AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: The Africa Cup of Nations knockout games kick off

Author: Mayssa Douihech
5th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019 : Morocco
The AFCON 2019 games will proceed today with the start of the knockout stage after two-day rest for the 16 teams that have been qualified.

Knockout round opening clash will take place at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (18:00 CET) between Morocco’s Lions of Atlas and Benin’s Squirrels. The last time the two sides met in Africa Cup of Nations, the Lions of Atlas came out victorious. In fact, Benin are yet to register a win against Morocco.

Morocco have won their three group stage matches against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa, and thus topped the group with 9 points under their belt.

Benin, on the other hand, succeeded to reach the knockout stage at the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams with only three points after successive three draws with Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.

The second game of the knockout phase between Senegal and Uganda will come about today at the Cairo International Stadium (21:00 CET).

The Lions of Teranga(Senegal) have reached the knockout games in the second position on their group table with six points after two victories over Tanzania and Kenya and one loss to Algeria.

Similarly, the Cranes of Uganda ranked second in their group, but only with four points under their belt. Indeed, Uganda clinched a crucial 2-0 win over D.R. Congo in their opening game at the AFCON 2019 and they continued their group stage showing in a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe and a 0-2 loss to the Pharaohs(Egypt).

 



AFCON 2019: Action in knockout round kicks off today

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 8 PM +02:00
But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

Real Madrid-Barcelona: El Clasico dates revealed

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Real Madrid-Barcelona
The Royal Spanish Football Federation have published the schedule for LaLiga 2019/2020 season. El Clasico matchdays between the eternal rivals Barcelona and Real Madrid are now confirmed by the RFEF. Real Madrid will face Barcelona at Camp Nou on October 27,2019. The Santiago Bernabeu will welcome Barca on March 1,2020. Laliga Derby days: 29/9/19 : Atlético-Real Madrid 2/2/20 : Real Madrid-Atlético 5/1/20 :Espanyol- Barcelona 10/5/20 : Barcelona-Espanyol 10/11/19 : Betis-Sevilla 15/3/20 : Sevilla-Betis 1/9/19 : Athletic-Real Sociedad 9/2/20 : Real Sociedad-Athletic 8/12/19 : Levante-Valencia 15/3/20 : Valencia-Levante  

Senegal’s player ruled out of AFCON 2019 due to a broken finger

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON2019: Senegal
During the warm-up of Senegal ahead of their final AFCON 2019 group game against Kenya on Monday, the team’s goalkeeper Edouard Mendy picked up a finger injury. Mendy has been allowed by the Senegalese Football Federation (FSF) to leave the team squad and travel to France for treatment. Thus, the player will miss the remainder of the Africa Cup of Nations. A statement from the FSF reads as follow:"After consultation with the authorities, the player Edouard Mendy was allowed to join France for appropriate medical treatment and follow-up" Mendy was replaced by Alfred Gomis who succeeded at keeping a clean sheet in the Teranga Lions’ win over Tanzania which secured their place in the knockout rounds of the tournament. The Lions of Teranga finished second in Group C with six points under their belt after a 3-0 victory over Kenya in their opener, a 0-1 loss to Algeria and a 2-0 win over Tanzania in their last group game. By earning their qualification to the knockout phase, Senegal will face Uganda on Friday at the Cairo International Stadium.

AFCON 2019 like African politics: Rwanda must probe East African flops

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi.

Football is both a rallying point and a distraction for different people across Africa. But for many, it perhaps is more the former than the latter.

The fervor allows reprieve of sorts for the political crisis in Burundi, the widely reported human rights crackdown in Egypt and even the security crisis bedeviling Mali.

It is more so because even in countries whose teams are not in Egypt, people are gripped with the fever. On a purely satirical level, we look to draw parallels with political events – past, present – with incidents on the Egyptian fields.

Why Rwanda must lead a probe of East African flop in Egypt

East and southern Africa were the biggest losers after the first 12 days of action in Egypt. The two blocs had three teams sent packing from the competition for failure to justify their inclusion – very much like not paying their dues.

CAF must have written to them and asked them to pack out of the plush hotels, “we cannot continue to spend on teams that cannot even manage a respectable third position, please be gone,” the letter may have said – you never know.

So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi. For accountability purposes, there must be a probe as to how the east failed and by so doing put all its eggs in the Ugandan basket – maybe because only Cranes lay eggs.

East African Community, EAC, is currently led by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and so the jury – our jury – calls on Kigali to summon all the “ousted” coaches to explain the triple loss – by Burundi, and the coordinated losses by Tanzania and Kenya on Match Days 1 and 3.

Senegal beat Tanzania by two goals, Kenya took same from Algeria on Day 1. When Algeria beat Tanzania by three, Kenya also took same from Senegal on Match Day 3. Coordinated coincidence?

And oh, lest we forget, Kenya must explain why they allowed Tanzanians to celebrate twice leading in the Swahili derby and then coming back to beat them twice – on the field and social media.

We don’t expect much from the probe but it would lessen the Tanzanian anger for Kenya beating them and soaking so many goals themselves that they failed to even earn a qualifying third place slot.

Attention to the Cranes who are the sole East African passport holders covering up for the dull stars of Harambee and Taifa not to forget the Gitega warriors who were beaten inside out on their maiden outing. Viva The Cranes of Uganda.

We are back on other issues of satirical importance, see you on the other side.

Bafana Bafana Coach: We can give Egypt problems

Author: Mayssa Douihech
4th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Copyright -Stuart Baxter
South Africa (Bafana Bafana) are qualified for the knockout stage from group D as one of the four best third-placed teams at the AFCON 2019. In fact, South Africa have collected a total of three points after a 0-1 loss to Ivory Coast in their opening match, a 1-0 victory over Namibia and another 0-1 loss to Morocco in their final group game. By securing a spot in the round of last 16, Bafana Bafana will take on Egypt on July 6 at the Cairo International Stadium. Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter expressed his eagerness to face the Pharaohs in a statement published on the South African Football Association website. Indeed, Baxter said that by improving the attack by 15%, Bafana Bafana ‘we can give them[Egypt] problems’ “It is a great challenge and that is what the whole squad has been looking for. I think the AFCON Groups have been very tight, our group has been really tight. It was seconds away from almost every game being a different game, a different result so the people will think we have gone through the back door or whatever, but we were seconds away in a couple of games from going through on our own power and people would have said that is a great performance. He added: “The main motivation is if they want to do it and I think that is the main thing, that is going to be the motivation that they want very badly to get past this hurdle. I don’t think I have to change anything; I think we have to strengthen some things. “Our attacking players have not been at their best, our defensive play has been quite good but we need to add to that and against the quality of Egypt I guess it will be a different game altogether,” Baxter concluded: “I don’t think mentally we have to lift them (the players). I think mentally they know each game was too close, were there and there about. I think the boys are looking forward to that challenge. I don’t think we have to do a massive motivational pump with them, I think they will be up to this one no matter what I say”
