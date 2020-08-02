Aubameyang Seals Arsenal FA Cup Win

Aubameyang leads Arsenal to FA Final Cup victory scoring twice against Chelsea which raises speculations about his future at the club.

Arsenal 2-1 Win Against Chelsea

Thousands of fans flooded the streets of London Saturday, after Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, scored twice to beat Chelsea 2-1 leading the Gunners to win the FA Cup final on Saturday.

This victory secured the club’s place in the Europa League next season as they risked missing out on European football for the first time in 25 years after finishing eighth in the Premier League.

After losing the Carabao Cup final in 2018 and then the Europa League final in 2019 with Arsenal, this was Aubameyang's first time winning a trophy at the Emirates. On an individual level, Aubameyang's star has always shone brightly. His wins of the Golden Boot in both the Bundesliga and Premier League mark his status as a world-class footballer. In addition, he was also named the African Footballer of the Year in 2015.

Don't Drop the Cup!

COVID-19 hygiene measures made it so Aubameyang struggled to collect the trophy himself. He immediately seemed to find the trophy hard to hold as he struggled to take it over to his team-mates. During the customary celebratory moment when the cup is lifted into the air, the team captain dropped the iconic silverware - to the amusement of his teammates. Fortunately, the cup seemed to avoid any serious damage as Aubameyang eventually lifted the title over his head in celebration.

















A resounding victory for Arsenal















This marks a record 14th time that the club has experienced this ârticular victory in its history; But perhaps, admittedly, not one that many will forget in light of the cheerful clumsiness on the part of the top scorer of the match.

Future at Club

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, also saw the lighter side of the awkward display promising the striker more wins to come if he chooses to re-sign with the club. Facing another season without Champions League football and just one year left on his contract at the Emirates, many have been speculating about the future of the Gabonese international star at Arsenal or elsewhere.