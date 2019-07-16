Back

AFCON 2019 third-place: Nigeria vs. Tunisia in 'Battle of Eagles'

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 10 PM +02:00
There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.

Call it the final before the final and you won’t be far from right. The third-place fixture at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be played today between the two eagles – the Super and the Carthage.



Losing semi-finalists, Nigeria Super Eagles and Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles will battle for the third and fourth spots in African football.



Both losers from their last games will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. More so because only the winners on the day get medals for their victory.



Both teams qualified as second best in their respective groups. Nigeria looked to be topping Group B before Madagascar pulled an upset by beating them 2 – 0 to top the group.



At the round-of-16 level, they kicked out defending champions Cameroon in a five-goal thriller before dispatching South Africa by two goals to one at the quarter-final stage.



Their semi-final clash with Algeria looked set for extra time until Riyad Mahrez broke Nigerian hearts with a last minute free kick.



For their part, Tunisia managed three draws in Group E but still finished second in Group E behind Mali. They beat Ghana in the round-of-16 stage and tactically kicked out Madagascar – the surprise package of the AFCON by three unanswered goals.



The semi-finals clash had traveled into extra time and looked set for penalties but an extra-time strike meant that that Senegalese side managed to avoid penalties which the Tunisians had used to eliminate Ghana in the round-of-16.



Like the final, this is a battle between the West and North of Africa. Tunisia have lost only a game, Nigeria have lost two – Madagascar, Algeria.



There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.



What Tunisian coach Giresse said ahead of the game



“Our target was more than just reaching the semi-final. But now we focus on the game against Nigeria and hope to win third place,” Giresse told the media during Tuesday’s pre-match conference.



“I believe this is going to be a psychologically tough encounter because we are not over that defeat from Senegal yet.



“I cannot say all our players are fit after playing two extra-times but we will do our best.



“This is football and we understand the whole team disappointment. But we have to forget that and focus on the Nigeria game.”



Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in Afcon history. That triumph was a 3-0 win over Uganda in 1962.

Copyright -Euronews

Zimbabwean treks to Cairo for AFCON: Gets final treat plus return air ticket

Author: Euronews
17th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on h

“I’m so excited and I feel honoured at the same time that the CAF president actually recognizes me. A lot of thanks to the big men, Mr. Osasu who worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“For the CAF president to promise me a VVIP treatment on the final match day and also to fly me back to Zimbabwe is something awesome and also incredible, thanks to everyone,” these are the words of Alvin Zhakata, a football fan.

Alvin, a fan of the Zimbabwe national side, the Warriors, embarked on a road trip to watch the team play at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Incidentally he reached Cairo the Zimbabwean team he hoped to watch play live had been eliminated from the competition. They lost two games – the first and third against Egypt and DRC respectively.

The Warriors’ only point at the tournament was in a draw with Uganda but they crashed out at the group stages even as the three other teams progressed to the next round.

His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on his behalf.

Which intervention got the Confederation of African Football, CAF, president to direct that Alvin be given a seat at the July 19 final between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo.

Not just that, his journey back ,to Zimbabwe will be via the aerial route despite coming by road.

The other Cape to Cairo story is of how South African teenagers built a plane with which they flew across the continent to the Egyptian capital. They are scheduled to fly back using a different route.

Ghana’s Kwame Bonsu set to join Esperance Sportive Du Tunis

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kwame Bonsu
Asante Kotoko’s midfielder Kwame Bonsu is close to move to Tunisian champions Esperance Sportive Du Tunis in the ongoing summer transfer window. Negotiations between the two sides are at an advanced stage and a deal might be reached in the upcoming days, according to Otec FM. In fact, the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko George Amoako has revealed that the 24-year old Kwame Bonsu might not be in the squad for the coming season 2019/2020. The player is believed to replace midfielder Franck Kom who left Esperance for the Qatari club Al Rayan SC. Bonsu has captured the attention of Tunisian club after an impressive run with the Porcupine Warriors (Asante Kotoko SC) at the CAF Confederation Cup and he also helped the club to win the Normalization Committee Tier one cup. Following his key role in the team spectacular campaign during CAF Confederation Cup, the midfielder was called up to the Ghanian national team for the first time. Before playing for Asante Kotoko SC, the midfielder had played for Swedish clubs FC Rosengard, Mjallby AIF and Gefle IF.

South Africans mourn ex-footballer shot dead in Johannesburg

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
South Africa has some of Africa’s biggest gun-related crimes with people being gunned down, carjacking and even attacks on bullion vans.

Social media users are reacting to the killing of a former South African footballer, Mark Batchelor, on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.

A police spokesman confirmed to local media outlets that the incident is likely a case of a professional hit adding that a murder case was being investigated.

Batchelor played for some of the country’s top clubs including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. He also played for the senior national team, the Bafana Bafana at a point in his career.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene,” police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini is quoted as saying.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified. Police are investigating a murder case,” he added.

South Africa has some of Africa’s biggest gun-related crimes with people being gunned down, carjacking and even attacks on bullion vans.

A photo widely shared on social media shows a window ridden with bullets. With reports indicating that he was shot at close range, seven times.

He was mourned by former colleagues and South Africans in general – praising his commitment to the game whiles others bemoaned the chaotic security situation that allows people to be killed by hit men.

“He was a player who was always looking forward to the next training session. He wanted to win, and losing was not part of his vocabulary,” Orlando Pirates mate Steve Lekoelea said.

“He always wanted to perfect his game and he was a team player. I’m devastated by his passing away,” he added.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad in corruption scandal

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -CAF President-Ahmad Ahmad
FIFA has started investigating in corruption claims related to Confederation of African Football(CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad. In fact, according to documents provided by BBC, the CAF president received two sets of expenses in two different countries during the 2018 World Cup for the same nine-day period between 23 June and 1 July. The documents provided reveal that Ahmad signed for daily allowances that claim that he was in Egypt in addition to another expense report that states that he was in Russia at the same time. Being the Fifa vice-president, Ahmad is entitled to receive 450$ daily during the Fifa World Cup, meaning that he was paid three sets of payments for the same week. It is suggested that the Caf president was neither in Egypt nor in Russia at the time, but in his home country, Madagascar. The African confederation replied to BBC Sport in a statement saying: "President Ahmad took [sic] contact with the Fifa administration to support him in its action for Caf's reforms and to get the process more transparent," They added: "The details of this cooperation will be announced very soon. For now, as the President have [sic] a very deep respect of the institutions, he keeps his answers for Fifa's teams, which will lead the future audit."

Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs pay tribute to Marc Batchelor

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kaizer Chiefs-Orlando Pirates
The former South Africa football player Marc Batchelor was shot dead by two armed men on Monday,July 15 in front of his house. The ex-footballer had played for the two Soweto giants Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs and the South African national football team, Bafana Bafana. Tributes immediately started to stream in from ex-teammates of the player and fans in addition to the two South African giants. Indeed, a statement on Orlando Pirates official website reads: “Orlando Pirates Football Club is saddened by the news of the passing of former striker Marc Batchelor who was shot in Johannesburg last night. From all of us at Orlando Pirates Football Club, we convey our heartfelt and deepest sympathy to the Batchelor family and pledge our profound moral support. We supplicate that God gives you fortitude at this moment of your extreme grief and pain. Not many players have the unique privilege of having played for all the top clubs in South Africa like Marc Batchelor did.” On the other hand, Kaizer Chiefs Twitter account quoted the club’s president Kaizer Motaung saying:"I am shocked to learn about the passing of former Kaizer Chiefs player Marc Batchelor. On behalf of Kaizer Chiefs I wish to express my deepest heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family, friends and the football fraternity. May his soul rest in eternal peace"
