Al Ahly vs Zamalek: Cairo Derby date and Egyptian Premier League draw

The Egyptian Premier League will kick off on the 21st of September 2019 and will end in May 2020.
Defending champions Al Ahly will play their opening tie against Smouha in Alexandria, Egypt.
Later on the titleholders will meet Entag El-Harby in their second round clash.
Zamalek, on the other hand, will first take on Ittihad of Alexandria and later meet Misr El-Makkasa and FC Masr in the second and third rounds.
On the fourth round, the Cairo Derby will take place: Al Ahly vs Zamalek.
2019/2020 Egyptian Premier League first round:
Pyramids vs ENPPI
Al Masry vs Harras El Hodood
El-Gouna vs Ismaily
Zamalek vs Ittihad of Alexandria
Aswan vs Misr El-Makkasa
Entag El-Harby vs FC Masr
Smouha vs Al Ahly
Tala’a El-Gaish vs Arab Contractors
Wadi Degla vs Tanta
اجريت ظهر اليوم مراسم قرعة مسابقة الدوري الممتاز فى حضور د. جمال محمد على نائب رئيس الاتحاد والكابتن محمد فضل و د. احمد عبدالله و د. سحر عبد الحق اعضاء الاتحاد ووليد العطار المدير التنفيذى للاتحاد وممثلى الاندية ، المسابقه ستنطلق يوم ٢١ سبتمبر الجارى وتنتهى فى شهر مايو القادم pic.twitter.com/cRXoedIfnQ
— EFA.eg (@EFA) September 12, 2019