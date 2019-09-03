Back

“I don’t regret going there”- Alexis Sanchez on his Manchester United move

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd September 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Alexis Sanchez has revealed that he has no regrets about joining Manchester United despite the disappointing run at Old Trafford.

The winger joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in January 2018 in a swap deal that witnessed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.

Sanchez has now joined Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.





In the 2018/2019 season, Sanchez has made 27 appearances with Man United, where he scored only two goals and make four assists in all competitions.

The 30-year old was heavily criticized due to his disappointing run at Old Trafford regarding the £400,000 he earns every week.

"I’m very happy I went to Manchester United," Sanchez told BBC Sport.

"I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England."

"When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something."

"I wanted to join them and win everything and I don’t regret going there."



On the other hand, Sanchez’s performance at Copa America with his national team Chile was impressive, scoring two goals.

"I think that I’m happy when I play for my national team," The Chile international added.

In fact, it was reported that despite playing for Inter for the rest of the season,Man United will pay 3/4 of Sanchez's wages.

World Cup 2022 qualifiers begin [Football Planet]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 4 PM +02:00
The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begins.

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers begins. This week, 28 teams are competing for the long marathon to Qatar. An international truce and a pretty busy time for the continent’s teams.

Also, we’ll discuss Sadio Mané‘s wrath in the Premier League. For the first time, the Senegalese striker attacked Mohamed Salah. It is an unusual gesture. We’ll hear what Reds coach Jurgen Klopp has to say about it.

And, we talk appointment of a new coach in Liberia. Peter Butler, has a mission is to qualify the Lone Stars for the next African Cup and the 2022 World Cup with a one-year contract. The Administrative manager of Liberia’s National Team, Sebastian K. Collins, will tell our Wahany Johnson Sambou more on this program.

Romelu Lukaku responds to racist abuse by Cagliari fans

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Romelu Lukaku was racially abused on Sunday evening by Cagliari fans during his game-winning goal with his club Inter Milan and now the striker has brilliantly responded on social media. In fact,Cagliari fans made monkey chants as Lukaku scored a penalty for Inter Milan against Cagliari. Lukaku has expressed his disappointment in some of the football fans who abuse people of colour instead of enjoying the actual game. He believes that any form of discrimination or abuse in football is unacceptable and shameful. In addition, he urged all football federations, clubs and players to take action regarding racial discrimination in the football world. “Many players in the last month have suffered from racial abuse…I did yesterday to” “Football is a game to be enjoyed by everyone and we shouldn’t accept any form of discrimination that will put our game in shame” “I hope the football federations all over the world react strongly on all cases of discrimination!!” “Social media platforms (Instagram, Twitter, Facebook...) need to work better as well with football clubs because every day you see at least a racist comment under a post of a person of colour..we’ve been saying it for years and still no action…” “Ladies and gentlemen it’s 2019 instead of going forwards we’re going backwards and I think as players we need unify and make a statement on this matter to keep this game clean and enjoyable for everyone”
 
Voir cette publication sur Instagram
 

Une publication partagée par Romelu Lukaku (@romelulukaku) le

Mauro Icardi set to join PSG from Inter Milan

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 11 AM +02:00
According to SkySports, striker Mauro Icardi is set to join Ligue 1 Champions PSG from Serie A Side Inter Milan on a season-long loan with a €70M option to buy. Icardi has joined Inter Milan back in 2013 from Sampdoria. In the 2018/2019 season, the Argentinian striker made a total of 37 appearances with the Serie A Club Inter Milan, scoring 17 goals and making 5 assists. Several clubs have shown interest in signing Icardi during this transfer window such as Juventus and Roma. The 26-year old is expected to sign a new contract with Inter Milan before completing a move to the Ligue 1 champions PSG on loan with a €70M option to buy. It was reported that PSG will announce the loan later this day as the summer transfer window ends on Monday evening.

Current Premier League top goal scorers-Man City star leads

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The fourth round of the 2019/2020 EPL season is in the books and there were a number of star performances over the weekend.The Premier League scorers are listed below. Chelsea were held to a 2-2 draw by Sheffield United at home, Crystal Palace defeated Aston Villa in a 1-0 victory, while Bournemouth were beaten by Leicester City 3-1. Premier League Champions Manchester City defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 4-0, Newcastle United and Watford drew 1-1, and West Ham United beat Norwich City 2-0. On the other hand, Liverpool maintained their winning run with a 3-0 victory at Burnley. Everton edged Wolves 3-2 at Goodison Park, before Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur drew 2-2 in the North London derby. Premier League Top Scorers 6 goals: Sergio Agüero (Manchester City) 5 goals: Teemu Pukki (Norwich City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) 4 goals: Tammy Abraham (Chelsea), Ashley Barnes (Burnley) 3 goals: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool), Jamie Vardy (Leicester City), Sébastien Haller (West Ham), Daniel James (Manchester United), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) 2 goals: Firmino (Liverpool), Sadio Mané (Liverpool), Anthony Martial (Manchester United), Marcus Rashford (Manchester United), Alexandre Lacazette (Arsenal), Harry Wilson (Bournemouth), Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace), Richarlison (Everton), Raúl Jiménez (Wolves), Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Liverpool-Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah incident: What Henderson and Klopp said

Author: Mayssa Douihech
2nd September 2019, 9 AM +02:00
On Saturday evening, Liverpool maintained their winning start with a 3-0 victory at Burnley.However,the moment when Sadio Mane flew into rage was what all fans talked about. The game at Burnley witnessed a remarkable incident between Sadio Mane and teammate Mohamed Salah. Mane got mad at Salah for not passing the ball his way when he was placed in a perfect spot to score. In addition, Mane was furious when he was substituted and his teammates had to calm him down. Mane’s angry reaction went viral on social media. Some thought that Mane was right to get mad while others believed he overreacted. Boss Jurgen Klopp insisted that there was no issue to address ann that the incident has already been forgotten. According to the Metro Klopp said: "I could describe five or six situations where everyone thought, “pass it, pass it, pass it” and then he scored." "So, that is the freedom of the player. The boys have to make these decisions: pass the ball, don’t pass the ball." "We can make this mistakes. You can lose the ball and mis-kick the ball or sometimes you cannot see your team-mate. ‘It is not that you ignore him. Sometimes to us it looks like you must see him but you don’t." "It is not a big challenge, but of course with a striker always you can have this. What you do depends on the situation." "We will leave it 100 per cent because we won 3-0 and everyone goes away in different directions. In one week I don’t think I will talk about it again." Liverpool skipper Jordan Henderson commented on what happened saying:"I couldn’t really understand at first, but then when he came in, he was laughing and joking," He added: "The most important thing was we got the result, Sadio knows that." "Sadio is fine, he’s a great lad, He performed really well again. Him and Bobby were really big second ball. He had a fantastic game."
