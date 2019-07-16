Back

AFCON 2019 aftermath: Namibia, Guinea fire coaches

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
Uganda’s Sebastien Desabre is the second coach to part company with his team at the tournament after hosts Egypt sacked Javier Aguirre immediately following their shock elimination against South Afric

Will Morocco coach retain job?



The future of two-time Cup of Nations winner Herve Renard with Morocco also appears heading to an end with local media on Monday trumpeting his departure only for the coach to leave his immediate future unclear with an opaque statement.



“At my request, I have met (Fouzi) Lekjaa, president of the Royal Moroccan Football Federation,” said Renard.



“We have taken stock of the competition that has just ended for us. We also talked about the future, I gave him my opinion. We have agreed not to make any public statement.”



Morocco had been one of the pre-tournament favourites but their elimination on post-match penalties by tiny Benin in the last 16 was a major shock for the tournament and embarrassment for the north Africans.



Frenchman Renard, 50, won the title in 2012 with Zambia and in 2015 with Ivory Coast, and had a good chance again of an unprecedented third title with three different countries.



June 15: Guinea fires coach



Guinea, who reached the last 16 of the Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt on Monday fired their coach Paul Put.



Put traded blames with captain Ibrahima Traore over tactics at the tournament and his dismissal was announced by the Guinea Football Federation who accused him of meddling in financial matters.



The Belgian, who had been in the job for 16 months, rejected the charges.



Namibia coach’s contract not renewed



Namibia’s coach Ricardo Mannetti has not had his contract renewed after the country lost all three group games.



The 44-year-old Mannetti departed after five years in charge of Namibia, an unusually long tenure by African standards, and was on Monday replaced by Bobby Samaria.



Tanzania parts ways with Amunike



Tanzania’s coach Emmanuel Amunike has been sacked by the countyry’s football federation (TFF), following the Taifa Stars’ failure to progress past the group stages at the Africa Cup of Nations.



TFF issued a statement on Monday saying it had parted ways with the ex-Nigerian international and coach.



‘‘The Tanzania Football Association (TFF) and the National Team Coach, Emmanuel Amunike, have reached a joint agreement to terminate the contract between us,’‘ read part of the statement.



Amunike has been coach of Tanzania since 6 August 2018. At AFCON 2019, Tanzania lost all three group matches against Senegal, Kenya and Algeria.



TFF which said the search for a new coach starts immediately, added that an interim boss will be unveiled on July 11.



Egypt’s ‘tactless’ coach



Egypt’s coach Javier Aguirre became the fist personnel casualty of the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations after he was sacked on Sunday, following the hosts’ elimination from the tournament.



Egypt, who are seven-time record African champions, were eliminated by South Africa in the round of 16, to the disappointment of their proud and passionate fans.



Aguirre came in for criticism for his management of the side during the African Cup of Nations, with Egypt legend Wael Gomaa accusing the Mexican of having “no tactics or strategy”.



“There is no plan, there are no players, no one knows how to defend or attack,” said fan Ahmed Mostafa outside the stadium after the loss.



“This is what the four games we played looked like. None of the players wanted to play, really. There is no spirit, nothing.”



Following Saturday’s defeat, Aguirre said he alone took the blame for the host nation’s disastrous campaign and indicated he would hold talks with the Egyptian football association over his future.



“I think the game was open and there were chances for both teams. The only difference was the goal for South Africa,” Aguirre said after the 0-1 loss to South Africa.



Thembinkosi Lorch scored the only goal of the last-16 match in the 85th minute to give South Africa a stunning victory.



Egypt’s embattled football federation



Aguirre was sacked by the country’s Football Association president, Hani Abou Rida who has also since resigned his position and asked members of the dederation’s board to do the same.



The decision had been “a moral obligation” said the Egyptian FA in a statement after “disappointing Egypt’s supporters”.



Rida had led the Egyptian FA since 2016, in a three-year reign marked by controversy, including a 2018 World Cup fiasco that saw the Pharaohs fail to get out of the group stages after losing all of their matches.



The location of the team’s training base in Grozny, the capital of Muslim-majority Chechnya, spurred widespread criticism, especially from human rights groups, over concerns of abuses by Chechen President Ramzan Kadyrov, supported by Russia’s President Vladimir Putin.



The federation has also feuded with Salah, the reigning African Footballer of the Year and won the Champions League last month with his club Liverpool, who has accused the body of misusing his image inside the country.



Recently the reinstatement of a player who had been banned following sexual harassment charges had provoked further widespread criticism of the Egyptian FA on social media.



Uganda parts ways with ‘successful’ coach



Meanwhile, Uganda who were eliminated by Senegal in the round of 16 have also parted ways with their coach Sebastien Desabre.



The Ugandan Football Federation (FUFA) said in a statement that it had “mutually agreed” to end the Frenchman’s contract.



“The reasons for termination of the employment contract are for the benefit and growth of both parties,” it said.



Uganda, playing a bold attacking game, beat Democratic Republic of Congo in their opening game, outplayed hosts Egypt despite losing 2-0 and gave Senegal a run for their money in the round of 16 before losing 1-0.



“FUFA recognises the contribution by Mr Desabre for the improvement of the sporting and professional organisation of the Uganda Cranes inclusive of qualification to the AFCON 2019 Finals and also to the Round of 16,” said the statement.



Before being appointed by Uganda in December 2017, he coached clubs in Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Tunisia, United Arab Emirates, Algeria, Morocco and Egypt.



The 42-year-old has since been appointed as head coach for Egyptian club side Pyramids Football Club.

Zimbabwean treks to Cairo for AFCON: Gets final treat plus return air ticket

Author: Euronews
17th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on h

“I’m so excited and I feel honoured at the same time that the CAF president actually recognizes me. A lot of thanks to the big men, Mr. Osasu who worked tirelessly to make this happen.

“For the CAF president to promise me a VVIP treatment on the final match day and also to fly me back to Zimbabwe is something awesome and also incredible, thanks to everyone,” these are the words of Alvin Zhakata, a football fan.

Alvin, a fan of the Zimbabwe national side, the Warriors, embarked on a road trip to watch the team play at the African Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Incidentally he reached Cairo the Zimbabwean team he hoped to watch play live had been eliminated from the competition. They lost two games – the first and third against Egypt and DRC respectively.

The Warriors’ only point at the tournament was in a draw with Uganda but they crashed out at the group stages even as the three other teams progressed to the next round.

His story was widely reported via social media and some conventional outlets, it turned out that it got the attention of a BBC World Football journalist, Nigerian Osasu Obayiuwana, who intervened on his behalf.

Which intervention got the Confederation of African Football, CAF, president to direct that Alvin be given a seat at the July 19 final between Algeria and Senegal in Cairo.

Not just that, his journey back ,to Zimbabwe will be via the aerial route despite coming by road.

The other Cape to Cairo story is of how South African teenagers built a plane with which they flew across the continent to the Egyptian capital. They are scheduled to fly back using a different route.

AFCON 2019 third-place: Nigeria vs. Tunisia in 'Battle of Eagles'

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 8 PM +02:00
There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.

Call it the final before the final and you won’t be far from right. The third-place fixture at the ongoing African Cup of Nations, AFCON, will be played today between the two eagles – the Super and the Carthage.

Losing semi-finalists, Nigeria Super Eagles and Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles will battle for the third and fourth spots in African football.

Both losers from their last games will be hoping to end their campaign on a high. More so because only the winners on the day get medals for their victory.

Both teams qualified as second best in their respective groups. Nigeria looked to be topping Group B before Madagascar pulled an upset by beating them 2 – 0 to top the group.

At the round-of-16 level, they kicked out defending champions Cameroon in a five-goal thriller before dispatching South Africa by two goals to one at the quarter-final stage.

Their semi-final clash with Algeria looked set for extra time until Riyad Mahrez broke Nigerian hearts with a last minute free kick.

For their part, Tunisia managed three draws in Group E but still finished second in Group E behind Mali. They beat Ghana in the round-of-16 stage and tactically kicked out Madagascar – the surprise package of the AFCON by three unanswered goals.

The semi-finals clash had traveled into extra time and looked set for penalties but an extra-time strike meant that that Senegalese side managed to avoid penalties which the Tunisians had used to eliminate Ghana in the round-of-16.

Like the final, this is a battle between the West and North of Africa. Tunisia have lost only a game, Nigeria have lost two – Madagascar, Algeria.

There are four AFCONs between them, three for Nigeria and a 2004 triumph for the Carthage Eagles. It sure will come down to which eagle soars highest on the night.

What Tunisian coach Giresse said ahead of the game

“Our target was more than just reaching the semi-final. But now we focus on the game against Nigeria and hope to win third place,” Giresse told the media during Tuesday’s pre-match conference.

“I believe this is going to be a psychologically tough encounter because we are not over that defeat from Senegal yet.

“I cannot say all our players are fit after playing two extra-times but we will do our best.

“This is football and we understand the whole team disappointment. But we have to forget that and focus on the Nigeria game.”

Tunisia have won only one of their three third-place games in Afcon history. That triumph was a 3-0 win over Uganda in 1962.

Ghana’s Kwame Bonsu set to join Esperance Sportive Du Tunis

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kwame Bonsu
Asante Kotoko’s midfielder Kwame Bonsu is close to move to Tunisian champions Esperance Sportive Du Tunis in the ongoing summer transfer window. Negotiations between the two sides are at an advanced stage and a deal might be reached in the upcoming days, according to Otec FM. In fact, the Chief Executive Officer of Kotoko George Amoako has revealed that the 24-year old Kwame Bonsu might not be in the squad for the coming season 2019/2020. The player is believed to replace midfielder Franck Kom who left Esperance for the Qatari club Al Rayan SC. Bonsu has captured the attention of Tunisian club after an impressive run with the Porcupine Warriors (Asante Kotoko SC) at the CAF Confederation Cup and he also helped the club to win the Normalization Committee Tier one cup. Following his key role in the team spectacular campaign during CAF Confederation Cup, the midfielder was called up to the Ghanian national team for the first time. Before playing for Asante Kotoko SC, the midfielder had played for Swedish clubs FC Rosengard, Mjallby AIF and Gefle IF.

South Africans mourn ex-footballer shot dead in Johannesburg

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
South Africa has some of Africa’s biggest gun-related crimes with people being gunned down, carjacking and even attacks on bullion vans.

Social media users are reacting to the killing of a former South African footballer, Mark Batchelor, on Monday evening near his home in Johannesburg.

A police spokesman confirmed to local media outlets that the incident is likely a case of a professional hit adding that a murder case was being investigated.

Batchelor played for some of the country’s top clubs including Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs. He also played for the senior national team, the Bafana Bafana at a point in his career.

“He was shot through the window several times and died at the scene,” police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini is quoted as saying.

“The motive for the attack is unknown at this stage as nothing was taken. No suspects have been identified. Police are investigating a murder case,” he added.

South Africa has some of Africa’s biggest gun-related crimes with people being gunned down, carjacking and even attacks on bullion vans.

A photo widely shared on social media shows a window ridden with bullets. With reports indicating that he was shot at close range, seven times.

He was mourned by former colleagues and South Africans in general – praising his commitment to the game whiles others bemoaned the chaotic security situation that allows people to be killed by hit men.

“He was a player who was always looking forward to the next training session. He wanted to win, and losing was not part of his vocabulary,” Orlando Pirates mate Steve Lekoelea said.

“He always wanted to perfect his game and he was a team player. I’m devastated by his passing away,” he added.

CAF President Ahmad Ahmad in corruption scandal

Author: Euronews
16th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -CAF President-Ahmad Ahmad
FIFA has started investigating in corruption claims related to Confederation of African Football(CAF) president Ahmad Ahmad. In fact, according to documents provided by BBC, the CAF president received two sets of expenses in two different countries during the 2018 World Cup for the same nine-day period between 23 June and 1 July. The documents provided reveal that Ahmad signed for daily allowances that claim that he was in Egypt in addition to another expense report that states that he was in Russia at the same time. Being the Fifa vice-president, Ahmad is entitled to receive 450$ daily during the Fifa World Cup, meaning that he was paid three sets of payments for the same week. It is suggested that the Caf president was neither in Egypt nor in Russia at the time, but in his home country, Madagascar. The African confederation replied to BBC Sport in a statement saying: "President Ahmad took [sic] contact with the Fifa administration to support him in its action for Caf's reforms and to get the process more transparent," They added: "The details of this cooperation will be announced very soon. For now, as the President have [sic] a very deep respect of the institutions, he keeps his answers for Fifa's teams, which will lead the future audit."
