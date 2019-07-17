Back

AFCON 2019 third-place: Nigeria beats Tunisia to win bronze

Author: Euronews
17th July 2019, 10 PM +02:00
There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.

Call it the final before the final and you won’t be far from right. The third-place fixture at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be played today between the two eagles – the Super and the Carthage.



Losing semi-finalists, Nigeria Super Eagles and Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles will battle for the third and fourth spots in African football.



Both losers from their last games will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. More so because only the winners on the day get medals for their victory.



Third place playoff: Nigeria beats Tunisia



In the end, it turned out to be an early strike by striker Odion Ighalo that settled the third-place fixture at the AFCON in Cairo.



The Super Eagles flew highest above the Carthage Eagles to win the bronze spot of Africa’s biggest soccer showpiece.



Ighalo is also in line to be the top scorer of the AFCON after scoring his fifth goal of the tournament. He was, however, subbed in injury time of first half after a suspected strain.



FULL TIME: Nigeria wins bronze at AFCON 2019

90’ – We are doing 5 minutes of added. Tunisia running out it time to get the equalizer. Still 1-0

80’ – Into the final 10 mins. Nigeria are holding on to their slim lead, while Tunisia try to salvage an equalizer. Still 1-0

70’ – Tunisia beginning to up the tempo. Khazri has been at the heart of every move but they’ve just lacked that final pass to hurt the Nigerian defence.

60’ – Tunisia started the 2nd half as the better side but Nigeria has regained control of the game. Still no real chances in this half, though.

53’ – Tunisia win a free-kick right outside the Nigeria box. Khazri shoots but the ball goes straight into the wall.

47’ – Miss! Chaouat is through one-on-one with Uzoho but he shoots straight into the side net.

46’ – Second half underway, Ighalo’s 2nd minute goal remains the only difference.




  • Big news from Super Eagles is tournament topscorer Odion Ighalo won’t be part of the action after he was subbed after reportedly pulling a strain. His goal tonight gives him five in this AFCON.



45’ Half time means Nigeria are 45-minutes from being the victorious Eagles on the night.

31’ – 45’ – Open exchanges as both sides move forward looking to score, chances have been far and in between usually squandered.

30’ – Quarter of an hour to end the first half….

29’ – Haddadi looks to draw parity for the north Africans but shot is collected by goalie Uzoho.

26’ – Nigeria launch counterattack but nothing comes out of Ndidi’s poor finish

15’ – Tunisians gradually warming themselves into the fixture with a series of bright inroads. Sassi chance but couldn’t direct his shot towards goal.

10’ – Nigeria have been more dominant in the opening 10 minutes. The early goal seems to have settled their nerves and they’re enjoying the larger share of possession.

2’ – Goalll! Nigeria have the first goal inside 2 minutes. And it’s Ighalo

1’ – The game is underway at the Al-Salaam Stadium located in the capital Cairo.



The team Line-ups to start are as follows:







The journey till now:



Both teams qualified as second best in their respective groups. Nigeria looked to be topping Group B before Madagascar pulled an upset by beating them 2 – 0 to top the group.



At the round-of-16 level, they kicked out defending champions Cameroon in a five-goal thriller before dispatching South Africa by two goals to one at the quarter-final stage.



Their semi-final clash with Algeria looked set for extra time until Riyad Mahrez broke Nigerian hearts with a last minute free kick.



For their part, Tunisia managed three draws in Group E but still finished second in Group E behind Mali. They beat Ghana in the round-of-16 stage and tactically kicked out Madagascar – the surprise package of the AFCON by three unanswered goals.



The semi-finals clash had traveled into extra time and looked set for penalties but an extra-time strike meant that that Senegalese side managed to avoid penalties which the Tunisians had used to eliminate Ghana in the round-of-16.



Like the final, this is a battle between the West and North of Africa. Tunisia have lost only a game, Nigeria have lost two – Madagascar, Algeria.



There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.



What Tunisian coach Giresse said ahead of the game



“Our target was more than just reaching the semi-final. But now we focus on the game against Nigeria and hope to win third place,” Giresse told the media during Tuesday’s pre-match conference.



“I believe this is going to be a psychologically tough encounter because we are not over that defeat from Senegal yet.



“I cannot say all our players are fit after playing two extra-times but we will do our best.



“This is football and we understand the whole team disappointment. But we have to forget that and focus on the Nigeria game.”



Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in Afcon history. That triumph was a 3-0 win over Uganda in 1962.

Copyright -Euronews

Cisse vs. Belmadi: AFCON 2019 final, a battle of two local managers

Author: Euronews
18th July 2019, 2 AM +02:00
But while Mane and Mahrez turn out to be the men leading the men on the field of play, the tactical and technical leaders are the respective managers – Djamel Belmadi and Aliou Cisse.

The July 19 final of the African Cup Of Nations, AFCON, in Egypt will be between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Fennecs, i.e. the Desert Warriors of Algeria.

In the area of individual match-ups, it is touted as a game between the two skippers of the side. Sadio Mane of Senegal and Riyad Mahrez of Algeria. Some have even extended it to their respective clubs: Liverpool vs. Manchester City.

But while Mane and Mahrez turn out to be the men leading the men on the field of play, the tactical and technical leaders are the respective managers – Djamel Belmadi and Aliou Cisse.

For the first time in a long while, it is clear even before the final kicks off that a local coach will be winning the trophy.

The radical changeover of Belmadi

After a turbulent period which saw Algeria employ seven coaches in three years, it has taken Djamel Belmadi less than one year to restore order and turn a dispirited squad into finalists at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Although he had only coached in Qatar before taking the job, Belmadi has lifted the “Desert Foxes” out of their rut and turned them into the most impressive side at the tournament with five wins and a draw, 12 goals scored and two conceded, on their way to Friday’s final against Senegal.

Belmadi has managed to bring out the best in a talented squad and maintain a ruthless streak.

Belmadi, 43, has also succeeded in lifting the pressure on their top player Riyad Mahrez, allowing him to be a pivotal figure but without expecting him to run the show.

“I do not like highlighting players. We need to put a little less focus on Mahrez if we want to make this a big tournament for us,” he said at the start.

Belmadi himself was a gifted midfielder, who could unlock defences with his passing, in a playing career which took him to 10 clubs in France, England and Qatar, including Olympique Marseille and Manchester City. He also played 20 times for Algeria, scoring five goals.

Algeria’s only previous AFCON title was in 1990 on home soil and Belmadi has told his players they have a chance to do something that not even Lakhdar Belloumi and Salah Assad, who helped put Algerian football on the map in the 1980s, managed.

“Those players are great players, they made history for our football, but even those players didn’t win it in 1990,” he said. “This is our target, we want to write our history and the players want to write their history as well.”

Cisse – a losing finalist as player to potential winning manager

This is Senegal’s only second AFCON final since the competition was established and in both finals, one name has been a crucial element in the side, the name Aliou Cisse.

Cisse was the final in Mali 2002 when the Teranga Lions missed a chance to become champions, losing out to Cameroon’s Indomitable Lions. Cisse missed his spot kick after the game travelled into extra time and eventually penalty kicks.

This is Cisse’s second AFCON since taking over the reins as head coach in 2015. He led the team to the 2017 AFCON in Gabon and in 2018 to the World Cup in Russia.

In Gabon, the team failed to make the final but he was retained in the role. His team came close to being the only African country to make it out of the group stages in Russia.

“I feel very proud. We haven’t reached the final since 17 years. This is the fruit of a long time preparation. Those players worked hard for five full years and now we get the fruit of this hard work.

“Football is always charming. At a moment you think you lost control over the game and fate will do it all. Against Tunisia it was like that. This is a game for history” he added.

He kick started his professional career in France playing for clubs as Paris Saint-Germain, Montpellier, Lille and Sedan.

He also played in England featuring for clubs like Portsmouth, and Bolton Wanderers. He retired from club football in 2009 at the age of 33. Coaching was next and he got his biggest job in 2015, four years on he could win the AFCON.

The 43 year-old who captained Senegal in 2002 FIFA World Cup admitted pressure is not something strange for him. “Pressure is a part of the game, it is a part of my work. I played football since I was 12, and had always felt the pressure since then.

“I am not thinking of the final now, I’m just happy that I made Senegal’s people happy.”

The final will be a rematch between the two sides, Algeria defeated Senegal 1-0 when both sides met in Group C three weeks ago. For the Teranga Lions, the final will be payback time which will mean a historic victory.

“I have unlimited trust in my players and I felt they want to achieve something. They did all what is needed to win. This generation is better than the 2002 one. My players told me they will be better than us, and they did.

“My relationship with them is like father-sons one. When I became their coach in 2015 I told them our target is to reach the FIFA World Cup and the Africa Cup of Nations final. That was the way to convince Kalidou Koulibaly to play for Senegal instead of France. Now here we are.”

Senegal vs. Algeria: Leadership of Mane, Mahrez at AFCON 2019

Author: Euronews
18th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
The two players have been instrumental in leading their sides to Friday’s final at the Cairo International stadium where Senegal will attempt to win their maiden title and Algeria the first since 19

The Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was perfectly set up for Mohamed Salah to lead his team to the title on home territory and crown his career but Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez and Senegal’s Sadio Mane have stolen the show.

The two players have been instrumental in leading their sides to Friday’s final at the Cairo International stadium where Senegal will attempt to win their maiden title and Algeria the first since 1990.

It will be the second time they have met in the current tournament with Algeria outmuscling Senegal to win 1-0 in the group stage.

Salah has been voted Africa’s Player of the Year for the past two years but his interest in the tournament ended in round of 16 as the hosts imploded and were knocked out by South Africa.

The 27-year-old almost seemed to be trying too hard, taking on opposing defences single-handedly as his team mates ran out of ideas.

Senegal, beaten in the 2002 final, and Algeria, on the other hand, have been careful to lift the responsibility off the shoulders of their star players.

“I do not like highlighting players. We need to put a little less focus on Mahrez if we want to make this a big tournament for us,” said Algeria coach Djamel Belmadi at the start of the finals.

Mahrez has responded with three goals, two of them gems.

He produced a delightful touch in controlling a pass before lashing home a left-foot shot in the 3-0 quarter-final win over Guinea and scored the winner in the semi-final against Nigeria with a stunning free kick deep into stoppage time.

Mane has netted three goals although he has also missed two penalties, prompting him to abdicate responsibility for spot- kicks, but there has been no denying his importance for Senegal.

HAPPY RELATIONSHIP

Neither player had an especially happy relationship with the tournament before this year.

Mahrez scored one goal and played in all four games as Algeria reached the quarter-finals in 2015 where they lost to eventual champions Ivory Coast.

Two years later, Algeria were knocked out in the group stage without winning a game although Mahrez scored twice in the 2-2 draw with Zimbabwe.

Mane, also taking part for the third time, played two matches in 2015 when his side went out in the first round.

Two years ago in Gabon, he scored two goals but could not prevent a quarter-final elimination by Cameroon, missing the decisive penalty in the shootout.

Although both won major club titles this season — Mahrez the English Premier League with Manchester City and Mane the Champions League with Liverpool — they agreed that winning the AFCON for their countries would be something special.

“To be in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations is something unbelievable,” Mahrez said. “I think we have been very good in this tournament. We scored 12 goals and conceded two, that is the source of our confidence.”

Mane, meanwhile, said beforehand that he would happily swap his Champions League medal for an AFCON one.

“To win for my country, which has never won an AFCON, would be magnificent,” he said. “I am even ready to trade a Champions League against an AFCON. The return to Dakar would be extraordinary. It would be my craziest dream.”

REUTERS

AFCON 2019: Nigeria beats Tunisia to third-place in 'Battle of The Eagles'

Author: Euronews
17th July 2019, 7 PM +02:00
But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams also slugged it out in the round of 16 to secure places in the quarter finals.

LIVE: Nigeria wins bronze by beating Tunisia

AFCON third-place playoff: Nigeria soars above Tunisia

In the end, it turned out to be an early strike by striker Odion Ighalo that settled the third-place fixture at the AFCON in Cairo.

The Super Eagles flew highest above the Carthage Eagles to win the bronze spot of Africa’s biggest soccer showpiece.

Ighalo is also in line to be the top scorer of the AFCON after scoring his fifth goal of the tournament. He was, however, subbed in injury time of first half after a suspected strain.

Semi-final results

  • Nigeria lose to Algeria 1 – 2
  • Senegal beats Tunisia 1 – 0
  • Senegal vs. Amlgeria final slated for Friday July 19, 2019
  • Tunisia vs. Nigeria will play in the third-place game on 17 July, 2019

The final is a battle between West and North Africa. Senegal representing the West and Algeria representing the North.

Senegal is the only team that has yet to taste AFCON glory in the semi-final teams. Nigeria have won it thrice whiles Algeria and Tunisia have each won it once.

Nigeria vs. Algeria updates

90‘ Goal for Algeria. They have won it at the death via a sensational freekick from the winger. 2-1

80‘ Iwobi!!!! The Arsenal man opens space on the edge of the box and shoots but his faint effort is comfortably saved by M‘Bolhi.

74’ Odion Ighalo penalty restores parity for Nigeria. VAR awarded the kick despite Algerian protestations.

50‘ Algeria still enjoying the larger share of possession. Nigeria struggling to get Musa and Ighalo involved in their play.

39’ Algeria takes the lead. Ekong own goal. Mahrez sends in a low cross, it hits Ekong and goes in to give the North Africans the lead just before the HT break.

Algeria XI:

Rais M’Bolhi (GK)
Mehdi Zeffane
Aissa Mandi
Djamel Benlamri
Ramy Bensebaini
Adlene Guedioura
Ismael Bennacer
Sofiane Feghouli
Riyad Karim Mahrez ©
Baghdad Bounedjah
Youcef Belaili

Nigeria XI:

Daniel Akpeyi (GK)
Chidozie Awaziem
William Troost-Ekong
Kenneth Omeruo
Jamilu Collins
Wilfred Ndidi
Ogenekharo Etebo
Samuel Chukwueze
Alex Iwobi
Ahmed Musa ©
Odion Jude Ighalo

Senegal through to finals

112’ PENALTY!!! Tunisia awarded a penalty as the ball hits Gana’s hand in the box. VAR overrules decision

106’ Senegal with a free-kick just outside the Tunisia box. But Sarr’s cross finds no one. Tunisia recoup and start an attack of their own.

99’ Hassen comes out in an attempt to punch away a cross but his clearance comes off Bronn and into his own net. What an unfortunate way for Tunisia to concede. 1-0 to Senegal

It’s been a game of missed big chances, missed penalties, and great goalkeeping saves. Game ends 0 – 0 after 90 minutes. We’re now into need extra time to determine which side qualifies for the final.

89‘ Saivet!!! The Senegal midfielder goes close with a fierce shot but it goes straight into the side net.

81’ Senegal secures a penalty at the other end but fail to convert. Saivet also misses. Question will be why Mane did not take the kick.

75’ Tunisia miss a penalty opportunity as Sassi’s kick is saved by Gomis after Koulibaly blocked a shot with his hand in the penalty area

55‘ Nearly a goal for Senegal as Gassama‘s intended cross hits the crossbar. Hassen completely mistimed the ball and it nearly surprised the Tunisia goalie.

51‘ Tunisia look really fired up for the second half. Senegal really struggling to cope with their intensity …

48‘ Chance!!! Khenissi again with a goal bound shot, but Gomis punches the ball out for a corner. Wonderful save by the Senegal goalie.

47‘ What a miss by Khenessi. The winger is put through one-on-one but his attempt lob is way off target. That was poor.

Semi-final 1: Senegal vs. Tunisia

The second half of the fixture is underway as both teams make a case for the first final slot.

Reports indicate that the first half saw a dominant Senegal but their finishing have been quite poor.

Tunisia doing what they’ve done throughout the tournament: defend deep and play on the counter.

Senegal haven’t made the final of the AFCON since 2002 when they lost to Cameroon. Meanwhile, Tunisia last made the final of the AFCON in 2004, which they eventually won.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

  • Senegal vs. Benin – Senegal win 1 – 0
  • Nigeria vs. South Africa – Nigeria win 2 – 1
  • Algeria vs. Ivory Coast – Algeria wins 4 – 3 penalties after 1 – 1 score.
  • Madagascar vs. Tunisia – Tunisia wins 3 – 0 to advance

Madagascar vs. Tunisia

90’ – Naim seals the result
60’ – Msakni doubles the lead
52’ – Ferdjani Sassi gives Tunisia the lead

Tournament debutants Madagascar, who have been impressive in the tournament take on Tunisia, who are also yet to win or lose a match, in the quarter-final on July 11 at the Al Salam Stadium.

Madagascar, who shocked fans with a 2-0 group stage victory over Nigeria, will be hoping to continue the fairytale story that saw them qualify for Africa’s biggest football tournament for the first time.

This will be the first time the two teams meet at Africa’s biggest football tournament

Algeria vs. Ivory Coast underway

Algeria are through to the semi-finals of the AFCON after beating Ivory Coast on penalties 4 – 3. The north Africans will face Nigeria in the first semi-final clash.

The game was the first quarter-final to have gone into extra time. Senegal beat Benin 1 – 0, Nigeria beat South Africa 2 – 1. The final quarter-final is between Madagascar and Tunisia. Winner faces Senegal in the other semi-final.

62’ – Kodjia restore parity for the Elephants
45’ – Algeria miss penalty. Bounedjah culpable
20’ – Feghouli strike gives Algeria the lead

Algeria who have won all their four matches and are yet to concede a goal at the tournament are favourites to go all the way to the final, but they have to overcome Ivory Coast in the July 11 quarter-final in Suez.

Algeria beat Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in the group stages before demolishing Guinea in Sunday’s last-16 match (3-0).

“Algeria have shown that they are good at all levels. They are very powerful. They are the best team at the moment,” said Guinea’s losing coach Paul Put.

Ivory Coast, who lost to Morocco in the group stages have won matches against Namibia, South Africa to reach this stage.

Head to Head record

  • Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1968
  • Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria, group stage in 1988
  • Algeria 3-0 Ivory Coast, group stage in 1990
  • Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1992
  • Ivory Coast 2-3 Algeria, quarter-final in 2010
  • Algeria 2-2 Ivory Coast, group stage in 2013
  • Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria, quarter-final in 2015

Quarterfinal 2: Super Eagles vs. Bafana Bafana

A semi-final spot is guaranteed for Nigeria’s Super Eagles after beating South Africa in the second quarter-final of AFCON 2019. Nigeria took the lead in the game but were pegged back.

A late goal at the Cairo International Stadium meant that the match was not going into extra-time..

27’ – Chukwuez strike
70’ – Bongani equalize with VAR validation
89’ – Ekong strikes, Nigeria holds on for qualification

There are four trophies between the two sides. Nigeria is chasing a fourth whiles South Africa were looking to add onto their 1996 win.

Quarterfinal Day 1: Teranga Lions chase out The Squirrels

The dream of winning a first AFCON continues for Senegal but it has ended for Benin who beat pre-tournament favourites Morocco to make the quarter-finals.

Senegal are looking to make the finals and go a step better than in 2002 when they were losing finalists.

A goal ruled out by VAR did not bother Aliou Cisse’s men who were holding on to a Idrissa Gueye lead in a game that they dominated for large portions.

70’ Idrissa Gueye scores for Senegal
73’ Mane doubles lead but goal ruled out by VAR
83’ Benin reduced to 10 men as Verdon gets marching orders

But for football, a match up between a lion and squirrel would be laughable but fans in the sparesly populated stadium in Cairo are witnessing that spectacle.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal are looking to book a semi-final slot but they first have to dispatch the Benin opposition.

The game has turned out to be a dominant display from favourites Senegal whiles the opponents appear to be wary tactically thwarting the onslaught.

The winner becomes the first semi-finalist ahead of the second quarter-final later today between Nigeria and South Africa.

Senegal vs. Benin – Preview

This fixture takes place at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt’s capital, Cairo pitting the Lions of Teranga against the Squirrels of Benin.

The two teams, who have never won the prestigious prize, will be hoping to book a place in the semi-finals and take a step towards making history.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal go into the match as favourites, but will be wary of a Benin side that is yet to win or lose a match at the tournament, having held football giants like Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco to stalemates.

‘‘We should give every team its right and respect Benin. There are no small teams in Africa, the quality is very similar. While we might be favorites on paper, papers don’t decide anything,’‘ said Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse.

‘‘Our presence at this stage is not out luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players,’‘ argued Benin’s coach, Michel Dussuyer.

Senegal and Benin have not met before in AFCON history.

Nigeria vs. South Africa

Three-time African champions Nigeria, will take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana who won the tournament when they hosted it in 1996.

The Super Eagles who overcame their nemesis Cameroon in the Round of 16 will be hoping to avoid the fate of hosts Egypt, who were upset by South Africa in the previous stage.

‘‘We’re preparing very well for the game because it will be very difficult and against a strong team,’‘ Nigeria’s star forward Odion Ighalo said ahead of the July 10 fixture at the Cairo International Stadium.

South Africa beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers in June 2017, and were held 1-1 in the return fixture.

‘‘Nigeria is one of the best teams in the tournament and it’s going to be a difficult match,’‘ conceded South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter.

Head to Head record

  • Nigeria 2-0 South Africa, semi-final in 2000
  • Nigeria 4-0 South Africa, group stage in 2004

Quarterfinals: Five ex-Champions, three non-winners

Five teams in the quarterfinals have tasted AFCON glory before as against three others who are chasing it for the first time.

Between the five ex-winners there are nine trophies. Nigeria (Three), Ivory Coast (Two), one each for South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria.

Three teams are chasing a historic first. Senegal, Benin and Madagascar. Incidentally that number will come down tomorrow as Senegal face Benin in the first quarterfinal.

West Africa’s dominance by way on numbers continues. Four teams as against two each from the north and southern Africa.

Over two days – July 10 and 11, the last four will be sorted out as the race towards the final heats up. Will it be a former winner taking back the trophy of it will be a virgin winner – for want of a better word. Time will tell.

Ghana vs. Tunisia decided by spot kicks

Whiles Ghanaians expressed skepticism at the team’s penalty history, Tunisia last substitution was to bring on a reserve goalie for the kicks.

  • Wakaso goal for Ghana 1 – 0
  • Naim scores for Tunisia 1 – 1
  • Jordan Ayew gets Ghana’s second 2 – 1
  • Khazri draws parity 2 – 2
  • Ghana misses third 2 – 2
  • Bronn puts Tunisia ahead 2 – 3
  • Agbenyenu converts for Ghana 3 – 3
  • Meriah restores Tunisia’s lead 3 – 4

Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia is final fixture of round of 16. It was a goalless first half but with barely 20 minutes to end, the Tunisians took the lead but an own goal brought Ghana into it.

The game was decided via penalty kicks. The third to travel 120 minutes. The first was Benin’s victory over Morocco and Madagascar’s triumph over DRC.

73’ – Khenissi gives Tunisia the lead
90’ extra time – Bedoui equalizes at the wrong end

Ghanaian fans are fuming over a disallowed goal scored by captain Andre Dede Ayew in the first half. According to many of them, a Video Assistant Referee would have ruled it as a valid goal.

CAF will begin using VARs in the quarterfinals which Ghana is hoping to reach. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth AFCON trophy to equal Cameroon’s titles and put pressure on Egypt’s record seven.

Ivory Coast beat Mali to secure date with Algeria

A Wilfred Zaha strike on the 76th minute was all the Elephants of ivory Coast needed to book their place in the quarterfinals of the AFCON. They eliminated Mali by the result.

They will now face Algeria who qualified for the last eight on Sunday after beating Guinea by three goals to nil.

Mali had overturned a first half possession dominance by the Ivorians but failed to convert their chances.

The final round-of-16 fixture pegs Ghana’s Black Stars against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Ismailia. Winner of the game faces Madagascar in the last eight.

Despite the Ivorian victory, Malian Moussa Marega emerged the Man of the Match.

June 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast updates

Mali and Ivory Coast will play in an all West Africa fixture in Suez, whiles Ghana take on Tunisia in Ismailia.

Winners of the Suez fixture will book a quarter final clash with Algeria whiles winner in Ismailia faces Madagascar in the next game.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Mali are yet to record a loss having won two and drawn one in the group stages. Wins over Mauritania and Angola and a draw with Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast qualified to this stage winning two (Namibia, South Africa) and losing to Algeria.

It’s a battle of the first place finisher (Mali) and second-place finisher (Ivory Coast). Mali will be chasing their first AFCON trophy with Ivory Coast chasing their third.

Ghana vs. Tunisia

Ghana topped their group thanks to a final group F victory against Guinea-Bissau. They had drawn their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and goalless against Cameroon.

Tunisia placed second in Group E after three drawn games with Mali, Mauritania and Angola. They were the only north African country that failed to win a match in the group games.

Egypt, Morocco and Algeria won all their group fixtures without conceding in the process. Egypt has since been kicked out by South Africa and Morocco by Benin.

The Tunisians will look to being the second North African side after Algeria qualifies on Sunday evening with a 3 – 0 victory over Guinea.

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.
57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.
82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC
71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead
21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC
9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

Hany Ramzy accuses the Egypt squad of being "spiritless"

Author: Euronews
17th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Hany-Ramzy
Ex-Egypt assistant coach Hany Ramzy is making headlines for his latest declarations regarding Egypt national team’s underwhelming campaign at the ongoing 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. In fact, Egypt’s Pharaohs were beaten 0-1 by South Africa Bafana Bafana in the round of 16, thus they were eliminated from the tournament which their country hosts. The Egypt Football Association announced the sacking of Javier Aguirre as the Egyptian team manager along with his full staff after the disappointing 2019 AFCON exit. Egyptian fans were pierced by sorrow and rage after the team’s elimination due to their belief that, being the hosts, they will definitely lift the prestigious trophy this year. Hany Ramzy has declared that the players were thinking that were "on a trip" and accused them of being "spiritless". Ramzy said: "After the second game, we said no, this is not the Egyptian team. I had many reservations about the negativity and indifference in the camp. The players are not thinking about the game. they were occupied by many things, especially mobile phones." He added: "I was very worried about if the players were fully living and feeling the tournament. I met Ahmed el-Mohammadi as the team captain and I told him to control the team and that the players should be tightened because I feel they have come on a trip" He concluded that the main reason behind Egypt's exit is a combination of "absence of spirit" ,"absence of patriotism" and " lack of sense of responsibility" on the pitch. Ramzy heavily criticized Ahmed el-Mohammadi accusing him of not being responsible enough as the team captain. El-Mohammadi has refused to comment on Ramzy’s accusations claiming that it's a shame on Hany Ramzy to talk about the players and the stuff he worked with in such a way.

