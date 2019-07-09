Back

AFCON 2019: All set for the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

Author: Mayssa Douihech
9th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -AFCON 2019: Tunisia
The round of 16 at the AFCON 2019 is now over and the last 8 quarter-final fixtures are confirmed.

The qualified teams for the quarter-final are: Senegal, Benin, Madagascar, Tunisia, Ivory Coast, Algeria, Nigeria, and South Africa.

Senegal’s Lions of Teranga have beaten Uganda’s Cranes on Friday with a single goal scored at the 15th minute by Liverpool forward Sadio Mane.

Benin have eliminated Morocco on penalties on Friday.

Madagascar have snitched a victory over D.R. Congo’s Leopards on Sunday on penalties.

Tunisia have knocked out Ghana on penalties on Monday.

Ivory Coast have beaten Mali 1-0 on Sunday after a goal grabbed by Wilfried Zaha.

Algeria have brushed aside Guinea on Sunday in a thrilling 3-0 victory.

Nigeria have booted title-defenders Cameroon out of the competition on Saturday in a stunning 3-2 win.

South Africa have dumped hosts Egypt out of the tournament on Saturday with a single goal scored in the second half by Thembinkosi Lorch.

Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final line-up in Egypt: (GMT time)

Wednesday, July 10

  • 16:00 Senegal vs Benin at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo

  • 19:00 Nigeria vs South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium in Cairo


Thursday, July 11

  • 16:00 Ivory Coast vs Algeria at the Suez Stadium in Suez

  • 19:00 Madagascar vs Tunisia Al Salam Stadium in Cairo



Can Madagascar do in AFCON 2019 what Greece did in Euro 2004?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
9th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
Roll on the years, Africa’s biggest showpiece the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, has produced a side that is on the upward trajectory, the Barea of Madagascar.

Fifteen years ago, the Greek national team did the unbelievable when they won the European Championship, Euro 2004.

They defied all odds including beating the hosts Portugal en route to what was tagged one of the biggest shocks in football history by the BBC.

“The Greeks made it a double over Portugal after beating them 2-1 in the opening game of the tournament.

“And few could begrudge them their joy after they also beat holders France and the free-scoring Czech Republic,” the BBC report said.

Roll on the years, Africa’s biggest showpiece the African Cup of Nations, AFCON, has produced a side that is on the upward trajectory, the Barea of Madagascar.

Malagasy president, Andry Rajoelina, who was in the stands in their round-of-16 game against the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, said after the game that the team was destined to win the trophy.

Currently they have qualified for the quarterfinals stage. Mind you this is their first appearance at the AFCON, a tournament they qualified for last year with matches to spare.

They topped Group B doing so by defeating three-time champions Nigeria in the final group game. They had drawn against Guinea on the opening day before beating Burundi by a lone goal. Seeven points and five goals secured them top spot.

And with the top spot, a date with DRC who had qualified as a third best placed side in group A. Despite twice going ahead, the Congolese pegged them back. The Barea prevailed after extra time and via a series of expertly executed penalty kicks.

The team’s confidence has been growing since the two-all draw against Guinea. A date with Tunisia will be one more step in their historic run.

For now, French-man Nicolas Dupuis and his charges continue to wow football fans across Africa with their discipline and displays on the pitch whiles Antananarivo and other cities will sure give them a heroic welcome irrespective of what happens beyond the round-of-16.

AFCON 2019 knockout: Tunisia beats Ghana on penalties

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 6 PM +02:00
But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

  • Senegal vs. Benin
  • Nigeria vs. South Africa
  • Algeria vs. Ivory Coast
  • Madagascar vs. Tunisia

Ghana vs. Tunisia decided by spot kicks

Whiles Ghanaians expressed skepticism at the team’s penalty history, Tunisia last substitution was to bring on a reserve goalie for the kicks.

  • Wakaso goal for Ghana 1 – 0
  • Naim scores for Tunisia 1 – 1
  • Jordan Ayew gets Ghana’s second 2 – 1
  • Khazri draws parity 2 – 2
  • Ghana misses third 2 – 2
  • Bronn puts Tunisia ahead 2 – 3
  • Agbenyenu converts for Ghana 3 – 3
  • Meriah restores Tunisia’s lead 3 – 4

Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia is final fixture of round of 16. It was a goalless first half but with barely 20 minutes to end, the Tunisians took the lead but an own goal brought Ghana into it.

The game was decided via penalty kicks. The third to travel 120 minutes. The first was Benin’s victory over Morocco and Madagascar’s triumph over DRC.

73’ – Khenissi gives Tunisia the lead
90’ extra time – Bedoui equalizes at the wrong end

Ghanaian fans are fuming over a disallowed goal scored by captain Andre Dede Ayew in the first half. According to many of them, a Video Assistant Referee would have ruled it as a valid goal.

CAF will begin using VARs in the quarterfinals which Ghana is hoping to reach. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth AFCON trophy to equal Cameroon’s titles and put pressure on Egypt’s record seven.

Ivory Coast beat Mali to secure date with Algeria

A Wilfred Zaha strike on the 76th minute was all the Elephants of ivory Coast needed to book their place in the quarterfinals of the AFCON. They eliminated Mali by the result.

They will now face Algeria who qualified for the last eight on Sunday after beating Guinea by three goals to nil.

Mali had overturned a first half possession dominance by the Ivorians but failed to convert their chances.

The final round-of-16 fixture pegs Ghana’s Black Stars against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Ismailia. Winner of the game faces Madagascar in the last eight.

Despite the Ivorian victory, Malian Moussa Marega emerged the Man of the Match.

June 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast updates

Mali and Ivory Coast will play in an all West Africa fixture in Suez, whiles Ghana take on Tunisia in Ismailia.

Winners of the Suez fixture will book a quarter final clash with Algeria whiles winner in Ismailia faces Madagascar in the next game.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Mali are yet to record a loss having won two and drawn one in the group stages. Wins over Mauritania and Angola and a draw with Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast qualified to this stage winning two (Namibia, South Africa) and losing to Algeria.

It’s a battle of the first place finisher (Mali) and second-place finisher (Ivory Coast). Mali will be chasing their first AFCON trophy with Ivory Coast chasing their third.

Ghana vs. Tunisia

Ghana topped their group thanks to a final group F victory against Guinea-Bissau. They had drawn their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and goalless against Cameroon.

Tunisia placed second in Group E after three drawn games with Mali, Mauritania and Angola. They were the only north African country that failed to win a match in the group games.

Egypt, Morocco and Algeria won all their group fixtures without conceding in the process. Egypt has since been kicked out by South Africa and Morocco by Benin.

The Tunisians will look to being the second North African side after Algeria qualifies on Sunday evening with a 3 – 0 victory over Guinea.

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.
57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.
82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC
71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead
21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC
9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

Afcon 2019: Defending champions plus host crash out [Football Planet]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 4 PM +02:00
The defending champions Cameroon’s run was cut short by Nigeria in a 5 goal thriller while the hearts of an entire nation came crushing as South Africa eliminates host Egypt.

The defending champions Cameroon’s run was cut short by Nigeria in a 5 goal thriller while the hearts of an entire nation came crushing as South Africa eliminates host Egypt.

Madagascar created a sensational feat putting an end to the DRC’s run in the competition, A move by the president must have payed off as the debutants twice led the game, fuelled by a great push from the stands the game ended 2-2 after regular play and penalties had to decide the fate in which Madagascar progressed to the last 8.

Another end of the journey was recorded by the defending champions Cameroon who suffered another heart aching defeat from Nigeria.

Stephane Bahoken opened his account with the Lions while Clinton Njie made it two and then Ighalo’s brace leveled things while Alex Iwobi gave the super Eagles the winning goal.

We speak with Joseph Antoine Bell, former indomitable lions keeper who shares his view on the early exit of the defending champions plus his take on the management and coaching of the team.

Brazil ends 10 year trophy drought as they hosted and won this year’s Copa with a 3-1 win over Peru

Defending champions the US defeated European champions the Netherlands 2-0 in Paris to win the Women’s world cup.

Bafana Bafana captain: We’ll give our all to beat biggest rival team Nigeria

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Thulani Hlatshwayo-South Africa
Following their 1-0 victory over the hosts(Egypt) at Cairo International Stadium on Saturday, Bafana Bafana have booked their spot in the AFCON 2019 quarterfinal. South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo believes that his team can snitch another win against Nigeria’s Super Eagles in their quarterfinal game. Hlatshwayo emphasized that the players are going to give their best to advance in the competition in order to regain the confidence of their fans. “We’ve now made it into the AFCON quarterfinals for the 6th time in our history, this gives us an opportunity to really chase our dream to win. Our next game is against our biggest rival team, Nigeria.”the captain told the Bafana Bafana media. “We know playing them will be tough, but we have a clear understanding of our mission, and we’ll give it our all once again. This is an opportunity for us to regain trust from the fans, to truly discover our identity and have confidence in our capabilities. As captain, I’m confident in the team and what we can achieve. He added: “There’s a lot of pressure on us to perform well, therefore it is our intention to do our best. It is no longer just about participating but about earning our place on the greatest stage in Africa. “Whatever the outcome, this is only the beginning for us. I believe that this is a new era and opportunity to do well and participate more in global football competitions. The hope for this tournament is to bring the confidence South Africans once had in us when the team won the tournament in 1996.”

AFCON Daily: Sensational Madagascar in last eight [Episode 9]

Author: Mayssa Douihech
8th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Madagascar are not just happy to be making their AFCON debut, they are on a mission to defy pundits. The Indian Ocean islanders are continuing their fairytale story at this year’s the Africa Cup of

Madagascar are not just happy to be making their AFCON debut, they are on a mission to defy pundits.

The Indian Ocean islanders are continuing their fairytale story at this year’s the Africa Cup of Nations, where they advanced to their first quarter-finals by beating DR Congo 4-2 on penalties after a 2 all drawn game in 90 minutes.

Those who thought Madagascar’s 2-0 victory over Nigeria in the group stage was a fluke should rethink again.

Their reward for eliminating the DRC is a mouthwatering tie against the winner of either Ghana or Tunisia.

DRC coach, Florent Ibenge said lack of focus cost his team. He has been criticised for over alternating his team throughout the tournament.

Meanwhile the desert foxes of Algeria booked their last 8 spot in the competition with a comfortable 3-0 win over Guinea in Cairo on Sunday.

Algeria and Tunisia are still flying the flag of the Maghreb region in the ongoing AFCON following the elimination of Egypt and Morocco.

Algeria will face the winner of the match between Mali and Côte d’Ivoire in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Ghana will hope to continue their unbeaten record in an African Cup of Nations fixture against Tunisia in tonight’s game which kicks off at 7 pm GMT in Ismailia. But before that, the turf will pay the price in a West African derby between Mali and Cote d’ivoire ,kick off at 4 pm GMT in Suez.

After 17 days of competition in Egypt, the race for the top scorer of the competition is too close to call as there is little to separate four men with three goals each. Interestingly,12 players have also scored 2 goals each.

The round of 16 fixtures produced some interesting results with Benin beating highly fancied Morocco on penalties, hosts Egypt were dumped out of the competition by a youthful South African side.

Egypt FA boss and coach pay the price for elimination

Egypt’s elimination from the AFCON meant their coach, Mexican Javier Aguirre had to lose his job despite having three years on his contract. Also to fall casualty was the Egyptian Football Association president Hany Abou-Rida who resigned from his post a few hours after the defeat on saturday.

Uganda have parted company with coach Sebastien Desabre despite performing above expectations at the Africa Cup of Nations where they reached the last 16.

The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.

