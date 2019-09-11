Back

Algeria's Mahrez part of Manchester City's historic billion dollar squad

Author: Euronews
11th September 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez is one of Africa’s top players that are part of the historic Manchester City squad which has been named as the first team to have spent more than 1 million euros to assemble their squad.



Data from the Swiss-based CIES Football Observatory showed that City have spent $1.1 billion (1.014 billion euros) on their current squad.



Mahrez himself moved to Manchester City from Leicester City for $72m.



French champions Paris St-Germain were second having also spent a little over $1 billion (913 million euros) and Spain’s Real Madrid were third with $992m.



Manchester United at $826m have the second-most expensive squad in the Premier League followed by Champions League winners Liverpool at $702m.



The Premier League average was $379m, it said.



At the other end of the scale, Germany’s Paderborn had the cheapest squad in the study ($4.3m), which looked at teams from the English, German, Italian, French and Spanish top flights.



Manchester City has also featured several top African players including Ivorians Yaya and Kolo Toure, and Togo’s Emmanuel Adebayor.



Adebayor’s move to City in 2009 for a fee believed to be about £25 million, made him one of Africa’s most expensive transfers at the time.



Copyright -Euronews

Africa's 2022 World Cup qualifiers: Final results of first round

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 5 PM +02:00
A total of 10 World Cup group qualifying matches were played on Tuesday across the continent.

A total of 10 World Cup group qualifying matches were played on Tuesday across the continent. The games were the second leg of the first round of qualifiers.

Before these round of fixtures, four teams had booked their slots in the group phase over the weekend; They were: Liberia, Ethiopia, Equatorial Guinea and Tanzania.

The quartet became the first nations through from the opening knockout round, which pits the 28 bottom-ranked countries on the continent in two-legged knockout ties.

The winners from today join the quartet to advance into the group phase where 40 countries will be divided into 10 groups.The group stage matches will kick off in March 2020.

All results from Tuesday’s fixtures: The results over two legs is in bracket

  • Eswatini vs Djibouti 0 – 0 (1 – 2 aggregate)
  • Malawi vs Botswana 1 – 0 (1 – 0 aggregate)
  • Zimbabwe vs Somalia 3 – 1 (3 – 2 aggregate)
  • Mozambique vs Mauritius 2 – 0 (3 – 0 aggregate)
  • Angola vs The Gambia 2 – 1 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Rwanda vs Seychelles 7 – 0 (10 – 0 aggregate)
  • Sudan vs Chad 0 – 0 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Togo vs Comoros 2 – 0 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Guinea-Bissau vs Sao Tome e Principe 2 – 1 (3 – 1 aggregate)
  • Namibia vs Eritrea 2 – 0 (4 – 1 aggregate)

FIFA 20 Ratings: Best Defenders, Forwards, Midfielders and Goalkeepers

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -EA Sports
FIFA 20 ratings are announced ahead of the release date. The lists of the best defenders, midfielders,attackers and goalkeepers are now revealed. Liverpooly’s Virgil Van Dijk tops the FIFA best defenders list. This is not surprising for Van Dijk’s impressive run during the past seasons. However, the world’s most expensive defender Harry Maguire did not make the list. Indeed, Maguire joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million, getting ahead of the £75 million Liverpool paid for Van Dijk. Top 10 best defenders in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Virgil van Dijk | Liverpool: 90 Sergio Ramos | Real Madrid: 89 Giorgio Chiellini | Juventus: 89 Kalidou Koulibaly | Napoli: 89 Gerard Pique | FC Barcelona: 88 Jordi Alba | FC Barcelona: 87 Toby Alderweireld | Tottenham: 87 Aymeric Laporte | Manchester City: 87 Thiago Silva | Paris Saint-Germain: 87 Jan Vertonghen | Tottenham: 87 Messi and Ronaldo have been handed ratings of 94 and 93 for FIFA 20 respectively, with Messi topping the list. Top 10 best attackers in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Lionel Messi | FC Barcelona: 94 Cristiano Ronaldo | Juventus: 93 Neymar | Paris Saint-Germain: 92 Eden Hazard | Real Madrid: 91 Mohamed Salah | Liverpool: 90 Kylian Mbappe | Paris Saint-Germain: 89 Sergio Aguero | Manchester City: 89 Robert Lewandowski | Bayern Munich: 89 Harry Kane | Tottenham: 89 Antoine Griezmann | FC Barcelona: 90 Despite being injured during most of last year’s season, Manchester United’s Kevin De Bruyne is at the top of the best midfielders list. Top 10 best midfielders in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Kevin De Bruyne | Manchester City: 91 Luka Modric | Real Madrid: 90 N’Golo Kante | Chelsea: 89 Sergio Busquets | FC Barcelona: 89 Toni Kroos | Real Madrid: 88 Christian Eriksen | Tottenham: 88 Paul Pogba | Manchester United: 88 Marco Reus | Borussia Dortmund: 88 David Silva | Manchester City: 88 Paulo Dybala | Juventus: 88 Atletico Madrid’s Jan Oblak is ranked the highest goalkeeper, followed by Marc-Andre ter Stegen and Alisson Becker. Top 10 best goalkeepers in FIFA 20 ratings this year: Jan Oblak – Atletico Madrid: 91 Marc-Andre ter Stegen – FC Barcelona: 90 Alisson – Liverpool: 90 David De Gea – Manchester United: 89 Manuel Neuer – Bayern Munich: 88 Ederson – Manchester City: 88 Hugo Lloris – Tottenham: 88 Thibaut Courtois – Real Madrid: 88 Samir Handanovic – Inter Milan: 88 Keylor Navas – Paris Saint-Germain: 87

Samuel Eto'o retires after glorious football career

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 1 PM +02:00
African interclub tournaments resume this week with the last stage before the group phase. Look out for potentially interesting duels in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup.

Cameroon’s celebrated striker Samuel Eto’o ended his career after writing one of the most beautiful pages in the history of football.

African interclub tournaments resume this week with the last stage before the group phase. Look out for potentially interesting duels in both the Champions League and the CAF Cup.

Also on the agenda are the qualifying rounds for the 2022 World Cup. Four teams have already qualified for the group stage. The other ten will be known on Tuesday. All the results and the schedule of the second leg of the preliminaries are to be found later in this program.

Chelsea Striker Tammy Abraham: My mum was in tears after racial abuse

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has revealed, during an interview with CNN, that when he suffered racial abuse after missing a penalty, his mum was emotional and in tears. In fact, Abraham missed an important penalty in Chelsea’s UEFA Super Cup final shootout against Liverpool. On social media platforms, the player was racially abused. The comments and messages he received were cruel and vile. The striker told CNN that amid the racist abuse wave, his mum was highly affected and had shredded in tears when talking to him. "I remember speaking to my mum, she was emotional, she was in tears," Abraham told CNN "You know, she's just thinking: 'Why him? Why him?' It's obviously not nice to hear, especially seeing your son getting abused. "For me, I'm always a strong character, it doesn't affect me as much. But saying that, it could affect people who don't have my personality. It was a challenging moment for me, I went through a lot of emotions. Everyone misses penalties but to miss a penalty I was obviously devastated." Abraham said that his teammates, coach and the whole club supported him and that has helped him deal with those hard times and feel better. "Straight after, the boys, manager and everyone at Chelsea had my back," he said. "The next day, [Lampard] called me to find out how I was. "He didn't want to go over the situation because he knew how I was feeling, but just wanted to find out how I was, make sure that I wasn't distracted from football and my personal life was all right. "It's nice to have that support behind you when you're going through times like that."

2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers-African teams results

Author: Euronews
10th September 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers for African teams have kicked off on the 4th of September. 28 teams, that ranked the lowest by the African Football Confederation CAF are participating in the race for a spot in Football’s greatest tournament, FIFA World Cup. The first leg ties started on 4th of September and ended on the 7th.Second leg clashes are taking place on Sunday and Tuesday, the 8th and 10th of September. The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers results: First leg Wednesday 4 September results: Thursday 5 September results: Friday 6 September results: Saturday 7 September results: The 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers results: Second leg Sunday 8 September results: Lesotho 1-1 Ethiopia Tanzania 1-1 Burundi Equatorial Guinea 1-0 South Sudan Sierra Leone 1-0 Liberia
