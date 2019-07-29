Africa's 2022 World Cup qualifiers launched [Football Planet]

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa.

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.

After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.

And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.