AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Who will be joining Egypt and Nigeria?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Sadio Mane
The AFCON 2019 continues.Group B and C will be in action today.

In group B, Madagascar will be playing Burundi at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 CET)

The two teams are meeting for the first time in an official competitive match.

Burundi were defeated in their opening match against Nigeria. The game ended 1-0 in favor of Nigeria’s Super Eagles.

On the other hand, Madagascar were held to a 2-2 draw in their opening clash against Guinea’s National Elephants.

In group C, Senegal’s Lions of Teranga will take on Algeria’s Fennecs at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (19:00 CET). Both sides won their opening matches at the AFCON 2019.

Liverpool’s star Sadio Mane will take to the pitch for the first time this AFCON2019 in a tough battle against Riyad Mahrez's Algeria.

In the same group, Tanzania will play against Kenya at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (22:00 CET)

FIFA opens formal investigation against Cameroon

Author: Mayssa Douihech
27th June 2019, 1 AM +02:00
The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was ov

Global football governing body FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Cameroon over their behaviour in Sunday’s Women’s World Cup last-16 match against England.

On two occasions during the contest in Valenciennes, which England won 3-0, Cameroon remonstrated with the officials at length and looked as if they may not play on after VAR decisions went against them.

What are the charges?

‘‘We can confirm that proceedings have now been opened by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee against the Cameroonian Football Association for alleged breaches related to article 52 (team misconduct) and article 57 (offensive behaviour and fair play) of the FIFA Disciplinary Code,’‘ a FIFA spokesperson said on Wednesday.

“As proceedings are now ongoing, please understand that no further comment can be made at this stage. Further updates will be provided in due course.”

The two moments of fierce protest from Cameroon where it appeared play might not be able to continue came just before half-time, when the decision to rule out Ellen White’s finish for offside was overturned via VAR to make it 2-0, and just after the break, once again involving an offside call, as Ajara Nchout’s strike was disallowed following a review.

The ill-tempered game at the Stade du Hainaut also saw yellow cards issued to Cameroon’s Yvonne Leuko after catching Nikita Parris in the face with an elbow, and Alexandra Takounda for a poor challenge on Steph Houghton.

There was also an incident in which England’s Toni Duggan had her arm spat on by Augustine Ejangue.

ALSO READ: CAF to investigate Cameroon’s conduct during World Cup loss to England

After the match England boss Phil Neville said “it didn’t feel like football” and spoke of feeling “completely and utterly ashamed of the behaviour” of Cameroon.

Neville’s counterpart Alain Djeumfa said there had been a “miscarriage of justice” and that “the referee made a lot of mistakes”.

AFP

The Super Eagles of Nigeria through to the AFCON last 16

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 5 PM +02:00
The Super Eagles of Nigeria defeated the National Elephants of Guinea with a 1-0 score at the Alexandria Stadium in the AFCON2019. Today's win confirms Nigeria's progress to the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt. The only goal was scored in the 73rd minute when Moses Simon's right-wing corner was headed in at the near post by Kenneth Omeruo.

André Gomes leaves FC Barcelona

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Andre Gomes Copyright -Andre Gomes
The Portuguese midfielder André Gomes has signed a five-year contract with Everton in a £22m deal. Gomes first played at Benfica for three years where he largely contributed in helping the club win its first domestic treble in history. In 2014, he joined Valencia and later on, in 2016, he signed with FC Barcelona. “I'm really happy to sign the contract with Everton – it wasn’t hard to decide, it was an easy decision and I’m very happy to have made it” Gomes told EvertonTV. “I know the Club made a massive effort to sign me and I'm very happy and thankful to them. I said during the year that I felt part of a family and that is the most important thing to me.” “Last year was a really good experience for me. I just wanted to feel part of something special and I found it here. It was good for me in that moment and right now, after signing for Everton, it's even better.” He added: “I think the ambition here is not only for me, I think it's for all the players, the fans and the Club. We are all excited for that.” Commenting on the deal, Everton manager Marco Silva told EvertonTV that” “It was a good decision to bring Andre to the club and we made it one of our priorities to get him back. I am delighted we have been able to do that as he is a quality player and we were so happy with what he gave us.

Amr Warda banned from Egyptian national team over sexual harassment scandal

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Egypt national team Copyright -Egypt national team
Egypt’s football federation banned the national team winger, Amr Warda, from playing in any further games in the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations over sexual harassment claims. In a statement published on its website, the federation explains that "Amr Warda is banned from the national squad after discussions with the team's technical and administrative bodies. This is to maintain the discipline and focus of the team." It all started when a Dubai-based model of Egyptian-British model called Merhan Keller published screenshots of messages that were sent to her from the Egyptian player Amr Warda. He first just replied to an Instagram story she posted about boxing and then he started harassing her when she ignored him. Short after, many women started speaking out against Amr Warda and they accused him of harassing them on social media. In fact, they posted screenshots of harassment messages they received from the Egyptian football player in the past. Amr Warda’s harassement scandal had taken social media by storm not only in Egypt, but also in all Arab countries. This is not Amr Warda’s first harassment scandal. Indeed, in 2017, during a loan to Portuguese club Feirense, he was expelled for attempting to sexually harass his teammates’ wives.

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Egypt, Nigeria and Uganda are seeking their second wins

Author: Mayssa Douihech
26th June 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Nigerian team
Now that all 24 teams had played their opening matches in the AFCON 2019, Groups A and B will proceed their participations in the competition today. In group A, the Cranes of Uganda will be coming up against the Warriors of Zimbabwe at the Cairo International Stadium (19:00 SAST). The most recent clash between the two teams ended 2-0 in favor of Zimbabwe while their last encounter in the Africa Cup of Nations ended in a 1-1 draw. The Pharaohs of Egypt, the hosts of the 2019 AFCON, will take on the Red Devils of DR Congo at the Cairo International Stadium (22:00 SAST). In all previous encounters between the two, DR Congo had never won a single match against Egypt. In group B, Nigeria’s Super Eagles will face Guinea’s National Elephants at the Alexandria Stadium (16:30 SAST). While Nigeria, Egypt and Uganda are seeking their second 3 points at the tournament, DR Congo and Zimbabwe are hoping to earn their first points.
