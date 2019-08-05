Ajax Cape Town sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger

In the previous 2018-2019 season, Katlego has made three appearances, scoring three goals.
In fact, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed that several young players will be set for loan deals including winger Katlego Otladisa, attacker Keletso Makgalwa and defender Harold Majadibodu.
According to the coach, these youngsters are not quite ready for the first team and by loaning them they will experience elsewhere.
On their official Twitter account, the club welcomed the new player
"It's time to Lego of your worries! Ajax have acquired another talented winger on loan from Sundowns as we BUILD a squad for the Glad Africa Championship."
"Please welcome KatLEGO Otladisa to Ikamva!"
🚨Signing Alert!!!🚨
It's time to Lego of your worries! Ajax Cape Town have acquired another talented winger on loan from Sundowns as we BUILD a squad for the Glad Africa Championship. 🏆
Please welcome KatLEGO Otladisa to Ikamva!♥️⚽🎉#WeAreAjaxCT #ShapingPlayersFor20Years pic.twitter.com/oJFr1ovhVX
— Ajax Cape Town (@ajaxcapetown) August 5, 2019