A look at the AFCON 2019 quarter-finals

Author: Euronews
9th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Tunisia joins Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Madagascar in the last 8 of the 24-team tournament.

Tunisia became the last team team to book its place in the Africa Cup of Nations quarter finals, when it knocked out Ghana in a post-match penalty shootout on Monday.



Tunisia joins Senegal, Benin, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Ivory Coast and Madagascar in the last 8 of the 24-team tournament.



In this article, we’ll preview the quarter final fixtures and explore the reasons behind the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) system at this stage.



Senegal vs. Benin



This fixture takes place at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt’s capital, Cairo pitting the Lions of Teranga against the Squirrels of Benin.



The two teams, who have never won the prestigious prize, will be hoping to book a place in the semi-finals and take a step towards making history.



Sadio Mane’s Senegal go into the match as favourites, but will be wary of a Benin side that is yet to win or lose a match at the tournament, having held football giants like Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco to stalemates.



‘‘We should give every team its right and respect Benin. There are no small teams in Africa, the quality is very similar. While we might be favorites on paper, papers don’t decide anything,’‘ said Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse.



‘‘Our presence at this stage is not out luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players,’‘ argued Benin’s coach, Michel Dussuyer.



Senegal and Benin have not met before in AFCON history.



Nigeria vs. South Africa



Three-time African champions Nigeria, will take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana who won the tournament when they hosted it in 1996.



The Super Eagles who overcame their nemesis Cameroon in the Round of 16 will be hoping to avoid the fate of hosts Egypt, who were upset by South Africa in the previous stage.



‘‘We’re preparing very well for the game because it will be very difficult and against a strong team,’‘ Nigeria’s star forward Odion Ighalo said ahead of the July 10 fixture at the Cairo International Stadium.



South Africa beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers in June 2017, and were held 1-1 in the return fixture.



‘‘Nigeria is one of the best teams in the tournament and it’s going to be a difficult match,’‘ conceded South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter.



Head to Head record




  • Nigeria 2-0 South Africa, semi-final in 2000

  • Nigeria 4-0 South Africa, group stage in 2004



Algeria vs. Ivory Coast



Algeria who have won all their four matches and are yet to concede a goal at the tournament are favourites to go all the way to the final, but they have to overcome Ivory Coast in the July 11 quarter-final in Suez.



Algeria beat Senegal, Kenya and Tanzania in the group stages before demolishing Guinea in Sunday’s last-16 match (3-0).



“Algeria have shown that they are good at all levels. They are very powerful. They are the best team at the moment,” said Guinea’s losing coach Paul Put.



Ivory Coast, who lost to Morocco in the group stages have won matches against Namibia, South Africa to reach this stage.



Head to Head record




  • Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1968

  • Ivory Coast 1-1 Algeria, group stage in 1988

  • Algeria 3-0 Ivory Coast, group stage in 1990

  • Ivory Coast 3-0 Algeria, group stage in 1992

  • Ivory Coast 2-3 Algeria, quarter-final in 2010

  • Algeria 2-2 Ivory Coast, group stage in 2013

  • Ivory Coast 3-1 Algeria, quarter-final in 2015



Madagascar vs. Tunisia



Tournament debutants Madagascar, who have been impressive in the tournament take on Tunisia, who are also yet to win or lose a match, in the quarter-final on July 11 at the Al Salam Stadium.



Madagascar, who shocked fans with a 2-0 group stage victory over Nigeria, will be hoping to continue the fairytale story that saw them qualify for Africa’s biggest football tournament for the first time.



This will be the first time the two teams meet at Africa’s biggest football tournament.



VAR to be used



The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced that VAR system will be introduced from the quarter-final stage of the tournament.



The system, that has caused controversy in other football tournaments had originally been left out in the opening rounds as a “measure of prudence”.



“Those countries that use VAR did not rush into it from the start. It’s a technology that a lot of people don’t completely use yet,” CAF president Ahmad Ahmad told reporters before the tournament.



Several marginally offside calls and an erroneous handball decision, which Ghana felt might have contributed to their early exit from the tournament, have been the extent of controversy in the tournament traditionally filled with refereeing controversy.



READ MORE: Fixtures, Results and Updates from AFCON 2019
Copyright -Euronews

AFCON 2019 like African politics: Uganda Cranes get $1m end of service benefit

Author: Euronews
10th July 2019, 1 AM +02:00
Among others, president Museveni has promised a million dollar prize to be shared among the team – call it end of service benefit.

Football is both a rallying point and a distraction for different people across Africa. But for many, it perhaps is more the former than the latter.

The fervor allows reprieve of sorts for the political crisis in Burundi, the widely reported human rights crackdown in Egypt and even the security crisis bedeviling Mali.

It is more so because even in countries whose teams are not in Egypt, people are gripped with the fever. On a purely satirical level, we look to draw parallels with political events – past, present – with incidents on the Egyptian fields.

Cranes bag $1m, M7 wonders over Mane’s goal

Despite being one of the teams that protested over unpaid bonuses, the Ugandan team that crashed out of the AFCON at the round-of-16 stage have received presidential commendation back home.

Among others, president Museveni has promised a million dollar prize to be shared among the team – call it end of service benefit.

The president in his commentary also spoke particularly about the goal that ended the Ugandan journey. “I don’t know how Senegal got that goal,” he said in reference to the Mane strike in the round of 16 clash.

“I see our players are all fit young people. All they need is more stamina. I thank the team once again,” Museveni stressed.

Africa, where Squirrels beat Lions across the Sahara

The AFCON has a number of animals and elements of the solar system participating – thanks to the aliases of the different national teams.

Lions have roared (Senegal, Morocco) in the groups, stars have shined (Ghana) and failed to shine (Tanzania and Kenya). The Desert Foxes (Tunisia) have prevailed whiled the Djurtus (Guinea Bissau) crashed out.

Benin’s Squirrels sprung the biggest shock of the AFCON after dismissing pre-tournament favourites, the Atlas Lions of Morocco.

The Squirrels started off by taking a bite of the Lions who roared back only for a prolonged duration of their exchanges across the Sahara. In the end, the Squirrels proved more potent scarring the Lions and leaving them with a raw sore – they’d failed to roar.

Why Rwanda must lead a probe of East African flop in Egypt

East and southern Africa were the biggest losers after the first 12 days of action in Egypt. The two blocs had three teams sent packing from the competition for failure to justify their inclusion – very much like not paying their dues.

CAF must have written to them and asked them to pack out of the plush hotels, “we cannot continue to spend on teams that cannot even manage a respectable third position, please be gone,” the letter may have said – you never know.

So East Africa went with four slots and three are headed back – to Dar es Salaam, Gitega and Nairobi. For accountability purposes, there must be a probe as to how the east failed and by so doing put all its eggs in the Ugandan basket – maybe because only Cranes lay eggs.

East African Community, EAC, is currently led by Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and so the jury – our jury – calls on Kigali to summon all the “ousted” coaches to explain the triple loss – by Burundi, and the coordinated losses by Tanzania and Kenya on Match Days 1 and 3.

Senegal beat Tanzania by two goals, Kenya took same from Algeria on Day 1. When Algeria beat Tanzania by three, Kenya also took same from Senegal on Match Day 3. Coordinated coincidence?

And oh, lest we forget, Kenya must explain why they allowed Tanzanians to celebrate twice leading in the Swahili derby and then coming back to beat them twice – on the field and social media.

We don’t expect much from the probe but it would lessen the Tanzanian anger for Kenya beating them and soaking so many goals themselves that they failed to even earn a qualifying third place slot.

Attention to the Cranes who are the sole East African passport holders covering up for the dull stars of Harambee and Taifa not to forget the Gitega warriors who were beaten inside out on their maiden outing. Viva The Cranes of Uganda.

We are back on other issues of satirical importance, see you on the other side.

AFCON 2019 quarter-finals: Hunt for semi-final spots begin today

Author: Euronews
9th July 2019, 8 PM +02:00
But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

After twelve days of group stage action and two days of rest, the journey to African Cup of Nations, AFCON, glory resumes today in the land of the pyramids, Egypt.

The group stages coughed up lots of incidents from the goals, the misses, the blunders and the tactics. Not to forget the fans in the stands, the permutations as to who qualifies for the knockout not forgetting the empty stadia.

But with the group stage over, eight out of the 24 teams were eliminated whiles sixteen teams will in the next four days be whittled down to eight for the quarter finals.

Major statistics and facts from Group Stage action

Quarterfinal fixtures

  • Senegal vs. Benin
  • Nigeria vs. South Africa
  • Algeria vs. Ivory Coast
  • Madagascar vs. Tunisia

Quarterfinal Day 1: All you need to know

Senegal vs. Benin

This fixture takes place at the 30 June Stadium in Egypt’s capital, Cairo pitting the Lions of Teranga against the Squirrels of Benin.

The two teams, who have never won the prestigious prize, will be hoping to book a place in the semi-finals and take a step towards making history.

Sadio Mane’s Senegal go into the match as favourites, but will be wary of a Benin side that is yet to win or lose a match at the tournament, having held football giants like Cameroon, Ghana and Morocco to stalemates.

‘‘We should give every team its right and respect Benin. There are no small teams in Africa, the quality is very similar. While we might be favorites on paper, papers don’t decide anything,’‘ said Senegal’s coach Aliou Cisse.

‘‘Our presence at this stage is not out luck, we worked hard and I believe in my players,’‘ argued Benin’s coach, Michel Dussuyer.

Senegal and Benin have not met before in AFCON history.

Nigeria vs. South Africa

Three-time African champions Nigeria, will take on South Africa’s Bafana Bafana who won the tournament when they hosted it in 1996.

The Super Eagles who overcame their nemesis Cameroon in the Round of 16 will be hoping to avoid the fate of hosts Egypt, who were upset by South Africa in the previous stage.

‘‘We’re preparing very well for the game because it will be very difficult and against a strong team,’‘ Nigeria’s star forward Odion Ighalo said ahead of the July 10 fixture at the Cairo International Stadium.

South Africa beat Nigeria away in their opening match of the AFCON qualifiers in June 2017, and were held 1-1 in the return fixture.

‘‘Nigeria is one of the best teams in the tournament and it’s going to be a difficult match,’‘ conceded South Africa’s coach, Stuart Baxter.

Head to Head record

  • Nigeria 2-0 South Africa, semi-final in 2000
  • Nigeria 4-0 South Africa, group stage in 2004

Quarterfinals: Five ex-Champions, three non-winners

Five teams in the quarterfinals have tasted AFCON glory before as against three others who are chasing it for the first time.

Between the five ex-winners there are nine trophies. Nigeria (Three), Ivory Coast (Two), one each for South Africa, Tunisia and Algeria.

Three teams are chasing a historic first. Senegal, Benin and Madagascar. Incidentally that number will come down tomorrow as Senegal face Benin in the first quarterfinal.

West Africa’s dominance by way on numbers continues. Four teams as against two each from the north and southern Africa.

Over two days – July 10 and 11, the last four will be sorted out as the race towards the final heats up. Will it be a former winner taking back the trophy of it will be a virgin winner – for want of a better word. Time will tell.

Ghana vs. Tunisia decided by spot kicks

Whiles Ghanaians expressed skepticism at the team’s penalty history, Tunisia last substitution was to bring on a reserve goalie for the kicks.

  • Wakaso goal for Ghana 1 – 0
  • Naim scores for Tunisia 1 – 1
  • Jordan Ayew gets Ghana’s second 2 – 1
  • Khazri draws parity 2 – 2
  • Ghana misses third 2 – 2
  • Bronn puts Tunisia ahead 2 – 3
  • Agbenyenu converts for Ghana 3 – 3
  • Meriah restores Tunisia’s lead 3 – 4

Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia is final fixture of round of 16. It was a goalless first half but with barely 20 minutes to end, the Tunisians took the lead but an own goal brought Ghana into it.

The game was decided via penalty kicks. The third to travel 120 minutes. The first was Benin’s victory over Morocco and Madagascar’s triumph over DRC.

73’ – Khenissi gives Tunisia the lead
90’ extra time – Bedoui equalizes at the wrong end

Ghanaian fans are fuming over a disallowed goal scored by captain Andre Dede Ayew in the first half. According to many of them, a Video Assistant Referee would have ruled it as a valid goal.

CAF will begin using VARs in the quarterfinals which Ghana is hoping to reach. The Black Stars are chasing a fifth AFCON trophy to equal Cameroon’s titles and put pressure on Egypt’s record seven.

Ivory Coast beat Mali to secure date with Algeria

A Wilfred Zaha strike on the 76th minute was all the Elephants of ivory Coast needed to book their place in the quarterfinals of the AFCON. They eliminated Mali by the result.

They will now face Algeria who qualified for the last eight on Sunday after beating Guinea by three goals to nil.

Mali had overturned a first half possession dominance by the Ivorians but failed to convert their chances.

The final round-of-16 fixture pegs Ghana’s Black Stars against the Carthage Eagles of Tunisia in Ismailia. Winner of the game faces Madagascar in the last eight.

Despite the Ivorian victory, Malian Moussa Marega emerged the Man of the Match.

June 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast updates

Mali and Ivory Coast will play in an all West Africa fixture in Suez, whiles Ghana take on Tunisia in Ismailia.

Winners of the Suez fixture will book a quarter final clash with Algeria whiles winner in Ismailia faces Madagascar in the next game.

Mali vs. Ivory Coast

Mali are yet to record a loss having won two and drawn one in the group stages. Wins over Mauritania and Angola and a draw with Tunisia.

On the other hand, Ivory Coast qualified to this stage winning two (Namibia, South Africa) and losing to Algeria.

It’s a battle of the first place finisher (Mali) and second-place finisher (Ivory Coast). Mali will be chasing their first AFCON trophy with Ivory Coast chasing their third.

Ghana vs. Tunisia

Ghana topped their group thanks to a final group F victory against Guinea-Bissau. They had drawn their first two games 2 – 2 against Benin and goalless against Cameroon.

Tunisia placed second in Group E after three drawn games with Mali, Mauritania and Angola. They were the only north African country that failed to win a match in the group games.

Egypt, Morocco and Algeria won all their group fixtures without conceding in the process. Egypt has since been kicked out by South Africa and Morocco by Benin.

The Tunisians will look to being the second North African side after Algeria qualifies on Sunday evening with a 3 – 0 victory over Guinea.

June 7: Algeria vs. Guinea

Algeria are the only team yet to concede a goal in the tournament and they have protected that record in their 3 – 0 win against Guinea in the sixth round-of-16 clash at the AFCON.

The two other teams with a similar record were kicked out of the competition in upsets. First was Morocco’s loss to Benin on Friday evening and Egypt’s loss to South Africa on Saturday night.

24’ – Youcef Bilaili’s give Algeria the lead.
57’ – Riyad Mahrez doubles the lead.
82’ – Ounas adds a third as Algeria cruises

Algeria will now face Madagascar who booked their quarterfinals ticket by beating DR Congo via penalties earlier today.

June 7: DRC out as Madagascar progresses

The Leopards of DRC and the Barea of Madagascar battled for a place in the quarter-finals of the AFCON. Their game ended two all in regulation time.

Madagascar twice were in the lead but each time the Congolese pegged them back forcing the game into extra time. The debutants came tops in a shootout banging in four whiles DRC managed only two.

The will now wait for the winner of the game between Algeria and Guinea for a quarterfinal clash in the coming week.

90’ – Mbemba restores parity for DRC
71’ – Andriatsima restores Madagascar’s lead
21’ – Bakambu equalizes for DRC
9’ – Amada gives Madagascar an early lead

The Malagasy side have extra motivation to make more history with the country’s president Andry Rajoelina and CAF president Ahmad Ahmad watching them from the stands in Alexandria.

June 6: Day two of knockout [Previews]

Egypt vs. South Africa

The hosts are back in action against South Africa in the knock out round specifically the round-of-16 stage of the competition.

Egypt’s path to this stage was without blemish. Winning all three games and not conceding a goal. They finished top af their group (Uganda, DRC, Zimbabwe).

The South Africans were third in their group which had Morocco, Ivory Coast and Namibia. Their only victory came against Namibia. The Bafana Bafana qualified as one of four third-best placed sides.

There are eight trophies between the two sides. Egypt have a record seven titles whiles South Africa boasts its 1996 glory when they hosted and won it. Egypt beat South Africa to the hosting rights after CAF stripped Cameroon of the rights in late 2018.

Nigeria vs. Cameroon

Nigeria and Cameroon also have eight trophies between them. Cameroon with five and Nigeria with three.

The stakes a high for a Cameroon side that has failed to get the much needed goals and a Nigerian side that needs to make a strong statement after shock defeat to debutants Madagascar.

Both sides were rocked by bonus rows, the Cameroonians just before the tournament whiles the Nigerians staged their protest during the group phase.

Senegal up against Uganda

Senegal held on to a first half lead to beat Uganda by a goal to nil in their round-of-16 clash in the Egyptian capital, Cairo, on Friday night.

A Sadio Mane strike in the 15th minute means the Teranga Lions have qualified for the quarter finals where they will be meeting the Squirrels of Benin.

Uganda finished second in their group behind hosts Egypt. Senegal also finished in the same position behind Algeria.

In the first round-of-16 game, Benin shocked Morocco by beating them on penalties after a one-all draw and extra-time.

Turns out to be a battle of “losing finalists.” Senegal lost the 2002 final whiles Uganda lost it in 1978.

Morocco kicked out by Benin

The first round of 16 match between Morocco and Benin ended with victory for the Squirrels of Benin. The game was decide on penalties after a one – all draw led to extra-time in Cairo.

The West Africans proved the better composed from the spot scoring four as against one by the North African giants and pre-tournament favourites.

The first half ended goalless before Benin took a shock lead on the 54th minute through Adilehou. The Moroccans hit back on the 76th minute through En-Nesyri.

It is the first time the north Africans have conceded in the tournament after an unblemished group stage triple victory. Benin, meanwhile qualified after managing a third place finish in Group F.

LIST: Round of 16 pairings

July 5: Uganda vs. Senegal in Cairo
July 5: Morocco vs. Benin in Cairo
July 6: Egypt vs. South Africa in Cairo
July 6: Nigeria vs. Cameroon in Alexandria
July 7: Madagascar vs. DR Congo in Alexandria
July 7: Algeria vs. Guinea in Cairo
July 8: Mali vs. Ivory Coast in Suez
July 8: Ghana vs. Tunisia in Ismailia

Preview: Morocco vs. Benin

The Atlas Lions of Morocco are one of three countries that qualified with a perfect record from their group. They won all their games and did so without conceding.

The other two are incidentally North African sides – Algeria and hosts, Egypt. Along with Tunisia, all north African sides at the tournament made it out of the groups.

The team rode on a one-goal record in beating Ivory Coast and South Africa after struggling to beat Namibia in the first game. In the end it took an own goal to secure full points against the Namibian side.

Benin on the other hand made the knockout stage as one of four third best placed teams. They competed in a group that had Ghana, champions Cameroon and Guinea Bissau.

They drew all their three games. Two-all against Ghana and goalless draw against Cameroon and Guinea-Bissau but three points was enough to get them through due to favourable goal record.

The battle lines are drawn, Morocco are favourites to not just win the tie but to go on and win their second trophy. Time will tell.

Preview: Senegal vs Uganda

The Teranga Lions of Senegal – one of the pre tournament favourites – lost one game in the group stage, defeat to Algeria.

But between the defeat they had beaten Tanzania and then Kenya to guarantee a second place finish and qualify for this stage.

They come up against East Africa’s only remaining representatives, the Cranes of Uganda, who also placed second in their group. Beating DR Congo, drawing with Zimbabwe and losing to hosts Egypt.

The Cranes will be looking to put behind them a pay row and to qualify for the quarter-finals. They’d first have to deal with Aliou Cisse and his charges. Time will tell.

Kevin Prince Boateng mocks Ghana’s AFCON exit

Author: Euronews
9th July 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -Kevin Prince Boateng
German-Ghanaian player Kevin Prince Boateng has mocked Ghana’s Africa Cup of Nations exit following their defeat to Tunisia at the Ismailia Stadium on Monday. Indeed,Ghana was knocked out of the tournament by Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage following a 5-4 penalty shootout. Former Barcelona player Boateng claims that Ghana squad cannot win the AFCON 2019 title as long as he is not among them. In fact, Sassuolo midfielder has been indefinitely expelled from Ghana's squad, along with his teammate Sulley Muntari, due to alleged indiscipline during Ghana’s 2014 FIFA World Cup campaign in Brazil. Muntari violently slapped a Ghanaian FA representative in the face, while Boateng verbally insulted his manager. Ghana Football Association declared that both players "been suspended indefinitely". The association said that Boateng had used "vulgar verbal insults targeted at coach Kwesi Appiah" while Muntari was guilty of an "unprovoked physical attack on an executive committee member". Kevin Prince Boateng tweeted on his official Twitter account:"No PRINCE no PARTY #GhanaBlackStars #afcon"  

Nigeria Coach Gernot Rohr: South Africa are the competition’s favourites

Author: Euronews
9th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Copyright -Nigeria Coach-Gernot Rohr
On Saturday, South Africa have dramatically knocked out the Pharaohs (Egypt) from the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations with a 1-0 shock victory in front of 75.000 Egyptian fans at the Cairo International Stadium. Nigeria coach Gernot Rohr declared that by dumping out the hosts, who were among the nations expected to lift the Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana are now favourites to win the AFCON 2019. "We saw the game with Egypt against South Africa and we know South Africa well because they were in our group competing for the qualifiers" Rohr said at the pre-match press conference. "To beat Egypt, in this circumstances, up against a good team with one of the best players in Africa [Mohamed Salah], it full make them full of confidence. "They [Bafana Bafana] deserved to win because they were the better team and now for me, if you beat the favourite number one in Egypt, you become the new favourites." The coach added: "We also had a good game against Cameroon, we also have confidence so we should be expecting a match of high quality. "I think the strengths of our team is the unity and the fighting spirit - and even against South Africa, which has suddenly become the new favourites of the tournament. "We also have confidence after scoring three goals [against Cameroon] against a team who did not concede a goal in the Group stage, so we're confident also - but for me South Africa in the favourites." Bafana Bafana will take on Nigeria's Super Eagles on Wednesday at the Cairo International Stadium at 19:00(GMT)

AFCON 2019: Teary-eyed Mubarak Wakaso on Ghana’s defeat

Author: Euronews
9th July 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Copyright -CAF: Mubarak Wakaso
Tunisia’s Eagles of Carthage knocked out Ghana’s Black Stars from the Africa Cup of Nations on Monday following a 5-4 penalty shootout win after a 1-1 draw. Thus, Tunisia have booked their place in the AFCON 2019 quarter-finals and they will face Madagascar for a spot in the semi-finals while Ghana’s journey at the tournament ended. Despite winning the Man of the Match award after the game, Ghana’s international Mubarak Wakasu couldn’t stop himself from bursting into tears in his post-match speech now that the Black Stars’ dream of winning the fifth Africa Cup of Nations title this year vanished. ''We knew we were going to face a difficult opponent. I think what happened is part of the game. I am proud of my guys (sobbing), I’m proud of Ghanaians (teary-eyed) and I am proud of my family,'' Wakaso said in his post-match interview ''I  can’t say much, but all I will say is I am still Ghanaian, and I am proud of myself and my nation. ''I will like to thank everyone who came here to support us. I know in my heart, without them we cannot be where we are. So I will keep on thanking them. We will keep doing our best for the nation. Thank you.''  
