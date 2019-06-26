AFCON 2019: Cameroon defeats Guinea-Bissau

The Indomitable Lions of Cameroon sent a strong message during their opening match at the African Cup of Nations. The African champions won 2-0 against Guinea to begin the long and difficult task of k

“We repeated the same errors we made in 2017, we conceded a goal in the last 20 minutes, two goals I guess, although we hit the post at the end. I think we can defend well, we must not forget that we were playing against the reigning champions,” said the Guinea-Bissau forward, Frederic Mendy.

“There was a little tension in the first half, but the boys worked hard, they had the right mentality in defence. We will have to improve some things, but I think that’s quite normal for the first game. In the second half, we played better with a little more presence in the box, creating a few chances and finally scored from a corner, something we did well. So, happy with this first victory”, said the coach of Cameroon, Clarence Seedorf.

A victory that did not completely erase the episode of the bonus crisis still in people’s minds, even if the players consider it to be a thing of the past.

“No, those moments are over. From the moment we set foot in Egypt, we no longer had any problems with what was said in the press. We stayed focused, we stayed determined. As we showed tonight on the field, we’re here to try to keep the title’‘ added the Cameroon forward, Stephane Bahoken.

A title that is still far from being won. But as they await the next clash against Ghana on Saturday, the Indomitable Lions and their supporters are enjoying their successful opening match.