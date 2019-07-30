Back

Al Ahly announce the signing of Al Ismaily defender

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Mahmoud Metwaly-Al Ismaily
Egyptian Premier League champions Al Ahly have revealed on Tuesday their newest signing which is Al Ismaily defender Mahmoud Metwally.

Metwally has signed a five-year contract according to Al Ahly’s official website.

Commenting on the deal, the club’s Marketing and Football Contracts Director Amir Tawfik said "The deal costed Ahly 15 million Egyptian pounds, 10 million has been paid already, and 5 million will be in installments.

He added: "We've been watching Metwally for a while now. He's not only technically good, he also has great character."

Tawfik concluded: "There'll be an upcoming cooperation between Ahly and Ismaily concerning the exchange deals. We want to build a distinguish relationship with Ismaily's fans," said Tawfik

The defender has refused to renew his contract with Al Ismaily earlier this year. In all competitions, he participated in 26 games with the club last season, scoring 6 goals in total.

In fact, there were rumours about Al Ahly signing Pyramids' defender Ali Gabr and Mohamed 'Afsha' Magdy.

However, Tawfik responded: "There's nothing to be said about Afsha. Ali Gabr is an outstanding player and we respect him, but we signed Metwally and we wish him luck with Ahly."

Father of Senzo Meyiwa,Sam Meyiwa,passes on

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Sam Meyiwa
The father of Senzo Meyiwa, Sam Meyiwa, died on Monday in his uMlazi home after suffering a second stroke. In fact, his son, Senzo Meyiwa, was mysteriously shot dead five years ago in his girlfriend’s place, Kelly Khumalo, in in Vosloorus Johannesburg. Senzo Meyiwa was Orlando Pirates star goalkeeper and Bafana Bafana captain. Sam Meyiwa’s health took a turn for the worse and was rushed to the hospital in summer 2018 due to a stroke. It was reported that Meyiwa suffered the stroke when he found out that the police are closing the case of his son’s death. According to the Meyiwa family, the father was constantly ill since his son’s murder. He was complaining that the police’s failures to solve the murder and catch the killer. Following Sam Meyiwa’s death, tributes have poured in from different official sides including the South Africa national team and Orlando Pirates. In addition, several people have send their condolences to the family through different social media platforms.

Real Madrid President and Coach Zidane clash over Neymar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Perez-Zidane (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)
Reportedly, Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has left the club last year due to disagreements with the president of the club Florentino Perez and these disagreements apparently have come to the surface again. In fact, it was reported that Zidane and Perez had disputed last year over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo and this made the coach leave the club. Once again, following Zidane's return to the Santiago Bernabeu, the two sides are having disagreements over the potential Neymar deal. Real Madrid have already signed five players in this transfer window, spending more than €300 million on Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Eder Militao, Rodrygo Goes and Ferland Mendy. However, according to reports, Los Blancos are also interested in buying Neymar in this transfer window. In fact, the club president is the one that seems to be interested in Neymar while Zidane is believed to disapprove on the deal. According to Sport, Perez sees Neymar as the perfect replacement of Ronaldo, who left the club for Juventus. On the other hand, Zidane is planning his team around Eden Hazard and Vinicius Junior and he believes there is no room left for another player. Moreover, Zidane’s main transfer target this window is Paul Pogba and apparently, Perez does not want Pogba in his team. Thus, the Frenchman wants Pogba while the Los Blancos president refuses to buy Pogba and is interested in Neymar. It is left to be seen who will win the war at the Santiago Bernabeu, President Perez or Coach Zidane.

Former Morocco coach Renard lands Saudi Arabia job

Author: Mayssa Douihech
30th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Copyright -Herve Renard-Marocco coach
Herve Renard, ex-Morocco coach, has been appointed as Saudi Arabia head coach on Monday, following his resignation from the Morocco team. In fact, Renard has decided to quit the Lions of Atlas after their underwhelming campaign at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. Morocco were eliminated from the 2019 AFCON at the hands of Benin in the round of 16 who are considered as the tournament debutants. After his resignation, there were rumours announcing that the coach is duly linked with either the Egypt or Senegal coaching positions in aftermath of the 2019 AFCON. However, coach Renard has denied these rumours in a statement on his official Facebook account “In order to put an immediate end to rumours which are totally unfounded,” “I will announce in a few days my choice. “But I can already say as I did a few months ago that it will not be on the African continent.” The 50-year old takes over the Saudi national team from Argentine’s Juan Antonio Pizzi who had been managing the team since 2017. Renard’s main mission with Saudi Arabia is to lead the team to the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

2022 world championship launched

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa.

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.

After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.

And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell encourages African female basketballers

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
‘Think about being the best’ – Naomi Campbell tells Africa’s female basketballers

Work hard and become the best was British model Naomi Campbell’s message to the young African female basketball players from the SEED academy in Senegal on Friday (July 26).

Campbell visited the young basketball hopefuls in Thies and Dakar last week as part of the Hoop Forum organised by SEED, a project to train and teach young players in Senegal.

She had a sit down with them at the Museum of Black Civilisation in Dakar where the players could ask her any question they wanted.

SEED has been going strong for 17 years and was the first basketball student-athlete academy in Africa.

Every year the academy trains up to 40 high potential student-athletes, boys and girls, who live, train and work towards achieving their goal of attending university.

Campbell said she was in Senegal to push the girls to achieve their best and wants to promote women empowerment through sport.

The annual Hoop Forum is a week of sports training and community work that zooms in on social leadership and building for a future education.

Reuters

