“I don’t regret going there”- Alexis Sanchez on his Manchester United move

The winger joined Manchester United from Inter Milan in January 2018 in a swap deal that witnessed Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to Arsenal.
Sanchez has now joined Inter Milan on loan for the rest of the season.
🛑 | EVERYONE STOP
🥂 @Alexis_Sanchez is a Nerazzurri player! 🇨🇱⚫🔵
👉🏻 https://t.co/4mJAFMukTV#WelcomeAlexis #NotForEveryone #FCIM pic.twitter.com/zJ0jyuhG99
— Inter (@Inter_en) August 29, 2019
❔ | SHIRT NUMBER@Alexis_Sanchez
⚫🔵👇 pic.twitter.com/TwFsxkvEHT
— Inter (@Inter_en) September 3, 2019
In the 2018/2019 season, Sanchez has made 27 appearances with Man United, where he scored only two goals and make four assists in all competitions.
The 30-year old was heavily criticized due to his disappointing run at Old Trafford regarding the £400,000 he earns every week.
"I’m very happy I went to Manchester United," Sanchez told BBC Sport.
"I’ve always said that. It’s the club that’s won the most in England."
"When I went to Arsenal it was fantastic – I was happy there – but United were growing at the time, they were buying players to win something."
"I wanted to join them and win everything and I don’t regret going there."
Alexis Sanchez has no regrets about his time at Manchester United. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/WFvz268toA
— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 3, 2019
On the other hand, Sanchez’s performance at Copa America with his national team Chile was impressive, scoring two goals.
"I think that I’m happy when I play for my national team," The Chile international added.
In fact, it was reported that despite playing for Inter for the rest of the season,Man United will pay 3/4 of Sanchez's wages.
Manchester United will reportedly pay 3/4 of Alexis Sanchez's wages...while he plays for Inter Milan 🙃 pic.twitter.com/8Y0LU3dufc
— B/R Football (@brfootball) August 30, 2019