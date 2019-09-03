Back

2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers-African teams first round fixtures

Author: Mayssa Douihech
3rd September 2019, 2 PM +02:00
Copyright -CAF-via Facebook
The 2022 World Cup qualifiers rounds begin on Wednesday 4th of September all around the African continent.

The 28 teams that are ranked the lowest by CAF are going to battle to win a spot in the group stage.

26 teams are already qualified for the group phase thanks to their CAF ranking.



The 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures: First legs

Wednesday 4 September

15:00: Burundi vs Tanzania

15:00: Eritrea vs Namibia

15:00: Ethiopia vs Lesotho

15:00: South Sudan vs Equatorial Guinea

16:30: Mauritius vs Mozambique

17:00: Djibouti vs Eswatini

17:30: Sao Tome e Principe vs Guinea Bissau

20:00: Liberia vs Sierra Leone

Thursday 5 September

14:00: Seychelles vs Rwanda

16:30: Chad vs Sudan

17:00: Somalia vs Zimbabwe

Friday 6 September

14:00: Comoros Islands vs Togo

19:00: Gambia vs Angola

Saturday 7 September

16:00: Botswana vs Malawi

The 2022 World Cup qualifiers fixtures: Second legs

Sunday 8 September

15:00: Lesotho vs Ethiopia

15:00: Tanzania vs Burundi

15:00: Zimbabwe vs Somalia

18:00: Equatorial Guinea vs South Sudan

18:30: Sierra Leone vs Liberia

Tuesday 10 September

15:00: Eswatini vs Djibouti

15:00: Malawi vs Botswana

16:00: Mozambique vs Mauritius

17:00: Angola vs Gambia

18:00: Rwanda vs Seychelles

18:00: Togo vs Comoros Islands

18:30: Guinea Bissau vs Sao Tome e Principe

19:00: Namibia vs Eritrea

19:00: Sudan vs Chad

 

 

