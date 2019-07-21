Back

Afcon 2019: CAF makes 83 million dollar profit [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
21st July 2019, 10 PM +02:00
Senegalese show up massively to welcome the lions after Afcon final loss. Ighalo ends international career at 30. CAF makes a profit of 83 million dollars from Afcon 2019.

Supporters of the Teranga lions of Senegal showed up in Dakar for a heroic welcome after Afcon final loss.



In 2017 they crashed out of the tournament at the quarter finals and made further strides to play this year’s final and hopefully can win the 2021 edition if we have to go by the progress rate.



The president alongside millions of fans showed their believe in the team.



The 2019 African cup of nations with 24 teams makes more than 80 million Dollars in profit according to CAF reports.



Amidst fears of insecurity and an over loaded competition, surprisingly CAF says the competition in Egypt payed off more financially. Algeria gets 4,5 million dollar plus bragging rights for winning this year’s Afcon while Senegal bags 2,5 million dollar.



Another shocking news from the continent is the retiring of the 2019 Afcon top scorer Odiong Ighalo from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The player broke the news on his instagram page while many have questioned the reason why a 30 year old in form striker will quit at this point of his career.



15 goals in 34 appearances means the Super Eagles are sure of at least a goal in every game played by the striker.



A series of transfer news and friendlies around the world as most European leagues finalize preparations, we shall be looking at some of the results and updates.



Copyright -Euronews

See also

Afcon 2019: CAF makes 83 million dollar profit [Football Planet]

Author: Euronews
21st July 2019, 10 PM +02:00
Senegalese show up massively to welcome the lions after Afcon final loss. Ighalo ends international career at 30. CAF makes a profit of 83 million dollars from Afcon 2019.

Supporters of the Teranga lions of Senegal showed up in Dakar for a heroic welcome after Afcon final loss.



In 2017 they crashed out of the tournament at the quarter finals and made further strides to play this year’s final and hopefully can win the 2021 edition if we have to go by the progress rate.



The president alongside millions of fans showed their believe in the team.



The 2019 African cup of nations with 24 teams makes more than 80 million Dollars in profit according to CAF reports.



Amidst fears of insecurity and an over loaded competition, surprisingly CAF says the competition in Egypt payed off more financially. Algeria gets 4,5 million dollar plus bragging rights for winning this year’s Afcon while Senegal bags 2,5 million dollar.



Another shocking news from the continent is the retiring of the 2019 Afcon top scorer Odiong Ighalo from the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



The player broke the news on his instagram page while many have questioned the reason why a 30 year old in form striker will quit at this point of his career.



15 goals in 34 appearances means the Super Eagles are sure of at least a goal in every game played by the striker.



A series of transfer news and friendlies around the world as most European leagues finalize preparations, we shall be looking at some of the results and updates.



Copyright -Euronews

See also

AFCON 2019 casualties: Morocco coach Herve Renard quits

Author: Euronews
23rd July 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Uganda’s Sebastien Desabre is the second coach to part company with his team at the tournament after hosts Egypt sacked Javier Aguirre immediately following their shock elimination against South Afric

July 21: Renard quits as Morocco coach

Two-time Africa Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard quit his position as coach of with Morocco, following the country’s shock early exit at the tournament in Egypt.

“It’s time for me to close this long and beautiful chapter of my life, not without some emotion and sadness, but it is an inescapable decision made well before the 2019 Cup of Nations,” the 50-year-old Frenchman wrote on Twitter on Sunday.

Morocco were among the pre-tournament favourites with Renard seeking to claim an unprecedented third Cup of Nations title with three different countries – after successes with Zambia (2012) and Ivory Coast (2015).

But after winning all their group matches without conceding a goal, the Moroccans were bundled out following a penalty-shootout in the last-16 by outsiders Benin.

“I made that decision after having, obviously, considered it carefully. Thanks to the players, to the staff, the fans, the honest journalists and all those who demonstrated their support,” he added.

Renard took Morocco to last year’s World Cup in Russia where despite elimination in the first round, they left a positive impression.

His departure means coaches from seven of the 24 finalists have now left their jobs after the tournament in Egypt, which Algeria won by beating Senegal 1-0 in the final in Cairo on Friday.

July 16: Cameroon coach fired

Cameroon became the latest country to sack their coaching staff, following dismal results at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Dutch coach Clarence Seedorf and his assistant, former Netherlands striker Patrick Kluivert, were axed after the defending champions were dumped out in the last 16 after losing 3-2 to Nigeria earlier this month.

The Indomitable Lions won just one of their four matches at the tournament in Egypt, which led to calls from the country’s sports minister, Narcisse Mouelle Kombi, for the pair to be released from their contracts.

He got his wish within hours on Tuesday as Cameroon’s football federation announced it had terminated the four-year deal Seedorf had signed in August 2018.

The body said in a statement on that it had brought an end to the respective contracts of Seedorf and Kluivert “following the premature exit of Cameroon’s men’s flagship squad”.

Former AC Milan and Netherlands midfielder Seedorf was in charge for 12 matches, but won only four against Malawi, Comoros Islands, Zambia and Guinea-Bissau.

The job was his first in international football after previous brief spells in charge of AC Milan and Deportivo La Coruna in Spain.

Cameroon will host the next Nations Cup finals in June 2021, but must take part in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers that are likely to start later this year.

July 15: Guinea fires coach

Guinea, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday fired their coach Paul Put.

Put traded blames with captain Ibrahima Traore over tactics at the tournament and his dismissal was announced by the Guinea Football Federation who accused him of meddling in financial matters.

The Belgian, who had been in the job for 16 months, rejected the charges.

Namibia coach’s contract not renewed

Namibia’s coach Ricardo Mannetti has not had his contract renewed after the country lost all three group games.

The 44-year-old Mannetti departed after five years in charge of Namibia, an unusually long tenure by African standards, and was on Monday replaced by Bobby Samaria.

Tanzania parts ways with Amunike

Tanzania’s coach Emmanuel Amunike has been sacked by the countyry’s football federation (TFF), following the Taifa Stars’ failure to progress past the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.

TFF issued a statement on Monday saying it had parted ways with the ex-Nigerian international and coach.

‘‘The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the National Team Coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,’‘ read part of the statement.

Amunike has been coach of Tanzania since 6 August 2018. At AFCON 2019, Tanzania lost all three group matches against Senegal, Kenya and Algeria.

TFF which said the search for a new coach starts immediately, added that an interim boss will be unveiled on July 11.

Egypt’s ‘tactless’ coach

Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre became the fist personnel casualty of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after he was sacked on Sunday, following the hosts’ elimination from the tournament.

Egypt, who are seven-time record African champions, were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16, to the disappointment of their proud and passionate fans.

Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.

“There is no plan, there are no players, no one knows how to defend or attack,” said fan Ahmed Mostafa outside the stadium after the loss.

“This is what the four games we played looked like. None of the players wanted to play, really. There is no spirit, nothing.”

Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.

“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” Aguirre said after the 0-1 loss to South Africa.

Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.

Egypt’s embattled football federation

Aguirre was sacked by the country’s Football Association president, Hani Abou Rida who has also since resigned his position and asked members of the dederation’s board to do the same.

The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters”.

Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.

The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism, especially from human rights groups, over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.

The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.

Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.

Uganda parts ways with ‘successful’ coach

Meanwhile, Uganda who were eliminated by Senegal in the round of 16 have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Desabre.

The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.

“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties,” it said.

Uganda, playing a bold attacking game, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game, outplayed hosts Egypt despite losing 2-0 and gave Senegal a run for their money in the round of 16 before losing 1-0.

“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16,” said the statement.

Before being appointed by Uganda in December 2017, he coached clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.

The 42-year-old has since been appointed as head coach for Egyptian club side Pyramids Football Club.

FIFA's 'takeover' of CAF to be challenged in court by Liberia FA boss

Author: Euronews
23rd July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
In a statement released to the media on Monday, former Liberian Football Association president Bility said Ahmad must resign and the proposed FIFA takeover be cancelled.

FIFA’s plan to take over the running of African football is set to face a possible roadblock with an executive committee member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) saying he will challenge the decision in court.

Hasan Bility, who is from Liberia and a CAF executive committee member for last two years, said he will ask the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration for Sport to declare invalid the agreement by which FIFA secretary general Fatma Samoura will be sent on a secondment to overhaul the African governing body.

Bility said he also wants to ask the court to compel CAF to start a forensic audit of its finances, which he said the executive committee had previously agreed to but CAF president Ahmad Ahmad then stalled.

CAF is in crisis following corruption allegations against Ahmad which he has denied.

Ahmad was reported in March to FIFA’s ethics committee for alleged corruption and harassment by CAF general secretary Amr Fahmy. Fahmy was then fired.

He was detained in June by French police in Paris where he was questioned over a sportswear deal between CAF and a French company in which the African body is said to have paid exorbitant prices for equipment it could have got much cheaper directly from the manufacturers.

In a statement released to the media on Monday, former Liberian Football Association president Bility said Ahmad must resign and the proposed FIFA takeover be cancelled.

“In an attempt to salvage CAF from imminent implosion and irreversible reputational damage, FIFA proposed a poorly conceptualised and worse executed agreement,” Bility said.

“Logically, and in a sane world, the acquiescence by the CAF leadership that they have been unable to manage their own affairs ought to have been followed by quick resignation of its top leaders.

“It is clear to me and many others that the agreement as currently structured has the sole purpose of shielding and cleansing CAF President Ahmad from the crimes he has committed – financial impropriety, sexual harassment and nepotism.”

FIFA has confirmed there is an ethics investigation into Ahmad, although he was yet to be sanctioned.

Ahmad has not responded to Reuters’ requests for comment on the specific allegations against him.

Bility also claimed FIFA President Gianni Infantino has seized on the opportunity to get rid of his secretary general.

“Infantino has thus seized this opportunity to offer Fatma a ‘golden parachute’ into a confederation job to pave the way for her eventual replacement at the helm of FIFA,” he said.

FIFA on Monday told Reuters it had no further comment to add to last week’s release of an 11-point road map to help African football.

Infantino claimed last week that the unprecedented move to step in and administer African football would “significantly improve” the sport in the continent.

REUTERS

FIFA bans former Botswana official

Author: Euronews
22nd July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
World soccer body FIFA has handed a life ban to former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele for accepting bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches.

World soccer body FIFA has handed a life ban to former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele for accepting bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches.

FIFA said in a statement on Monday that the adjudicatory chamber of the Independent Ethics Committee had also fined the former official 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,953).

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kgotlele… stem from an extensive investigation into various attempts to manipulate international matches for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal, a known match-fixer,” said FIFA

The proceedings were initiated in September 2018, the statement added.

The ban on Kgotlele covers all football-related activities (administrative, sports or any other) at national and international level and came into force on Monday.

The long-running investigation into convicted Singapore-based match fixer Perumal’s activities has already produced life bans for players and former officials.

Togolese Football Association official Kokou Hougnimon Fagla, who was also a referee, was banned from soccer-related activities last March for accepting bribes to manipulate an international friendly.

Seven current and former players were banned for life in April.

FIFA named them at the time as Karlon Murray and Keyeno Thomas from Trinidad, Ibrahim Kargbo (Sierra Leone), Hellings Mwakasungula (Malawi), Seidath Tchomogo (Benin), Leonel Duarte (Cuba) and Mohammad Salim Israfeel Kohistani (Afghanistan).

Kenyan player George Owino Audi was given a 10-year ban and Zimbabwean players’ agent Kudzanai Shaba was banned for life.

FIFA did not give any details on which matches they had attempted to influence.

Perumal was given a two-year jail sentence by a Finnish court in 2011 for bribing players and referees to fix matches.

Senegal President rewards players and staff with 34,000 US$ each

Author: Euronews
22nd July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Senegal-CAF
Senegal president HE Macky Sall has expressed his contentment and gratitude for the Lions of Teranga and their technical staff by splashing 34,000 US$ on each of them. In fact, the Lions of Teranga were close to lifting the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations trophy, but they were beaten 0-1 by Morocco in the tournament grand final last Friday. The 2019 Africa Cup of Nations final was the second one in the history of Senegal(the first one was back in 2002)  and the Lions wished they could clinch the title this year for the first time ever. Senegal’s campaign at the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt was impressive after winning five of their overall seven games against Tanzania, Kenya, Uganda, Benin and Tunisia. The Lions of Teranga went home with the silver medal of the tournament as runners-up as well as the Fair Play Award. After arriving home, Senegal’s team were received at the State House in Dakar on Saturday where the president Sall has declared that an amount of 34,000 US$ is to be awarded to each team player and staff member. This amount of money splashed is different from the 17,000 US$ each player had already received after reaching the final.

2019 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners

Author: Euronews
22nd July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
Copyright -Thomas-Partey
The 2019 edition of the Ghana Football Awards was held on Monday evening at the Marriot Hotel in Accra. The event witnessed the presence of several Ghanaian football stars as well as journalists and dignitaries. Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid star, won the football of the year award in addition to the best foreign player award following his impressive season with Atlético in the Spanish La Liga where they finished second behind FC Barcelona.In fact, Partey has also been crowned the footballer of the year in last year’s ceremony. The female best footballer of the year and the rising star were awarded to Black Maidens’s player Abdulai Mukarama. Below is the complete list of awards winners (the Ghana Football Awards 2019) Coach of the Year Charles Akunnor- Asante Kotoko Women’s Footballer of the Year Mukarama Abdulai – Black Maidens Team of The Year Asante Kotoko Goalkeeper of the Year Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko Home-based Player of the Year Fatawu Shafiu Best Foreign Player Thomas Partey Goal of the Year By Joseph Esso – Heart of Oak The Living Legend Awards Dogo Moro and Wiberforce Mfum Rising Star Award Abdulai Mukarama Thumbs Up Award Professional Footballers Association of Ghana Overall Footballer of the Year Thomas Partey
By continuing to use this site, without changing your cookie settings, you agree to the use of cookies enabling us to produce visitor statistics. Find out more.