to-be played games slated for June 8. Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez (first fixture), Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia (final fixture of round of 16.

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.
57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.
82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC
71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead
21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC
9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

AFCON 2019: Herve Renard takes responsibility for Morocco's elimination

Author: Mayssa Douihech
6th July 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Benin survived a last-gasp stoppage-time penalty missed by Morocco and an extra-time dismissal to create one of the tournament’s great upsets in the opening match of the knockout stage on Friday.

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winning coach Herve Renard accepted responsibility for Morocco’s shock exit and hinted he might quit after one of the pre-tournament favourites were bundled out of the competition.

“I’m responsible for this defeat. I salute Benin for winning. They played according to a specific strategy and it worked while we didn’t find solutions,” he said after the small west African nation won 4-1 on post-match penalties following a 1-1 draw after extra time at the Al Salam Stadium.

Benin survived a last-gasp stoppage-time penalty missed by Morocco and an extra-time dismissal to create one of the tournament’s great upsets in the opening match of the knockout stage on Friday.

“We could have won but we failed. We had great expectations but always had difficulties against those who adopt a defensive approach,” the Frenchman said.

“We knew it was going to be a tough match because Benin managed to beat Algeria in the qualifiers. They also managed to draw against teams like Cameroon and Ghana here in the group stage.

“We did not know how to break down their defensive block but we had opportunities to win. We were 11 against 10 in extra time. What more do you need to win a match? Not much.

“We had everything we needed in terms of ability to make the difference, but the signs were bad. We came with ambition but there were days when there was less laughter,” he said of the pressure on the squad, who made a good impression at last year’s World Cup in Russia.

“We were not strong enough, psychologically to handle the penalty shoot-out but I believe all the players did their best and I cannot blame them.”

The defeat ended the chance of an unprecedented third Cup of Nations title with three different countries for Renard.

He took Zambia to the title in 2012 and the Ivory Coast in 2015 – incidentally, both winning after a penalty shootout – but at the last edition in Gabon in 2017 saw Morocco fall in the quarter-finals.

“To be eliminated in the round of 16, for Morocco, it is a failure. And I have to assume that. You can shoot me, it’s like that,” he said.

“I have been in Morocco for three and half years but now we have to go back home to think of the coming period. I thank the supporters who stood behind us from day one and we have to move forward and remember the positive things.”

