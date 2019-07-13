Back

AFCON: Zambian football legend assesses semi-final match

Author: Euronews
13th July 2019, 7 AM +02:00
Senegal will face Tunisia, while Nigeria lock horns with Algeria for the semi-final match.

An African Cup of Nations that exceeds expectations, at least from a show point of view.



From Madagascar’s surprises to Morocco’s disappointment. The 32nd edition of the AFCON has left its mark on the minds of continental football legend, Kalusha Bwalya.



“I think the level was good, the timing is good, it’s at the end of the season and we asked the players to give it their all and come and play. And I am very happy with the commitment of the players. There are also surprises, beautiful surprises Madagascar unfortunately they lost yesterday. They came and enjoyed the moment, playing good football and making their name. Benin was strong, very disciplined, they surprised me’‘, the African football legend told our Wahany Jonhson-Sambou.



Now it’s time for the semi-finals on Sunday. For the former Zambia star the chances are open.



“It will be difficult. Nigeria started very slowly and it is the mark of a good team, a good coach. They managed to find their feet when they needed it. Senegal, of course they were in a difficult group. I followed their match against Algeria in the first round at the stadium on June 30, a real show. It was a great show, especially in the first half, it was fun to watch, a good advertisement for African football. Yes, these are open games. I think at this level one or two players may make a difference because we expect that in these games and there are enough individuals to make a difference’‘, Bwalya added.



Senegal will face Tunisia, while Nigeria lock horns with Algeria for the semi-final match on Sunday July 14.

A preview of the AFCON 2019 semi-finals

Author: Euronews
13th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Senegal, who have never won the prestigious prize take on Tunisia in the first semi-final, while Nigeria take on North African side Algeria in the other match.

It will be a clash of titans as four of Africa’s biggest football giants play in the semi-finals of the Africa Cup of Nations.

Senegal, who have never won the prestigious prize take on Tunisia in the first semi-final, while Nigeria take on North African side Algeria in the other match.

In this article, we preview the semi-final matches scheduled for Sunday in Egypt’s capital, Cairo.

Tunisia vs Senegal

Sadio Mane’s Teranga Lions take on Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles at the June 30 Stadium in Cairo.

Senegal, who are seeking their maiden AFCON trophy, defeated Uganda and Benin in the knockout stages before the semis. They also registered victories over Kenya and Tanzania in the group stages, but lost to Algeria.

‘‘We are now close to our goal at this competition, but before it we will face a difficult match against Tunisia,’‘ Senegal coach Aliou Cisse said ahead of the match.

‘‘Tunisian football has evolved, it’s true that we beat them in 2017, but this is a different game.’‘

Tunisia on the other hand registered their first win at the tournament when they knocked out Madagascar in the quarter-finals with a dominant 3-0 win. Before that match, the Eagles had registered draws against Ghana, Mali, Mauritania and Angola.

‘‘I know Senegal’s players very well, but on the pitch it’s something else. We want to continue our adventure at this AFCON,’‘ said Tunisia’s coach, Alain Giresse.

Tunisia and Senegal have previously met five times at AFCON, and have each won a game in those fixtures. The other three games ended in draws.

Nigeria vs Algeria

It will be a clash of champions as Nigeria take on Algeria at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday.

Nigeria was the first team to qualify for the knockout stages after defeating Burundi and Guinea, before they fell to a shock defeat by Madagascar. The Super Eagles overcame defending champions Cameroon and South Africa in the round of 16 and quarter-finals respectively.

‘‘We know their players very well and they are a very good team. We are playing against a team which everyone believes they were the best in the group stage, so they are the favorites not us,’‘ Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr said ahead of Sunday’s match.

Algeria, who are yet to lose a match at this year’s tournament, have defeated Senegal, Kenya, Tanzania, Guinea and Ivory Coast to reach this stage.

‘‘We are ready and will do our best to prepare for the coming game. This is the semifinal so there are no favorites, the chances are equal,’‘ said Algeria’s coach, Djamel Belmadi.

Both teams have met eight times in the history of AFCON, each winning three times and registering two draws.

READ MORE: Tracking AFCON 2019 fixtures, results and updates

AFCON 2019: Squirrels of Benin upbeat about future

Author: Euronews
13th July 2019, 5 AM +02:00
But despite the frustration of not going beyond the quarter-finals, they returned home with a sense of accomplishment.

Beninese arrived in Egypt for an honorable journey, and they left with great hope.

It was a beautiful 2019 African Cup of Nations experienced by the Squirrels.

But despite the frustration of not going beyond the quarter-finals, they returned home with a sense of accomplishment.

“It is a great honor to play for Benin and to give pleasure to the people. That’s the most important thing because we don’t just play for ourselves. We also play for the whole country and it’s really great to bring happiness to the people with our tournament’‘, said forward, Cebio Soukou.

Many did not except such level of play from the Beninese national football team. But is this the beginning of a new page for Beninese football?

Moussa Latoundji is Deputy Coach of Benin.

“It is clear that there is hope. As soon as you’ve played a CAN like that and left this CAN like we did, I think you have to dream. And that’s a new pressure for us. So we can no longer afford to make mistakes’‘, Latoundji said.

“I see more difficulties coming. I think this is only the beginning. I hope this is only the beginning. We have a good team, a lot of talented young players. I think it’s not over yet. It’s not over yet’‘, Beninese forward, Soukou added.

An ambitious speech symbolizing Benin’s dream of finally becoming one of the top nations in African football.

But in the meantime, the Squirrels and their fans are fully enjoying this fabulous moment in their history.

Nigeria’s Ahmed Musa sends a message to Egyptian fans

Author: Euronews
12th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Ahmed Musa Copyright -Nigeria-Ahmed Musa
Ahead of Nigeria’s semi-final clash against Algeria on Sunday, Super Eagles vice-captain Ahmed Musa has urged Egyptian fans to keep supporting Nigeria at the AFCON 2019. Musa has also asked Egyptians to come to the game in mass at the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday night. In addition, the player has thanked Egyptian fans for supporting Super Eagles’ side during their 2-1 win over Bafana Bafana (South Africa) at their quarter-final encounter on Wednesday. Indeed, many Egyptian attended the game as they bought match tickets earlier before Egypt’s elimination. Musa was quoted by Brila FM "A very big thank you to the Egyptian fans and urged them to come out again in full support of the Super Eagles,” The former Leicester City star added "They should keep on supporting us, it was very good that the Egyptian fans came out to support us. "So, I’m going to say a very big thank you to the Egyptian fans, they should come out in the next game against Algeria to support us.”"He concluded. On the other hand,Nigeria’s coach Gernot Rohr also has expressed his appreciation of Egyptian support after the Super Eagles clash against South Africa. Rohr said: "It’s amazing to get support from the Egyptian fans. We played good matches in our group and in the 16th round at Alexandria, that’s why we earned their support"

Mercato: FC Barcelona confirm Griezmann signing

Author: Euronews
12th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Antoine Griezmann
Spanish giants FC Barcelona have confirmed the five-year signing of  France striker Antoine Griezmann from La Liga rivals Atletico Madrid after paying his 120m euros (£107m) buyout clause. Barca have announced in their social media accounts the news that,according to Barca,everyone was wating for. Griezmann made 256 appearances with Atletico Madrid, scoring 133 goals and assisting another 50 strikes. A statement on Barca's website reads:"F C Barcelona has paid the 120 million euro buyout clause to release Antoine Griezmann from Atlético Madrid. "The player will sign a contract with his new club for the next five seasons, through to 30 June 2024, with a buyout clause of 800 million euros. "We will shortly be publishing the full schedule for the presentation of Antoine Griezmann as a new member of the Barça first team. "The Frenchman can play anywhere in the front three although his usual position is on the left wing. Griezmann is a very mobile player who can score and also create goals. He is also very quick on the counter attack and dangerous with his shots from distance and from set pieces. "With his arrival at FC Barcelona, the Frenchman takes another step forward in his career with the goal of consolidating his place as one of the best players in the world."

Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter threatens to quit

Author: Euronews
12th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019 - Stuart Baxter
Following South Africa’s AFCON 2019 exit, the team’s head coach Stuart Baxter has threatened the South Africa Football Federation(SAFA) to quit. In fact, Bafana have been defeated 2-1 at the hands of rivals Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their AFCON quarter final match at Cairo International Stadium on Wednesday, 10 July to bring Bafana run in the tournament to a disappointing end. Baxter has declared that unless the authorities meet his demands and put certain things in place, he will leave the team. He told journalists: "We have got a new squad because it has been long that South Africa got to this stage. "We have got to say that we played against some of the best teams on the continent: Morocco, Ivory Coast, Egypt and Nigeria and we did well in those games. Baxter added: "We beat the host nation and I think that my players have shown that they belong here. We are definitely on the right part with our rebuilding process. “I think it must be a decision between me and the South Africa Football Federation. There are a few things we need to discuss. I wasn’t 100 per cent pleased with our performance in the first half but in the second half, we came back into the game. “We played better on the ball without creating those big chances. Looking at the whole game today we played against a very good team and a well-organized side. “Even after the conceded the equalising goal they were still able to pick us on the counter-attack. They were very good racing forward. “We did okay to curtail them with the way we played. It would be difficult to maintain the same consistency against Egypt and then against Nigeria three or four days later at the same competition,”
