2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers-African teams first round fixtures

The 28 teams that are ranked the lowest by CAF are going to battle to win a spot in the group stage.
26 teams are already qualified for the group phase thanks to their CAF ranking.
🚨 The draw results.. FIFA World Qatar Cup 2022 .. Preliminary round pic.twitter.com/cjTNWCf3T8
— CAF (@CAF_Online) July 29, 2019
The 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures: First legs
Wednesday 4 September
15:00: Burundi vs Tanzania
15:00: Eritrea vs Namibia
15:00: Ethiopia vs Lesotho
15:00: South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea
16:30: Mauritius vs Mozambique
17:00: Djibouti vs Eswatini
17:30: Sao Tome e Principe vs Guinea Bissau
20:00: Liberia vs Sierra Leone
Thursday 5 September
14:00: Seychelles vs Rwanda
16:30: Chad vs Sudan
17:00: Somalia vs Zimbabwe
Friday 6 September
14:00: Comoros Islands vs Togo
19:00: Gambia vs Angola
Saturday 7 September
16:00: Botswana vs Malawi
The 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures: Second legs
Sunday 8 September
15:00: Lesotho vs Ethiopia
15:00: Tanzania vs Burundi
15:00: Zimbabwe vs Somalia
18:00: Equatorial Guinea vs South Sudan
18:30: Sierra Leone vs Liberia
Tuesday 10 September
15:00: Eswatini vs Djibouti
15:00: Malawi vs Botswana
16:00: Mozambique vs Mauritius
17:00: Angola vs Gambia
18:00: Rwanda vs Seychelles
18:00: Togo vs Comoros Islands
18:30: Guinea Bissau vs Sao Tome e Principe
19:00: Namibia vs Eritrea
19:00: Sudan vs Chad