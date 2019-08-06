The ongoing summer transfer window ends on August 8th and clubs are rushing to add their targeted players. Arsenal have reportedly aiming at adding RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.
Several players are on Arsenal’s target list including Upamecano and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.
In fact, Unai Emery is keen on recruiting a centre back before the deadline of the transfer window and the start of the new campaign.
The Gunners have now chosen Dayot Upamecano as their top defensive target.
They have reportedly submitted a £55 million bid for the France U21 International.
However, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have rejected the bid claiming that Upamecano plays a key role in his club and they are not ready to give him up.
Reports have revealed that RB Leipzig are asking for a £70 million from the Premier League Side Arsenal.
The centre-back has still two years left on in his contract with the Bundesliga side which also includes a £92 million release clause.
On the other hand, Arsenal have also shown interest in signing defender Rugani from Serie A Champions Juventus. Both sides are said to be in negotiations these days.
In fact, Arsenal are also considering a loan move for Rugani since his transfer fee is £50m this summer.
Arsenal submit bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano
Copyright -Photo by TF-Images/ via Getty Images