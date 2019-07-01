Back

AFCON 2019: Today’s fixtures: Who will confirm their participation in the last 16?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
1st July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -Bafana Bafana
In groups C and D, the two teams that have booked their places in the round of 16 stages at the AFCON 2019 are Algeria and Morocco.

The six other teams are still racing to earn their qualifications and continue their journeys in the tournament.

In group C, the leaders of the group, Algeria, will be coming up against Tanzania at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (21:00 CET).

In their most recent clash (in 2018), the Fennecs won 4-0. In fact, Algeria have scored a total of 11 goals in the last two matches against Tanzania.

The second match in group C will take place between Senegal’s Lions of Teranga and Kenya at the 30 June Stadium in Cairo (21:00 CET).

Both teams have won one game and lost another. Indeed, Kenya lost to Algeria and won against Tanzania with a thrilling 3-2 score.

Senegal’s Lions have beaten Tanzania in their opening match and have lost against Algeria in their second clash in the AFCON 2019.

On the other hand, in group D, the Atlas Lions of Morocco will take on the Bafana Bafana (South Africa) at Al Salam Stadium in Cairo (18:00 CET). The last time the two teams met (2013), the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

In the same group, Ivory Coast will be coming up against Namibia at 30 June Stadium in Cairo (18:00 CET). The two sides have only met on one occasion during which Namibia won 1-0.

AFCON 2019: Nigeria set for match against Madagascar

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th June 2019, 3 PM +02:00
The Super Eagles are guaranteed a place in the last 16 but need a point on Sunday in Alexandria to secure top spot in Group B and set up a meeting with a third-place finisher in the next round.

The final group B game between the Super Eagles and the island nation is taking center stage ahead of Sundays clash.

Nigeria sealed their spot in the round of 16, after win over Burundi and Guinea.

Although a draw would be enough to finish top in their final group game against Madagascar on Sunday, coach of the Supper Eagles said they are not relenting.

“I think that it will be a final also in the group because the winner will be on the top, so it’s a big motivation for us to win this game, even if we know that a draw is enough to finish on the top. But we play to win our games all the time”, he said.

The assistant captain of the team, Ahmed Musa added that, though issues of training strikes over unpaid bonuses came up earlier in the week, they will still swim above water.

“I know that we have some issues, but we sat ourselves down and said that we don’t have to let that issue be our problem in the camp so as you can see we came out in the last game we proved ourselves that we can do it’‘, he said.

‘‘So for saying that there’s something coming; we don’t know maybe if there’s something. We just talked to ourselves that we just have to keep on going”, he added.

The Super Eagles are guaranteed a place in the last 16 but need a point on Sunday in Alexandria to secure top spot in Group B and set up a meeting with a third-place finisher in the next round.

AFCON 2019: Egypt recall suspended striker Warda after apology

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th June 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Warda was suspended by the Egyptian Football Federation for allegedly harassing a model

Egypt striker Amr Warda has been welcomed back into their African Cup of Nations squad 48 hours after he was suspended for disciplinary reasons, the Egyptian FA (EFA) said on Friday.

Warda will still be banned for Egypt’s final pool match against Uganda on Sunday, but is available for the second round, with the hosts having already sealed a knockout place.

The EFA gave no specific details about the reasons for Warda’s initial expulsion, but he has previously been accused of harassing a fashion model on Instagram and a complaint against him has been filed with Egypt’s Attorney General.

His return comes after a public apology on Thursday and support shown by his team mates, including Liverpool striker Mo Salah, who appeared incensed at the EFA decision.

The association issued a statement on Friday, saying Egypt’s Minister of Youth and Sports, Ashraf Sobhi, had held a cordial meeting with the players and technical staff in the presence of Hany Abo Rida, president of the EFA.

“During the meeting, Hani Abu Reda praised the spirit of solidarity between the players, and their desire to pardon their colleague Amr Warda and to lift the suspension from him,” the statement said.

“The association has decided to reduce the player’s penalty to suspension until the end of the first round only.”

Warda apologises

Warda had posted a video on Facebook in which he apologised to his family, team mates, the EFA and “anyone who is upset at me or anyone I have upset.”

Salah felt the EFA had been too hasty and harsh in their punishment of the player.

“Women must be treated with the utmost respect,” he said. “I also believe that many who make mistakes can change for the better and shouldn’t be sent straight to the guillotine, which is the easiest way out.

“We need to believe in second chances… we need to guide and educate. Shunning is not the answer.”

Team captain Ahmed Elmohamady, who held up two fingers on each hand to make Warda’s squad number 22 after scoring against Democratic Republic of Congo on Wednesday, said the EFA were wrong to expel the Greek-based forward.

“Amr Warda is one of us and we all make mistakes. We will not leave Warda alone,” he told reporters. “No player should be held accountable for anything done outside the pitch. We support Amr Warda.”

Reuters

Cricket World Cup: South Africa captain says win against Sri Lanka is 'bittersweet'

Author: Mayssa Douihech
29th June 2019, 4 AM +02:00
South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. They have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

South Africa vs Sri Lanka

South Africa were powered to a nine-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Friday, dealing a huge blow to the Asian side’s hopes of reaching the World Cup semi-finals.

Hashim Amla (80) and captain Faf Du Plessis (96) put on an unbeaten 175 for the second wicket as South Africa cruised to victory in the 38th over, finishing on 206 for one.

“It feels like it’s a long time coming,” said Du Plessis, whose side were already out of contention for the semi-finals before the match.

“It feels bittersweet, it doesn’t feel like it means too much,” he added. “But the basics of batting were shown today. We’ve not had guys bat long and build big partnerships. One big partnership and everything looks much easier.”

Sri Lanka’s batting let them down against an inspired South African pace attack led by recalled seamer Dwaine Pretorius, who returned figures of 3-25 from his 10 overs.

Playing for pride, South Africa rarely put a foot wrong after electing to field first in Chester-le-Street, bowling out Sri Lanka for 203 in the 50th over.

Chris Morris also finished with three wickets while pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada took two.

South Africa will sign off with a final league match against Australia, while Sri Lanka have two more games, against West Indies on July 1 and India on July 6.

South Africa vs Pakistan

South Africa was effectively eliminated from the World Cup after their loss to Pakistan on Sunday.

The Proteas’ chances of progressing in the tournament evaporated after they logged their fifth loss in seven matches, making it mathematically impossible for them to secure a top-four spot and a place in the semi-finals.

“It’s becoming where it’s a little bit embarrassing. We’re trying, but it’s just not good enough. Obviously I’m human as well so it will keep chipping away at me,” captain Faf du Plessis told reporters after a 49-run defeat at Lord’s.

The team’s headline bowler, paceman Kagiso Rabada, said the whole team felt like they had failed to play to their usual standard, both on Sunday and throughout the tournament.

“Pakistan turned up, and we didn’t,” he said.

“We’re very disappointed. We tried so hard at practices and we spoke about what we needed to do, but unfortunately we just couldn’t bring it out into the field of play. And that’s what you have to do in tournaments like this.

South Africa will now go through the formality of playing Sri Lanka and holders Australia in their last two matches of a forgettable World Cup.

South Africa lose to New Zealand

Captain Kane Williamson’s patient unbeaten century led New Zealand to a tense four-wicket victory over South Africa in a low-scoring Cricket World Cup match at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Chasing 242 to win a match reduced to 49 overs a side by rain, New Zealand looked set to comfortably reach the target with Martin Guptill and Williamson at the crease.

But Guptill, on 35, was dismissed hit-wicket trying to pull Andile Phehlukwayo to the boundary and Chris Morris bowled a fiery spell to get rid of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham, both caught behind for one run.

Morris also had Jimmy Neesham caught at slip for 23 to leave New Zealand struggling at 137-5, but Williamson and Colin de Grandhomme (60) shared a composed 91-run partnership to ease New Zealand nerves.

South Africa had a golden opportunity to run Williamson out after a mix-up with De Grandhomme left the Kiwi skipper well short of his ground but David Miller fluffed the chance, whipping the bails off without collecting the ball.

De Grandhomme fell before the end but Williamson reached his century with a six in the final over and guided New Zealand to their fourth win of the tournament with three balls to spare.

“It was nice to be there at the end,” said Williamson who finished unbeaten on 106. “It’s just trying to do the job as well as you can, I was fortunate I was able to do it today. There were a number of contributions that were so vital.

“It was one of those surfaces that provides a great spectacle. It could have gone either way.”

South Africa’s batsmen apart from Hashim Amla and Rassie van der Dussen failed to build on starts after being put into bat in the face of a disciplined bowling effort from the Kiwis.

Amla was bowled for 55 by Mitchell Santner but Van der Dussen’s unbeaten 67 off 64 balls gave the South Africans a respectable total to defend.

“We were aiming 260-270… we fell short,” South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. “We also had a lot of stop-start, stop-start innings but Kane batted through for the hundred and that was the game changer.

“We did everything we could, we threw ourselves around. The energy was unbelievable. Sure, there were some times that we dropped intensity. But Kane took it away from us.”

The result left South Africa, who have won only one match, virtually out of the running for a semi-final spot while New Zealand kept their unbeaten run intact to move to the top of the standings with four wins in five games.

REUTERS

South Africa vs New Zealand

South Africa’s hopes of making the semi-finals would effectively be over if they lose to New Zealand at Edgbaston on Wednesday.

Defeats to England, Bangladesh and India have left South Africa wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock billing the New Zealand match as a “quarter-final”.

A nine-wicket victory over Afghanistan on Saturday was their first win in this World Cup in England and Wales.

The Proteas cannot afford any more slip-ups in their remaining games against New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia if they are to maintain slender hopes of a semi-final berth.

“Obviously it’s a big game for us but, in saying that, our next three or four games that we have, they are all going to be big games for us for the rest of the tournament,” he said.

“We have to win all the games, not just focus on tomorrow. But in saying that, we know how good New Zealand are playing at the moment. They are a big team in World Cups. They always seem to step up.”

Unbeaten New Zealand are favourites to push South Africa towards the World Cup exit door and De Kock admits morale among Faf Du Plessis’s squad has not been as high as he would like.

Squads

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Blundell (wk), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Matt Henry, Tom Latham, Colin Munro, Jimmy Neesham, Henry Nicholls, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor

South Africa: Faf du Plessis ©, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock (wk), Hashim Amla, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, JP Duminy, Dwaine Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi

South Africa vs Afghanistan

South Africa on Saturday registered their first win at the 2019 Men’s Cricket World Cup, beating Afghanistan by nine wickets.

The match at the Cardiff Wales Stadium offered the Proteas a last chance to salvage their chances at the tournament that they have never won.

Leg-spinner Imran Tahir took 4-29, engineering an Afghani collapse after a 75-minute rain break as they were dismissed for 125. Chris Morris contributed with figures of 3-13 and Andile Phehlukwayo took two wickets.

The South Africans set about chasing a slightly adjusted target of 127 from 48 overs in cautious fashion, reaching 131-1 with 19 overs to spare.

After their poor start to the tournament, South Africa effectively need to win their remaining four matches, starting with New Zealand in Birmingham on Wednesday, to make the last four.

South Africa gets 1st point

Raain gifted South Africa their first point at the World Cup as the game against West Indies was washed out, and both teams awarded a point.

The Proteas have struggled to impress in the four matches they have so far played, losing against England, Bangladesh and India.

South Africa vs India

South Africa slumped to a third straight loss at the Cricket World Cup, falling to India by six wickets on Wednesday.

Wily Indian wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal took four wickets as one of the pre-tournament favourites got their Cricket World Cup campaign off to a confident start by restricting South Africa to 227 for nine at a vibrant Rose Bowl.

Chasing South Africa’s 227-9, India lost opener Shikhar Dhawan for eight and then batting mainstay Kohli for 18 with the score on 54-2 at the Rose bowl in Southampton.

Opener Rohit, however, ensured the victory ended up being a comfortable one with an unbeaten 122 as India reached their target with six wickets in hand and 15 balls to spare.

The innings mirrored South Africa’s World Cup campaign to date as their batsmen struggled to find form or fluency on wickets that were good for striking. They have lost their opening two matches to England and Bangladesh, while India were playing their first game.

Bangladesh upsets South Africa

South Africa suffered its second successive defeat at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, losing by 21 runs to Bangladesh.

Bangladesh piled up their highest one-day International total, underlining their reputation as dangerous outsiders at the tournament.

Mushfiqur and Shakib added 142 runs for the third wicket to notch up Bangladesh’s highest World Cup partnership in an aggressive batting display backed by enthusiastic support.

That meant South Africa needed to pull off the highest run chase in World Cup history, but they ended on 309 for eight and with their next game against India on Wednesday, their chances of making the semi-finals are already under threat.

The country’s former all-rounder Jacques Kallis said the Proteas cannot afford any more mistakes at the World Cup and will need to win almost all their remaining seven games if they hope to qualify for the semi-finals.

“I think you’ll need six wins, maybe five with a really good run rate, to finish in the top four,” Kallis said in a column for the International Cricket Council.

“So South Africa almost need to win every game they will play. There will be no margin for error.

The top four teams from the new round-robin format qualify for the semi-finals and defeat against India on Wednesday could also potentially affect South Africa’s net run rate, which will decide the final standings if teams are tied on points and wins.

REUTERS

Loss to England

Africa’s sole representatives at the 2019 Cricket World Cup, South Africa got off to a losing start against hosts England in the first game of the six-week tournament.

Ben Stokes top-scored with 89 as the hosts made a competitive total of 311 for eight after being sent into bat.

Jofra Archer took two early wickets and South Africa never looked likely to reach their target, bowled out in the 40th over for 207 to give World Cup favourites England the perfect start.

The Duke of Sussex addressed the crowd at The Oval, saying: “Cities will come alive across the next six weeks as World Cup fever sweeps the nation once more…I am now honoured to declare the men’s World Cup of 2019 open.”

South Africa, who have never won the 50-over tournament arrived for the latest edition with high hopes. The Proteas have lost in the semi-finals four times, and are ranked third, behind India.

“We were outplayed in all three departments. Jofra Archer took two wickets up front and Hashim Amla (injured) as well, so it was basically three down,” South Africa’s Du Plessis said.

“I thought 300 was par but there were some really good batting performances from England.”

SUGGESTED READING: Will Africa bring home a World Cup this year?

Will Guinea make it to the last 16 at the 2019 AFCON without Naby Keita?

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th June 2019, 4 PM +02:00
Copyright -Naby Keita
There is a great chance that Guinea’s player and Liverpool’s midfielder Naby Keita won’t be able to play at Guinea’s final group stage match against Burundi at AFCON 2019 on Sunday due to injury. In fact, he sustained shin and thigh injuries on Wednesday when his team played against Nigeria. Keita’s participation in the AFCON 2019 was not certain for he picked up an adductor injury when Liverpool played against Barcelona in May. Jurgen Klopp, Liverpool’s coach, claimed that Keita will need “at least two months” to recover and be able to play again. “Bad news for us and bad news for Guinea as well, because the Africa Cup of Nations is coming up,” said Klopp. However, Keita’s health and fitness improved and he has joined Guinea in its journey at the AFCON in Egypt. After a draw with Madagascar, who occupies second place in group B, and a loss against Nigeria, who has been already qualified to the last 16, Guinea’s chances of progressing and earning its qualification to the round of 16 stages of the AFCON are getting slim, especially with the possibily of the absence of its star Naby Keita. Keita’s injuries can put an end not only to his own participation at the AFCON 2019 in Egypt, but also to Guinea’s participation.

Player Amr Warda returns to the Egypt squad

Author: Mayssa Douihech
28th June 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Amr Warda
The Egyptian Football Association(EFA) has announced today that player Amr Warda has rejoined his teammates after banning him from the Egypt squad two days ago. The penalty of suspension has been reduced until the end of the first round of the AFCON 2019 only. In fact, midfielder Amr warda was expelled due to sexual harassment accusations. Many women, including a Dubai-based model named Merhan Keller, shared screenshots on their social media accounts showing Instagram and WhatsApp conversations between them and the player. After the screenshots went viral on social media, the EFA decided to expel Amr Warda from Egypt’s national team. Many of Warda’s teammates, including Mohamed Salah and captain Ahmed Elmohamady, rallied behind him and called for giving him a second chance. On Twitter, Egypt National Football Team wrote:” After holding a session with the players the engineer @AbouRidaHany decided to reduce the penalty of suspension on the player Amr Warda until the end of the first round of the tournament only. Abu Raida assured the players of his demand and the demand of all of them to continue this solidarity between them and reflect on their performance in the field to make their fans and the people of Egypt happy”
