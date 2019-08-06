Back

Africa's costliest player: Ivorian Pepe credits parents with his rise

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 1 PM +02:00
The Pepe family emigrated to France from Ivory Coast in 1995, and their stories of that adjustment have kept their son grounded. « They told us how difficult it was, especially when we were at school, »

When Arsenal announced the signing of 24-year-old Ivorian international Nicolas Pepe, he became officially the most expensive African football transfer.



The English Premier League side dished out $89m to French side Lille for the signature of Pepe. He signed a five-year deal with the London side.



England is his second European destination having previously played for three French sides – before joining Lille in 2017, he played for Angers from 2013 – 2017. His first professional stint was with Poitiers, in the French 5th tier.



But in an extensive interview with Arsenal.com, he listed his parents as top of the list of people who helped him on his way up the career ladder.



Pepe hails his parents sacrifice



“My parents have always been there for me. They were there during the toughest times and the best times and they are still here right now.



“They sacrificed everything, absolutely everything. My father stopped working, my mother stopped working. They came to live with me just because of football and just so that I could make my dreams come true.



“That is what they have done to this day. They helped me make this dream come true and they will continue to be by my side to support me.”



The Pepe family emigrated to France from Ivory Coast in 1995, and their stories of that adjustment have kept their son grounded. “They told us how difficult it was, especially when we were at school,” he said.



“They used to tell me that we had everything and they used to have nothing. They would walk 10 kilometres barefoot and we were lucky to be able to go to school by bus. We were lucky to be where we were, so we should make the most of it.



“Because of what they gave me, it makes me proud that I can make them happy.”





Pepe transfer record, praise by coach Emery



Winger Nicolas Pepe has become our record signing after joining us from Ligue 1 club Lille.



The 24 year-old Ivory Coast international completed the paperwork on his move on last Thursday. He will wear the No.19 shirt.



Head coach Unai Emery said: “Nicolas is a highly-rated and talented winger who was wanted by many of the top teams in Europe.



“Signing a top-class winger has been one of our key objectives in this transfer window and I’m delighted he’s joining.



“He will add pace, power and creativity, with the aim of bringing more goals to our team.”

Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 important dates

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL Copyright -NPFL Logo
Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 season will officially kick off on September 22nd 2019.The schedule was released by the League Management Company (LMC). According to the LMC, the season will run between the 22nd of September 2019 to the 17th of May 2020, in accordance with the new Confederation of African Football calendar. The Nigeria Professional Football League NPFL 2019/2020 is expected to take a break from December 30th to January 10th, according to Salihu Abubakar, the Chief Operating Officer of the League Management Company. Nigeria Super Cup tie is scheduled for the 7th of September, ahead of the new season, between the 2018/2019 NPFL champions Enyimba and Aiteo Cup winners Kano Pillars. As it was done teh previous season, the draw for the new season will also be conducted during the Super Cup tie. 2019/2020 NPFL Season Important Dates:
  • 20/21, 2019 August - Orientation and induction of new clubs
  • 7/8, 2019 September- Super Cup Enyimba vs Kano Pillars.
  • 7/8, 2019 September - Draws
  • 17, 2019 September - NPFL Annual General Meeting (AGM)
  • 22, 2019 September - Season kicks off
  • 30, 2019 December – January 10, 2020-Mid-season break
  • 17, 2020 May - End of SeasonThe 2019/2020 clubs:Abia Warriors/Akwa United/Bendel/Delta Force/El Kanemi/Enugu Rangers/Enyimba/Gombe/Go Round/Heartland/Ifeanyi Ubah/Kada City/Kano Pillars/Katsina Utd/Kwara/Lobi Stars/MFM FC/Nasarawa/Niger Tornadoes/Plateau United/Remo Stars/Rivers United/Sunshine Stars/Wikki Tourist/Yobe Stars

Virgil Van Djik reacts to Maguire being the most expensive defender

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Virgil van Dijk
Harry Maguire, who recently joined Manchester United in a world-record transfer fee of £80 million, overtook Virgil Van Dijk as the most expensive defender in the world. In fact, Liverpool had paid Southampton £75 million in January last year for Van Dijk. The Dutchman wished the defender good luck saying: "Good luck to him. I can’t say anything about that [the record] because there was always going to be a time when it was going to change," "That’s the market. He doesn’t have any influence on that but I wish him well," "The price comes with pressure but it doesn’t change too much because you always have pressure at big clubs like Man United. But I wish him well," Virgil Van Dijk said, according to the UK Metro. Commenting on being the most expensive defender and the pressure it comes with it Van Dijk urged Harry Maguire to“Just focus on doing what you love to do and play your best game." "Get your qualities out of the pitch, enjoy your game and don’t think about the other things. It is not easy to completely shut off all the pressure." "Personally, I like to put things in perspective. Quite a lot of things are more important than playing football and what we do, we are blessed." "We can do what we love to do and also to play for Liverpool – they are such a big club. You need to enjoy it but the pressure will always be there."

Arsenal submit bid for RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Photo by TF-Images/ via Getty Images
The ongoing summer transfer window ends on August 8th and clubs are rushing to add their targeted players. Arsenal have reportedly aiming at adding RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano. Several players are on Arsenal’s target list including Upamecano and Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney. In fact, Unai Emery is keen on recruiting a centre back before the deadline of the transfer window and the start of the new campaign. The Gunners have now chosen Dayot Upamecano as their top defensive target. They have reportedly submitted a £55 million bid for the France U21 International. However, Bundesliga club RB Leipzig have rejected the bid claiming that Upamecano plays a key role in his club and they are not ready to give him up. Reports have revealed that RB Leipzig are asking for a £70 million from the Premier League Side Arsenal. The centre-back has still two years left on in his contract with the Bundesliga side which also includes a £92 million release clause. On the other hand, Arsenal have also shown interest in signing defender Rugani from Serie A Champions Juventus. Both sides are said to be in negotiations these days. In fact, Arsenal are also considering a loan move for Rugani since his transfer fee is £50m this summer.

PSL: Bidvest Wits vs Baroka FC: Head-to-head, squads and prediction

Author: Euronews
6th August 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Bidvest-Wits-vs-Baroka FC
South Africa Absa Premiership continues as Bidvest Wits take on Baroka FC today on August 6th at the Bidvest Stadium. The Absa Premiership tie kicks off at 19:30 on SuperSport4 live . The two South African sides have met on eight occasions before where Wits came out victorious most of the time. In fact, Bidvest Wits have won six of the games played against Baroka FC and have lost only one game, in addition the two drew once. In this common games the teams scored an average of 2.4 goals per Match. Thus,Clever Boys are favourites to win this PSL tie,but the margin is expected to be slim. Clever Boys 2019-20 squad: Forwards: Elias Pelembe, Simon Murray, Sameegh Doutie, Kobamelo Kodisang, Gift Motupa, Thobani Mncwango, Knox Mutizwa, Fagrie Lakay, Muzomuhle Khanyi Midfilders: Domingo, Granwald Scott, Thabang Monare, Bantu Mzwakali, Deon Hotto, Cole Alexander, Terrence Dzvukamanja Defenders: Denis Danso Weidlich, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Edwin Gyimah, Keegan Ritchie, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Siyanda Zwane, Sifiso Hlanti, Robyn Johannes, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Vuyo Mere Goalkeepers: Brighton Mhlongo, Ricardo Goss Baroka FC 2019-20 squad: Forwards: Lucky Nguzana, Onkabetse Makgantai, Mduduzi Mdantsane, Ayanda Dlamini, Kagiso Selemela, Ranga Chivaviro, Jemondre Dickens Midfilders: Thandani Ntshumayelo, Letladi Madubanya, Mapetho Theriso, Collins Makgaka, Mosele Goodman, Sodi, Annanias Gebhardt, Manuel Nhanga Kambala, Orebotse Mongae, Thato Madigoe, Rodwell Chinyengetere Defenders: Davies Nkausu, Thabiso Semenya, Abdi Banda, Matome Kgoetyane, Denwin Farmer, Bonginkosi Makume, Charles Hambira, Matome Mabeba, Vusi Sibiya Goalkeepers: Avhashoni Tshinuna, Elvis Chipezeze, Lloyd Junior Kazapua

Ajax Cape Town sign Mamelodi Sundowns winger

Author: Euronews
5th August 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Katlego Otladisa-Sundowns
Ajax Cape Town have revealed the signing of Memelodi Sundowns winger Katlego Otladisa on loan for the new 2019/2020 season. In the previous 2018-2019 season, Katlego has made three appearances, scoring three goals. In fact, Downs coach Pitso Mosimane has claimed that several young players will be set for loan deals including winger Katlego Otladisa, attacker Keletso Makgalwa and defender Harold Majadibodu. According to the coach, these youngsters are not quite ready for the first team and by loaning them they will experience elsewhere. On their official Twitter account, the club welcomed the new player tweeting:" Signing Alert!" "It's time to Lego of your worries! Ajax have acquired another talented winger on loan from Sundowns as we BUILD a squad for the Glad Africa Championship." "Please welcome KatLEGO Otladisa to Ikamva!"
