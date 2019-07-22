2019 Ghana Football Awards: Full list of winners
The event witnessed the presence of several Ghanaian football stars as well as journalists and dignitaries.
Thomas Partey, Atletico Madrid star, won the football of the year award in addition to the best foreign player award following his impressive season with Atlético in the Spanish La Liga where they finished second behind FC Barcelona.In fact, Partey has also been crowned the footballer of the year in last year’s ceremony.
The female best footballer of the year and the rising star were awarded to Black Maidens’s player Abdulai Mukarama.
Below is the complete list of awards winners (the Ghana Football Awards 2019)
Coach of the Year
Charles Akunnor- Asante Kotoko
Women’s Footballer of the Year
Mukarama Abdulai – Black Maidens
Team of The Year
Asante Kotoko
Goalkeeper of the Year
Felix Annan – Asante Kotoko
Home-based Player of the Year
Fatawu Shafiu
Best Foreign Player
Thomas Partey
Goal of the Year
By Joseph Esso – Heart of Oak
The Living Legend Awards
Dogo Moro and Wiberforce Mfum
Rising Star Award
Abdulai Mukarama
Thumbs Up Award
Professional Footballers Association of Ghana
Overall Footballer of the Year
Thomas Partey