2022 world championship launched

Author: Euronews
29th July 2019, 3 PM +02:00
54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa.

54 countries for only five places, the Qatar 2022 World Cup is already starting for Africa. Stage 1: The preliminary draw was held this Monday in Cairo, Egypt. The beginning of a long campaign that starts on September 2.



After the AFCON 2019 now CHAN 2020. Will Cameroon be deprived of a new hosting rights? The controversy has been growing for a few days. A false debate, according to Ministry of Sports. Details in this week’s edition ‘ Football Planet’.



And then a question and some good news: will Nigeria be the host country for the next Women’s Under-20 World Cup? All the lights seem to be on green a few days before the arrival of a FIFA delegation in the country. Response at the end of the discuss.

Supermodel Naomi Campbell encourages African female basketballers

Author: Euronews
29th July 2019, 12 PM +02:00
‘Think about being the best’ – Naomi Campbell tells Africa’s female basketballers

Work hard and become the best was British model Naomi Campbell’s message to the young African female basketball players from the SEED academy in Senegal on Friday (July 26).

Campbell visited the young basketball hopefuls in Thies and Dakar last week as part of the Hoop Forum organised by SEED, a project to train and teach young players in Senegal.

She had a sit down with them at the Museum of Black Civilisation in Dakar where the players could ask her any question they wanted.

SEED has been going strong for 17 years and was the first basketball student-athlete academy in Africa.

Every year the academy trains up to 40 high potential student-athletes, boys and girls, who live, train and work towards achieving their goal of attending university.

Campbell said she was in Senegal to push the girls to achieve their best and wants to promote women empowerment through sport.

The annual Hoop Forum is a week of sports training and community work that zooms in on social leadership and building for a future education.

South Africa snatches dramatic draw with New Zealand

Author: Euronews
28th July 2019, 4 AM +02:00
The match had been billed as one of experimentation by both teams as they finetuned their World Cup preparations and it was just as intense as their last three matches, which had been decided by two p

Replacement scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies scored a try in the final minute of play to help South Africa snatch a 16-16 draw with New Zealand in a tense Rugby Championship clash in Wellington on Saturday.

Jantjies pounced on an error by Aaron Smith to silence most of the soldout crowd, who had until the try been expecting a tight win for the world champions at the Wellington Regional Stadium.

Jack Goodhue scored the only try for the All Blacks after a scintillating break from Beauden Barrett, while the fullback and flyhalf Richie Mo’unga added the rest of the points from the boot.

Springboks flyhalf Handre Pollard kicked three penalties for the visitors, then held his nerve to slot the conversion that locked the scores at 16-16 and ended the game.

Jantjies, who scored two tries on debut against Australia last week, had replaced Faf de Klerk midway through the second half after the 27-year-old had a head injury assessment and did not return.

The All Blacks will also be sweating on the fitness of their lock Brodie Retallick, who looked in pain and cradled his left arm as he walked off in the 61st minute.

The match had been billed as one of experimentation by both teams as they finetuned their World Cup preparations and it was just as intense as their last three matches, which had been decided by two points or fewer.

Neither side was able to truly stamp any authority on their opponents, although South Africa’s tactical kicking game and brutal defence kept them in the game when the All Blacks looked to have gone up a gear in the final quarter.

Early pressure by the Springboks had resulted in two penalties to Pollard to give them a deserved 6-0 lead before the game turned into an arm-wrestle between the 22-metre areas.

It was not until the 37th minute before All Blacks passes finally stuck when Beauden Barrett found space following a turnover and he passed inside to Goodhue, who ran 30 metres to give the home side a 7-6 lead at the break.

Barrett and Pollard traded penalties in the third quarter, with the injection of replacement players sparking the world champions, who began to finally get over the advantage line out wide.

Mo’unga then added two further penalties, the second to give the All Blacks a 16-9 lead with six minutes remaining before a fortuitous bounce of the ball off Smith while under pressure gave Jantjies the try that levelled the match.

FIFA bans former Sierra Leone football association boss

Author: Euronews
28th July 2019, 3 AM +02:00
The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has also fined Kabba 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,372).

Abu Bakarr Kabba, a former Sierra Leone Football Association official, has been banned for five years for accepting bribes, the sport’s governing body FIFA said on Friday.

FIFA said Kabba was guilty of “having accepted and received bribes in relation to the manipulation of international matches, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”

The adjudicatory chamber of the independent Ethics Committee has also fined Kabba 50,000 Swiss francs ($50,372).

“The formal ethics proceedings against Mr Kabba were initiated on July 11, 2018 and stem from an extensive investigation into various international matches (attempted to be) manipulated for betting purposes by Mr Wilson Raj Perumal,” FIFA said in a statement.

“This large-scale investigation was conducted by FIFA through its competent departments and in cooperation with the relevant stakeholders and authorities.”

The ban on Kabba covers all football-related activities at national and international level and came into force on Friday.

The investigation into convicted Singapore-based match fixer Perumal’s activities has already resulted in life bans for players and former officials.

Earlier this week, former Botswana Football Association general secretary Mooketsi Kgotlele was handed a life ban in relation to the match-fixing probe.

South Africa's opposition EFF celebrates six years anniversary

Author: Euronews
27th July 2019, 10 AM +02:00
In May 2019 polls, the party grossed 10.7% of the vote. It got 1.8 million votes and 44 seats in the national parliament – up from 25.

The Economic Freedom Fighters, EFF, South Africa’s third largest party is six years old and the party is celebrating with a rally at the Kanyamazane Stadium in Mpumalanga Province.

The EFF, born in 2013, and has since its fortunes continue to grow after two election cycles. It is a party that prides itself with a dogged push for black economic empowerment.

The party’s representatives in parliament usually wears red overalls and berets or hard plastic caps showing their allegiance to the working class.

It is led by Julius Sello Malema, a fiery orator who was once leader of the youth wing of the ruling African National Congress, ANC. He was expelled from the ANC after disagreements with the then president Jacob Zuma.

The party emerged as a kingmaker in 2016 elections in metropolitan areas like the administrative capital Pretoria and commercial capital Johannesburg, where it backed main opposition Democratic Alliance, DA, candidates.

The EFF won 6.3% of the vote in 2014 elections making it the third-largest party in parliament. In May 2019 polls, the party grossed 10.7% of the vote. It got 1.8 million votes and 44 seats in the national parliament – up from 25.

Known for its far-left policies including plans to nationalise mines, the party had long been deemed as punching above its weight on the political scene.

It played a key role in holding Zuma to account for spending state money on non-security upgrades to his private residence and has shaped the debate on land expropriation without compensation, a policy the ANC has said it intends to carry out in due course.

His political rhetoric appeals to mainly younger black voters who are disillusioned with 25 years of ANC rule.

Idrissa Gueye to complete a move to Paris Saint-Germain

Author: Euronews
26th July 2019, 1 PM +02:00
Everton FC player Idrissa Gueye will complete his move to French champions side Paris Saint-Germain next week with PSG paying €32m for the midfielder. In fact, Paris Saint-Germain have showed interest to sign the midfielder in January 2019,but Everton side rejected two offers from them. Everton manager Marco Silva revealed the reason behind rejecting the French side offer in January saying “He (Gueye) is really aggressive, he is fast in both transitions [attack and defense] and it is important for us, “With him there, we can have the other players free to support the attack. “He has been really important for us since the beginning of the season. And he was last season also. He is playing well and he is doing a good job.” He concluded: “He is one player we do not think to lose in this market. Of course, after some moments it can become a matter of money.” Other European clubs have shown interest in the Senegal international this summer such as Manchester United; however, PSG have won the signing battle. Idrissa Gueye has asked for time to think and eventually decided to complete a five-year signing at Parc des Princes. The midfielder has made 20 appearances of the side’s 23 league games this season ,2018/2019, helping the Toffees keep five clean sheets.
