Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria face off in finals[Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 6 PM +02:00
Senegal and Algeria face off on Friday in the Afcon 2019 finals.

Senegal resurfaces to the Afcon finals after 17 years as they take on Algeria for the 2019 bragging rights on the continent.



On saturday players and staff of Madagascar pull thousands to the street as the team was received home by the President and supporters.



Prior to the 32 nd edition of the Afcon a couple of players naturally assumed a spotlight position and carried the anticipation of millions of fans. They lived in a group of their own called players to watch out for and permit me say they were actually on the spotlight maybe for the unexpected reasons find out in this edition.



For the records Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse was captain for the lions at the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia while Algeria’s coach Djamel Belmadi also captained Algeria at the same tournament. Today they have beat the odds and once again at least a local coach is set to win the Afcon since 2010.



The Republic of Congo says it is not ready to host next year’s competition given the current state of economic affairs we shall be getting a report from Brazzaville as to the decision.



Carling Black Label Cup : Pre-season Soweto derby tickets sold out

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The annual Carling Cup pre-season Soweto Derby is a one-day football game between the two Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates in South Africa. Ahead of t he awaited start of the 2019/2020 PSL season, the Soweto derby will take place at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday, July 27. The tickets of the derby are now sold out.90.000 fans will attend the game between Kaizer Chiefs and their arch-rivals Orlando Pirates at the nearly 95 000-seater Stadium. The Carling Cup have started back in 2011.Orlando Pirates have won the completion four time (2011,2012,2014,2015), while Kaizer Chiefs have come out victorious on three occasions (2013,2016,2017). In 2018, the derby was put on hold during the 2018 FIFA World Cup. Kaizer Chiefs have announced that the tickets are no longer available on their official Twitter account : "Carling tickets sold out Tickets for the much anticipated Carling Black Label Cup are sold out. The pre-season friendly and showpiece featuring arch rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates will take place on Saturday, 27 July at 3pm."  

AFCON 2019: Gernot Rohr and Djamel Belmadi reflect on the semi-final game

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Following Riyad Mahrez's stunning last-minute free-kick against the Super Eagles, Algeria have secured a place in the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON 2019) final, while Nigeria were eliminated. Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr commented on the thrilling clash between his side and that of Djamel Belmadi, Algeria manager, in the post-match press conference. He said: "It was a difficult battle until the end and Algeria managed to finish it. It was a wonderful match, I think my players wanted it to go to extra time because it looked like the opponent was getting tired, but they didn’t succeed, "We scored an own goal, unlucky, but we have come back every time in this tournament and this time we came back on a penalty. But a wonderful free kick from a football genius made the difference." Rohr added: "This is football, we beat South Africa with a late goal and now we lost with one too." On the other hand,Algeria boss Djamel Belmadi said after the semi-final game:"The players forgot the penalty that wasn't awarded and fought until the final whistle to finish off the game, "I promise the Algerian people we will do our best to make them happy,but I can't promise them the title,I don't have it" the coach concluded. Nigeria’s Super Eagles will take on Tunisia in the third-place play-off on Wednesday night, while Algeria will be coming up against Senegal’s Lions of Teranga in the AFCON 2019 final on Friday night at the Cairo International Stadium.  

The mother of former Nigeria Coach Samson Siasia kidnapped

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
According to Nigerian security sources, Ogere Siasia, the mother of former Nigeria coach Samson Siasia, has been abducted by unknown gunmen from her residence in Odoni, Sagbama Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The abductors were said to have carried out their evil deed at at about 2am on Monday, July 15, according to her son and the ex-footballer's brother, Dennis Siasia. This is the second time that the former Nigeria manager’s mother has been kidnapped. In fact, in November 2015, she spent 13 days with kidnappers who kidnapped her from her home in the Odoni community of the Sagama local council area in Bayelsa state. The family were obliged to pay the kidnappers millions in ransom to free her. At the time, Nigeria ex-footballer Samson Siasia was  preparing the Sub-23 team in Gambia for the U-23 qualifier for the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio when his mother was whisked away.

Africa Cup of Nations: Mahrez the Magician sends Algeria to the final

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 9 AM +02:00
Nigeria’s hopes of 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy were ended by a last-gasp goal direct from a free kick from Algeria’s Riyad Mahrez. Indeed, Riyad Mahrez rifled in a free-kick to earn Algeria’s Fennec Foxes a dramatic 2-1 win over three-time champions Nigeria’s Super Eagles on Sunday at the Cairo International Stadium. Algeria led through a first-half own goal in the 72nd  minute by William Troost-Ekong, who got the winner against South Africa. Later on, Nigeria equalized with an Odion Ighalo penalty awarded after a VAR review, making it 1-1. However, in the fifth minute of the extra time, Mahrez sent a stunning strike direct from a free kick beyond the reach of Akpeyi’s hands to send the Fennec Foxes through to their first final since 1990 when they won the trophy for the only time. With the final kick of the game, Mahrez brought the stadium to life with a goal that has secured victory and a spot in Friday's final against Senegal. Algeria will take on Senegal’s Lions of Teranga,after their 1-0 extra-time win against Tunisia ,for the AFCON 2019 title on Friday night, July 19, in a repeat of a group stage match the Fennec Foxes won 1-0. Nigeria’s Super Eagles, on the other hand, will face Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage in the third-place playoff on Wednesday, July 17.

AFCON Daily: Senegal and Algeria to clash in finals [Episode 14]

Author: Euronews
15th July 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Unprecedented and dramatic scenes from Egypt as Riyad Mahrez’s last kick of the ball sends Algeria into the finals while a costly own goal from Tunisian defender propelled Senegal into the finals.

Unprecedented and dramatic scenes from Egypt as Riyad Mahrez’s last kick of the ball sends Algeria into the finals while a costly own goal from Tunisian defender propelled Senegal into the finals.
Senegal and Algeria will face off in the final of this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt after beating Tunisia and Nigeria respectively in their semi-final matches on Sunday.

The Teranga Lions of Senegal justified their pre-tournament tag as favourites to qualify for their second Africa Cup of Nations final in 17 years.

An own goal by Tunisian defender Dylan Bronn was all what Senegal needed in the first half of extra time to reach the final which they will attempt to win the nations cup at the second time of asking after coming up short on penalties to Cameroon in the 2002 edition in Mali.

Senegal’s qualification into the final was marred by controversy as the Tunisians felt they deserved a penalty late in the second half of extra time after what appeared to be a hand ball in the Senegalese penalty box but Ethiopian referee, Bamlak Tessema after consulting the VAR system declined to award a penalty to the North Africans.

The Senegal and Tunisia game was full of action, as both nations missed penalty kicks in a space of five minutes.

In the day’s second semi-final game, Algeria qualified for their third Africa Cup of Nations final after beating the Super Eagles of Nigeria two goals to one in Cairo.

A moment of brilliance from Riyad Mahrez in added time ensured the desert foxes were not going to play 30 minutes of extra time.

Algeria’s all important goal came courtesy of an own goal by Nigeria defender William Troost-Ekong in the 40 th minute of the first half against the run of play.

The Super Eagles thought they were going to play another 30 minutes of added time but Mahrez and co had other ideas.

Nigeria equalized in the 73 rd minute through striker Odion Ighalo from the spot kick following a VAR review by Gambian referee Bakary Papa Gassama.

The bronze medal game which involves the two losing semi-finalists Tunisia and Nigeria will take place on Wednesday at 7 pm GMT while the final between the Teranga Lions of Senegal and the Desert foxes of Algeria takes place on Friday at 7 pm GMT.

