Knockout round opening clash will take place at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (18:00 CET) between Morocco’s Lions of Atlas and Benin’s Squirrels. The last time the two sides met in Africa Cup of Nations, the Lions of Atlas came out victorious. In fact, Benin are yet to register a win against Morocco.
Morocco have won their three group stage matches against Namibia, Ivory Coast and South Africa, and thus topped the group with 9 points under their belt.
Benin, on the other hand, succeeded to reach the knockout stage at the tournament as one of the best third-placed teams with only three points after successive three draws with Ghana, Guinea-Bissau and Cameroon.
The second game of the knockout phase between Senegal and Uganda will come about today at the Cairo International Stadium (21:00 CET).
The Lions of Teranga(Senegal) have reached the knockout games in the second position on their group table with six points after two victories over Tanzania and Kenya and one loss to Algeria.
Similarly, the Cranes of Uganda ranked second in their group, but only with four points under their belt. Indeed, Uganda clinched a crucial 2-0 win over D.R. Congo in their opening game at the AFCON 2019 and they continued their group stage showing in a 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe and a 0-2 loss to the Pharaohs(Egypt).
The last time #MARBEN was played, it ended 4-0 to the #AtlasLions.
It's a different competition today though...👀#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/WK3DWHozee
— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019
#UGASEN is history in the making, being the first time the two nations face off at AFCON 💥
We're in for a treat.#TotalAFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/r3ubIhAXBw
— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 5, 2019