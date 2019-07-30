Al Ahly announce the signing of Al Ismaily defender

Metwally has signed a five-year contract according to Al Ahly’s official website.
Commenting on the deal, the club’s Marketing and Football Contracts Director Amir Tawfik said "The deal costed Ahly 15 million Egyptian pounds, 10 million has been paid already, and 5 million will be in installments.
He added: "We've been watching Metwally for a while now. He's not only technically good, he also has great character."
Tawfik concluded: "There'll be an upcoming cooperation between Ahly and Ismaily concerning the exchange deals. We want to build a distinguish relationship with Ismaily's fans," said Tawfik
The defender has refused to renew his contract with Al Ismaily earlier this year. In all competitions, he participated in 26 games with the club last season, scoring 6 goals in total.
In fact, there were rumours about Al Ahly signing Pyramids' defender Ali Gabr and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy.
However, Tawfik responded: "There's nothing to be said about Afsha. Ali Gabr is an outstanding player and we respect him, but we signed Metwally and we wish him luck with Ahly."
Mahmoud Metwally is 🔴 #WelcomeMetwally #YallaYaAhly #CHAMP4IONS pic.twitter.com/VnzLFQgocb
— Al Ahly SC 🇬🇧 (@AlAhlyEnglish) July 30, 2019