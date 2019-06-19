Back

AFCON 2019 cities, stadia: Cairo, Alexandria, Suez, Ismailia

Author: Euronews
19th June 2019, 3 AM +02:00
In less than a week to the start of AFCON 2019 in Egypt, we present brief profiles of the cities and stadia that are set to host the six groups in what is a historic tournament.
Tournaments, the nature of the African Cup of Nations, AFCON; are awarded to countries but they are technically decentralized to cities within these countries by organizing committees.

The benefits that come with cities getting to host such tournaments is multi-pronged. Firstly, such cities get infrastructural boost with the revamping and building of new social amenities as tourists are expected to troop in.

The local economy also benefits from the influx of people coming to patronize the tournaments from the hospitality, catering and entertainment industries etc. they all stand as beneficiaries.

In less than a week to the start of AFCON 2019 in Egypt, we present brief profiles of the cities and stadia that are set to host the six groups in what is a historic tournament – the first time 24 teams are participating.

In the case of Egypt, the capital Cairo is the main center of action and attraction, not only because the host team will be based there but because it will host three groups – A, C and D. The three other cities involved are Alexandria, Suez and Ismailia.

Cairo known in Arabic as Al Qahira is the capital of Egypt and the largest city in Africa; a major port just to the south of the Nile delta; formerly the home of the Pharaohs. It has three venues – Groups A, C and D.





Hosting Group B will be Alexandria known in Arabic as El Iskandriyah, the chief port city of Egypt; located on the western edge of the Nile delta on the Mediterranean Sea; founded by Alexander the Great; the capital of ancient Egypt.



Hosting Group E is Suez, a city in northeastern Egypt at the head of the Gulf of Suez and at the southern end of the Suez Canal.



Hosting Group F is Ismailia, like Suez it is located in the northeast and is known as “The City of Beauty and Enchantment.” It is on the west end of the Suez Canal and serves as capital of the Ismailia governorate.

Copyright -Euronews

2019 AFCON will observe cooling breaks due to soaring heat - CAF

Author: Euronews
19th June 2019, 1 AM +02:00
CAF said two three-minute breaks on the half-hour mark and on the 75th-minute mark will be observed during fixtures.
The Confederation of Africa Football, CAF, says it will apply a FIFA rule that allows for two cooling / water breaks during games as a means to combat rising temperatures across host nation, Egypt. CAF said two three-minute breaks on the half-hour mark and on the 75th-minute mark will be observed during fixtures. A media advisory title “Medical Report on Temperature during AFCON” read in part: “… the average (dry) temperature in June / July is expected to be between 35°C, with the average humidity of 40% to 60%. “This will give a high WBGT (Wet Bulb Globe) temperature above 32°C. It is certain that most teams will be aware of this and train accordingly,” the advisory added. Main highlights of what goes into the water breaks
  • Would be observed on 30th, 75th minutes
  • It would last three-minutes each
  • CAF preparing logistics for each game, cold containers on wheels to put crushed ice, drinks for referees and small towels for 26 people (4 referees, 22 players).
  • CAF also preparing for an eventuality of emergencies specifically the diagnosis and treatment of heart-related illnesses if they arise.
During the 2014 World Cup in France, FIFA allowed for similar breaks for some games where players and match officials get cold water supplied to them on the pitch. Fifa said in a statement at the time: “Climate conditions will be evaluated and should the temperature exceed 32 degrees, then the Fifa venue medical office will recommend cooling breaks to the Fifa general coordinator and match commissioner. “Cooling breaks last three minutes in duration are then implemented by the referee at approximately 30 minutes into the run-of-play in both halves of the match (i.e. around the 30th minute and 75th minute respectively). “Three minutes will then be added to stoppage time at the end of each half.”

Empirical data key to tackling child trafficking in sports – Mission 89 boss

Author: Euronews
18th June 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Established in October 2017, Mission 89 takes its heritage from the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history.

Imagine Cristiano Ronaldo on the streets of Egypt’s Alexandria or Messi in the Tanzanian archipelago of Zanzibar – just imagine. Imagine further, that Alex to Zanzi is the A – Z of Africa’s love for the game of football, can’t deny that, can you?

From Marrakesh through to Benghazi, Bamako to Freetown and on to Accra, Yaoundé, Brazzaville, let’s take a detour via Juba, Addis Ababa and Kampala then on to Harare, Windhoek, Maputo and to Soweto, there is no denying that sports – specifically football – is a dream to many.

To many a young people who love the GOAT (Greatest of all time) generation of Ronaldo and Messi, throw in Africa’s own Salah, Mane and Aubameyang, the journey to living the dream comes with leaving to chase the living.

But the records show that the decision to leave Africa in search of greener pastures has often landed many young people in what experts have labeled as a type of modern day slavery.

But for an anti-trafficking group with sights set on upsetting the hawks and wolves feeding off the innocent young Africans, the menace is likely to stay around for a while longer.

Africanews speaks to Mission 89 Executive Director

In an exclusive interview with Lerina Bright, Executive Director of Mission 89, she stresses that non-governmental organizations, NGOs, like the one she leads suffer two main challenges.

First, is the well-chronicled issue of resources / funding but also the worrying lack of empirical data from academic research on the issue of human trafficking in general and sports in particular.

In the words of Lerina: “Resources aside, I would have to say that empirical data from academic research is desperately required. Due to the covert nature of human trafficking, more research is needed to expose this scourge and as well provide vital information for education and policy.

“Without research, progress will continue to be stalled. In this light, Mission’89 dwells on scientific research methodologies to generate insight into the phenomenon.”

Need to consolidate gains

Despite gains made in the past, there remains a lot more to be done to shore up and in most cases consolidate the gains she stressed.

Mission 89 despite the hurdles continues to engage with relevant stakeholders across board – from the local, national, sub regional, continental and cross-continental players to champion the cause of responsible migration.

The complexity of trafficking makes it a scourge that would be difficult to eradicate, Lerina admits but adds that empowering parents and children with information looks a best bet to pull the brakes on the hyenas and wolves.

“The empowerment of children and parents with the right information on what constitutes proper recruitment practices and migration processes is very important as this will allow them to make informed decisions.

Who are Mission 89?

Established in October 2017, Mission 89 takes its heritage from the 1989 United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child, which is the most widely ratified human rights treaty in history.

Their top priority is to advocate for sport regulations and international policies on migration that will ensure that children can practice sport safely and that those in pursuit of a professional career in sport can achieve this by following regulations and policies that put their interests first.

They have in the last two years of operation partnered among others with the African and European Unions and have rolled out the #NotInOurGame campaign on anti-trafficking straddling from Nigeria, Kenya to Italy.

Africanews will publish the full transcript of our interview with Lerina in due course. For now, the #NotInOurGame mission to protect young athletes, fight exploitation and empower communities is a collective responsibility – we are all involved.

2019 WWC: Online fury as VAR threatens Nigeria's progression

Author: Euronews
18th June 2019, 1 AM +02:00
Some called it a farcical decision, others said it was unfair. At half time, the Super Falcons were on their way to the next stage with four points in a game they had to at least draw.
People on Twitter strongly remonstrated with a Video Assistant Referee, VAR, decision that denied Nigeria a point in their final group game against France at the ongoing Women’s World Cup. Many people slammed a VAR decision for the retake of a penalty which had been missed on first attempt. The retake was converted and could effectively cost Nigeria – an Africa – a place in the Round of 16 stage. Some called it a farcical decision, others said it was unfair. At half time, the Super Falcons were on their way to the next stage with four points in a game they had to at least draw. The French side were awarded a penalty on the 74th minute mark. They failed to convert at first but the referee in consultation with VAR ordered a retake with the reason that the goalie had gone off her line. She was subsequently penalized. On the second attempt, France’s Renard converted the only goal of the game with Nigeria holding on with ten-women after a player was dismissed for the foul that gave the French the penalty. “The Super Falcons bowed narrowly to the hosts but they produced a glorious showing. They will wait for the outcome of games in the other groups to confirm their place in the last 16,” their official Twitter handle wrote after Monday night’s 1 – 0 loss to France.

Breakdown of Nigerian stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three Goals scored: Two (against Spain) Goals conceded: Four Points gained: Three Match Scores: 0 – 3 vs. Norway, 2 – 0 vs. South Korea, 0 – 1 vs. France

online reactions

2019 WWC: South Africa's poor outing; Zero points, eight goals against

Author: Euronews
18th June 2019, 12 AM +02:00
South Africa confirmed their exit from the tournament with a 4 – 0 loss to two-time champions Germany.

South Africa confirmed their exit from the tournament with a 4 – 0 loss to two-time champions Germany. The Banyana Banyana became the first team to officially exit the tournament.

Incidentally they are the only team in Group B to have failed to secure even a point in the group games.

The scored one goal through talisman Kgatlana in the opening game against Spain. They, however, conceded eight times. Three to Spain, one to China and four against Germany.

Breakdown of South Africa’s stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three
Goals scored: One (against Spain)
Goals conceded: Eight
Points gained: Zero
Match Scores: 1 – 3 vs. Spain, 0 – 1 vs. China, 0 – 4 vs. Germany

2019 Women's World Cup: Nigeria loses amid VAR row, progression tightens

Author: Euronews
17th June 2019, 7 PM +02:00
In this rolling coverage, Africanews keeps up to date with the major ongoings around the three African teams – Nigeria, South Africa and Cameroon.
The 2019 Women’s World Cup kicked off last Friday with 24 teams in the race to be crowned “queens” of the game over the month-long tournament in France. There are 24 teams classed into six groups. Africa’s representatives are Nigeria’s Super Falcons, Banyana Banyana of South Africa and the Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon. The groups with African representatives are as follows: GROUP A: France (hosts), Korea Republic, Norway, Nigeria GROUP B: Germany, China, Spain, South Africa GROUP E: Canada, Cameroon, New Zealand, Netherlands In this rolling coverage, Africanews keeps up to date with the major ongoings around the three African teams.

You can read about the following major areas by scrolling below:

  • Nigeria beaten by France but could still progress
  • South Africa’s dismal outing ends with 4 – 0 rout
  • Nigeria face hosts, South Africa hope to end on a high
  • Africa’s remaining fixtures as at 15 – 06 – 2019
  • Cameroon lose to Netherlands
  • South Africa lose to China
  • Match Day: South Africa vs. China in Paris
  • Match Report: Nigeria vs. Korea in Grenoble
  • Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada
  • Rolling updates on African representatives
  • Summary of 8th WWC and France hosting
  • Match report: South Africa vs. Spain
  • Match report: Nigeria vs. Norway

Nigeria banking hopes on luck

“The Super Falcons bowed narrowly to the hosts but they produced a glorious showing. They will wait for the outcome of games in the other groups to confirm their place in the last 16,” the official Twitter handle wrote after Monday night’s 1 – 0 loss to France. The goal was, however, without controversy as a replayed spot kick proved to be the decider of a game the Nigerians had to at least draw to secure a place in the knock out stage. The French side were awarded a penalty on the 74th minute mark. They failed to convert but the referee ordered a retake after the goalie was penalized for going off her line. On the second attempt, the French player Renard converted the only goal of the game with Nigeria holding on with ten-men after a player was dismissed for the foul that gave the French the penalty.

Breakdown of Nigerian stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three Goals scored: Two (against South Korea) Goals conceded: Four Points gained: Three Match Scores: 0 – 3 vs. Norway, 2 – 0 vs. South Korea, 0 – 1 vs. France

South Africa hammered by rampant Germans

South Africa confirmed their exit from the tournament with a 4 – 0 loss to two-time champions Germany. The Banyana Banyana became the first team to officially exit the tournament. Incidentally they are the only team in Group B to have failed to secure even a point in the group games. The scored one goal through talisman Kgatlana in the opening game against Spain. They, however, conceded eight times. Three to Spain, one to China and four against Germany.

Breakdown of South Africa’s stats at 2019 Women’s World Cup

Games played: Three Goals scored: One (against Spain) Goals conceded: Eight Points gained: Zero Match Scores: 1 – 3 vs. Spain, 0 – 1 vs. China, 0 – 4 vs. Germany

Nigeria aim for qualification, SA aim to end on a high

Nigeria’s Super Falcons hold Africa’s best chance of progressing to the next stage of the tournament but they have to first secure at least a point against hosts France later today. They have three points from beating South Korea despite an opening day loss to Norway. On the other hand, South Africa will be playing solely for pride against Germany given that the Banyana Banyana are already out of contention with two losses – to China and Spain. The third African team will only take to the field on Thursday as Cameroon’s Indomitable Lionesses line up against New Zealand in their final game. They have also their two games – to Canada and the Netherlands.

Final fixtures for African sides

With virtually extinguished qualification chances for Cameroon’s Lionesses and South Africa’s Banyana Banyana, Nigeria’s Super Falcons remain the brightest chance of an African team progressing. But they also have to come up against a very tough opponent in the hosts, France, who have already booked their place in the knockout rounds. Here is the full itinerary for Africa’s next three games: South Africa vs. Germany Monday June 17 at Stade Oceane, Montpellier Nigeria vs. France Monday June 17 at Roazhon Park, Rennes Cameroon vs. New Zealand Thursday June 20 at Stade de la Mosson, Montpellier

Our stars to watch – have each scored so far

  • South Africa’s Chrestinah Thembi Kgatlana, reigning African Player of the Year
  • Nigeria’s Asisat Oshoala, three-time African Player of the Year
  • Cameroon’s Gabrielle Aboudi Onguene
READ MORE: All you need to know about 2019 Women’s World Cup

Cameroon fail on must-win Dutch mission

Cameroon took to the pitch on Saturday for their second game of the tournament, taking on European champions, Netherlands at the Stade du Hainaut in Valenciennes. The Indomitable Lionesses lost their second game by three goals to one after losing their opening game to Japan. The Dutch took the lead after which Cameroon dre“w parity through Aboudi Onguene Gabri. The teams went into the half level. But the Dutch added two goals which the Lionesses had no answers to. They needed a win to keep their hopes of progressing to the knockout stage alive. That hope is all but shattered. ‘‘We respect the Netherlands. But that does not mean that this Saturday, we will sit back and admire their play. We will be out to show them what strengths we have,’‘ Henriette Akaba said ahead of the fixture. Cameroon, made their debut at the World Cup in 2015, they progressed to the round of 16, after wins over Switzerland and Ecuador.

South Africa lose to China

South Africa’s hopes of progressing to the knockout stages of the World Cup were shattered by a 0-1 loss to China on Thursday. China striker Li Ying scored the only goal in the Group B clash at the Parc des Princes, a result that ensured Germany and France progress to the second round. ‘‘They were once again magnificent. We conceded from a set-piece. We lost concentration there. We had ample opportunities,’‘ South Africa’s coach Desiree Ellis said after the game. Debutants South Africa are now likely out of contention after two defeats, but China face a do-or-die final pool match against Spain on Monday, when they will need victory to progress given their inferior goal difference. China had the majority of possession in the first half as the South Africans battled to keep hold of the ball, their wayward passing inviting pressure from the Asian side. The Banyana Banyana’s final game will be against Germany in Montpellier.

Nigeria beat South Korea

The Super Falcons took a first half lead against South Korea in Grenoble when the opponents scored an own-goal thanks to Korea’s Kim Doyeon. After resumption of the game, Nigeria looked the better side of the two teams and translated their work into a second goal with a huge effort from Asisat Oshoala, increasing the tally to two. The team held on to the lead and ended the game with three points and a clean sheet after taking three from Norway in their first game. The Super Falcons will now look to the final fixture against France. They became the first African side to bag three points. South Africa who play tomorrow were beaten 3 – 1 by Spain whiles Cameroon lost narrowly to Canada 1 – 0. Africa has at this stage conceded seven and score three.

Nigeria suffers injury blow

The BBC is reporting of some bad news in the Nigerian camp. Veteran defender Faith Michael has been ruled out of the rest of the tournament through injury. The 32-year-old was stretchered off following a clash with team-mate goalkeeper Oluehi during their 3-0 opening defeat to Norway. The Super Falcons will now have to attend to Wednesday’s make or break fixture against South Korea without her services.

Match Day: Nigeria takes on Korea after Norway loss

In the city of Grenoble’s Stade de Alpes, Nigeria’s Super Falcons will be looking to do better as they come up against Korea in their second fixture at the tournament. The first leg drabbing of 3 – 0 at the hands of Norway makes this tie even more crucial given that their final tie will be against hosts, France. Meanwhile, France plays Norway in NIce today with Germany Spain finishing the day’s set of games. South Africa who lost to Spain will be playing tomorrow.

Match Report: Cameroon’s narrow loss to Canada

Cameroon, Africa’s third representative at the competition failed to take a point off Canada at the Stade de la Mosson in Montpellier. The Lionesses succumbed to a 1 – 0 defeat conceding the goal in the latter stages of the first hald. Cameroon’s Michaela Abam described the fixture as “the day we’ve all been waiting for…to start this journey finally. We ask for all Cameroonians around the world for your continuous support as we continue on this marathon run in this tournament.”

Super Falcons of Nigeria

Nigeria, are the reigning African champions and are hoping to better their record at the Women’s World Cup and go all the way to the July 7 final. The nine-time African champions having fallen to Norway will now have to reset their tactics in upcoming fixtures against hosts France and Korea Republic.

Banyana Banyana of South Africa

South Africa, who are featuring at the Women’s World Cup for the first time, are the rising star of the continent. The Banyana Banyana have the reigning African player of the year, Thembi Kgatlana, who was the top-scorer at th Nations Cup (AWCON 2018) last year. The runners-up at AWCON 2018, have to face two-time champions Germany and China after the Spain pain.

Indomitable Lionesses of Cameroon

Cameroon secured their place at the World Cup by beating Mali in the third place play-off at AWCON 2018 which took place in Ghana earlier this year. They are in Group E and are billed to slug it out with European champions Netherlands, Canada and New Zealand.

Summary

  • 1991, year first tournament held
  • 3 times, record champions USA have won
  • $30m, prize money at 2019 tournament
  • 24, number of teams at France 2019
  • 3, number of African teams at tournament
  • 9, stadiums and cities hosting matches
  • 15, record goals scored at the World Cup (by Brazil’s Marta)
  • France, hosts this year
  • Quarter-finals, highest stage reached by African team (Nigeria)

Match Report: South Africa’s bright start cut short by rampant Spain

Jennifer Hermoso netted two second-half penalties and substitute Lucia Garcia added a last-minute goal as Spain came from behind to beat South Africa 3-1 at the women’s World Cup on Saturday. Hermoso tucked away spot-kicks in the 69th and 82nd minutes to give Spain a winning start to their Group B campaign after South Africa, in their maiden appearance at the finals, took a surprise first-half lead. The first penalty came after a handball by South Africa captain Janine van Wyk and the second after follow through tackle by full back Nothando Vilakazi on Garcia which earned Vilakazi a second yellow card and a dismissal. South Africa were on for a shock win after Thembi Kgatlana struck a powerful shot from the corner of the penalty area over the head of Spain goalkeeper Sandra Panos in the 25th minute. The goal came after the South Africans had weathered Spain’s early dominance with desperate defending and then began to look threatening on the counter-attack. African Women’s Footballer of the Year Kgatlana could have made it 2-0 but fluffed a tap-in opportunity at the back post in the 57th minute, not long after Hermoso had come close to an equaliser by striking the crossbar. But Spain’s superior fitness saw them dominate the last half hour and there were other chances for a more commanding scoreline. Garcia’s goal came from a ball straight down the middle of the pitch as she outsprinted the defence.

Match Report: African champions, Nigeria, cut to size by Norway

Ada Hegerberg was not needed as Norway kicked off their women’s World Cup Group A campaign with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Nigeria on Saturday. Without Ballon d’Or winner Hegerberg, who quit international football in 2017 due to a dispute with her home federation, the 1995 champions relied on goals by Guro Reiten, Lisa-Marie Karlseng Utland and an own goal by Osinachi Phale to prevail. The result put Norway in second place in Group A behind hosts France, who thrashed South Korea 4-0 on Friday in the opening game of the month-long tournament in Paris. Reiten put Norway in front after 17 minutes when she volleyed home from a corner. Utland doubled the tally with a powerful shot from close range after being set up by Reiten in the 34th. Three minutes later, three-times African champions Nigeria were completely overwhelmed as Ohale deflected Isabell Herlovsen’s cross into her own goal. Norway next face France in Nice on Wednesday while Nigeria take on South Korea in Grenoble the same day.
