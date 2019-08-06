Back

Arsenal submit bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano

Author: Mayssa Douihech
6th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Photo by TF-Images/ via Getty Images
The ongoing summer transfer window ends on August 8th and clubs are rushing to add their targeted players. Arsenal have reportedly aiming at adding RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano.

Several players are on Arsenal’s target list including Upamecano and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney.

In fact, Unai Emery is keen on recruiting a centre back before the deadline of the transfer window and the start of the new campaign.

The Gunners have now chosen Dayot Upamecano as their top defensive target.

They have reportedly submitted a £55 million bid for the France U21 International.

However, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have rejected the bid claiming that Upamecano plays a key role in his club and they are not ready to give him up.

Reports have revealed that RB Leipzig are asking for a £70 million from the Premier League Side Arsenal.

The centre-back has still two years left on in his contract with the Bundesliga side which also includes a £92 million release clause.

On the other hand, Arsenal have also shown interest in signing defender Rugani from Serie A Champions Juventus. Both sides are said to be in negotiations these days.

In fact, Arsenal are also considering a loan move for Rugani since his transfer fee is £50m this summer.

South Africa Absa Premiership continues as Bidvest Wits take on Baroka FC today on August 6th at the Bidvest Stadium. The Absa Premiership tie kicks off at 19:30 on SuperSport4 live . The two South African sides have met on eight occasions before where Wits came out victorious most of the time. In fact, Bidvest Wits have won six of the games played against Baroka FC and have lost only one game, in addition the two drew once. In this common games the teams scored an average of 2.4 goals per Match. Thus,Clever Boys are favourites to win this PSL tie,but the margin is expected to be slim. Clever Boys 2019-20 squad: Forwards: Elias Pelembe, Simon Murray, Sameegh Doutie, Kobamelo Kodisang, Gift Motupa, Thobani Mncwango, Knox Mutizwa, Fagrie Lakay, Muzomuhle Khanyi Midfilders: Domingo, Granwald Scott, Thabang Monare, Bantu Mzwakali, Deon Hotto, Cole Alexander, Terrence Dzvukamanja Defenders: Denis Danso Weidlich, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Edwin Gyimah, Keegan Ritchie, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Robyn Johannes, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Vuyo Mere Goalkeepers: Brighton Mhlongo, Ricardo Goss Baroka FC 2019-20 squad: Forwards: Lucky Nguzana, Onkabetse Makgantai, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ayanda Dlamini, Kagiso Selemela, Ranga Chivaviro, Jemondre Dickens Midfilders: Thandani Ntshumayelo, Letladi Madubanya, Mapetho Theriso, Collins Makgaka, Mosele Goodman, Sodi, Annanias Gebhardt, Manuel Nhanga Kambala, Orebotse Mongae, Thato Madigoe, Rodwell Chinyengetere Defenders: Davies Nkausu, Thabiso Semenya, Abdi Banda, Matome Kgoetyane, Denwin Farmer, Bonginkosi Makume, Charles Hambira, Matome Mabeba, Vusi Sibiya Goalkeepers: Avhashoni Tshinuna, Elvis Chipezeze, Lloyd Junior Kazapua

Ajax Cape Town have revealed the signing of Memelodi Sundowns winger Katlego Otladisa on loan for the new 2019/2020 season. In the previous 2018-2019 season, Katlego has made three appearances, scoring three goals. In fact, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed that several young players will be set for loan deals including winger Katlego Otladisa, attacker Keletso Makgalwa and defender Harold Majadibodu. According to the coach, these youngsters are not quite ready for the first team and by loaning them they will experience elsewhere. On their official Twitter account, the club welcomed the new player tweeting:" Signing Alert!" "It's time to Lego of your worries! Ajax have acquired another talented winger on loan from Sundowns as we BUILD a squad for the Glad Africa Championship." "Please welcome KatLEGO Otladisa to Ikamva!"

Asante Kotoko have named their squad for the CAF Champions League which will be starting in their first-leg tie against Kano Pillars on August 10th in Accra,Nigeria. However, key Kotoko players such as Sogne Yacouba and Fatawu Safiu were not included in list and won’t be travelling to Nigeria for the game. According to the club, the players were left out due to injuries. The squad is as follows:
  • Goalkeepers: Felix Annan, Kwame Baah, Osei Kwame
  • Defenders: Samuel Frimpong, Empem Dacosta, Augustine Sefah, Evans Owusu, Patrick Yeboah, Stephen Ayiku Tetteh, Habib Mohammed, Wahab Adams, Emmanuel Agyemang Badu
  • Midfielders: Alexis Didi, Justice Blay, Jordan Opoku, Kelvin Andoh, Augustine Okrah, Emmanuel Gyamfi, Godfred Asiamah, Martin Antwi
  • Strikers: George Abege, Richard Arthur & Naby Keita
Asante Kotoko boss Dr Kwame Kyei is confident of his side’s success at the CAF Champions League. He said: "This is my third time of going to the African competition and we have learnt a lot of things in last year’s Caf confederations cup ahead of this year's campaign," "We are working hard and praying to win the CAF champions league. We have really prepared for this African campaign." Dr Kyei added:"My advice to the team is that Kotoko belongs to Ghanaians so the supporters should keep praying and supporting the team then also I will advise Journalist to do fair reportage on everything even if the management goes wrong."

Manchester United announce the signing of Harry Maguire

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Man United via Twitter
Manchester United have completed the signing of defender Harry Maguire from Leicester City in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million. Maguire has signed a five-year contract with the Red Devils and becomes the defender with the highest transfer fee in history. Thus, the 26-year old’s deal conceals the £75 million that the Reds (Liverpool) had paid for Virgil Van Dijk in January 2018. Maguire had joined Leicester back in 2017 from Hull City for a £12.33 million transfer fee. The England international has made 32 appearances with his former club Leicester City in the 2018-2019 season, scoring three goals. Harry Maguire told Man United's official website:"I am delighted to have signed for this great club," "I have thoroughly enjoyed my time at Leicester and would like to thank everyone at the club, and the fans, for their fantastic support over the past two seasons. However, when Manchester United come knocking on your door, it is an incredible opportunity." He added:" From my conversations with the manager, I am excited about the vision and plans he has for the team. It’s clear to see that Ole is building a team to win trophies. I am now looking forward to meeting my new team-mates and getting the season started."

Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Sundowns claim thrilling wins

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Absa Premiership
The Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns kicked off their Absa Premiership campaigns with three exciting wins. Orlando Pirates have started their run with an impressive 3-1 victory over Bloemfontein Celtic on Saturday evening, August 3rd.The three goals were scored by Augustine Mulenga, Innocent Maela and debutant Frank Mhango. The Bucs claimed the lead as early as the 6th minute when Augustine Mulenga scored the first goal from a beautiful pass by Musa Nyatama. On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs have clinched a 3-2 victory over Highlands Park at Makhulong Stadium on Sunday, August 5th.The club’s three pointed were secured thanks to three strikes from Lebogang Manyama, who scored two goals, and Eric Mathoho. In addition, Mamelodi Sundowns opened their season with a 2-0 win over derby rivals SuperSport United at the Lucas Moripe Stadium. The two goals were scored by attacking midfielders Sibusiso Vilakazi and Themba Zwane. The current Absa Premiership standings:
  1. Bidvest Wits (3 points)
  2. Orlando Pirates (3 points)
  3. Mamelodi Sundowns (3 points)
  4. Kaizer Chiefs (3 points)
  5. Golden Arrows (3 points)
  6. Polokwane City (3 points)
  7. Baroka FC (1 point)
  8. Cape Town City FC (1 point)
  9. Chippa United (1 point)
  10. Stellenbosch (1 point)
  11. Highlands Park (0 points)
  12. Black Leopards (0 points)
  13. Maritzburg United (0 points)
  14. Bloemfontein Celtic (0 points)
  15. SuperSport United (0 points)
  16. AmaZulu FC (0 points)
