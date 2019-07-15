Afcon 2019: Senegal and Algeria face off in finals[Football Planet]

Senegal and Algeria face off on Friday in the Afcon 2019 finals.

Senegal resurfaces to the Afcon finals after 17 years as they take on Algeria for the 2019 bragging rights on the continent.

On saturday players and staff of Madagascar pull thousands to the street as the team was received home by the President and supporters.

Prior to the 32 nd edition of the Afcon a couple of players naturally assumed a spotlight position and carried the anticipation of millions of fans. They lived in a group of their own called players to watch out for and permit me say they were actually on the spotlight maybe for the unexpected reasons find out in this edition.

For the records Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse was captain for the lions at the 2004 Afcon in Tunisia while Algeria’s coach Djamel Belmadi also captained Algeria at the same tournament. Today they have beat the odds and once again at least a local coach is set to win the Afcon since 2010.

The Republic of Congo says it is not ready to host next year’s competition given the current state of economic affairs we shall be getting a report from Brazzaville as to the decision.