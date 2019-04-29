Back

Marseille : Président, entraîneur, joueurs, finances... Tout va mal !

Author: Media365
29th April 2019, 3 PM +02:00
Non seulement l’Olympique de Marseille a dit adieu à la Ligue des Champions avec un retard de huit points sur Lyon à quatre journées de la fin de la saison, mais en plus on voit mal comment le club phocéen pourrait, en guise de consolation, accrocher la Ligue Europa, Saint-Etienne comptant cinq points d’avance. En conférence de presse, Rudi Garcia a parfois paru désabusé, comme lorsqu’il a rappelé les trop nombreux buts pris par son équipe cette saison, et ces erreurs qui se répètent semaine après semaine. L’entraîneur marseillais n’est pas le seul à ne plus cacher son agacement. Présent au Vélodrome dimanche, Frank McCourt aurait remonté les bretelles des joueurs olympiens selon RMC. Mais avant le match ! « Je suis très déçu de vos performances. Réagissez. Soyez vite à la hauteur de ce club, dignes de ce maillot avant de penser à votre avenir », aurait grondé le propriétaire de l’OM, menaçant certains de bloquer leur départ en fin de saison, « même en cas de belle proposition. » On pense par exemple à Florian Thauvin (blessé contre Nantes), qui souhaite aller voir ailleurs cet été, ou encore à certains cadres qui pourraient faire leurs valises, comme Dimitri Payet.

Garcia menacé ?


En revanche, il n’y aurait toujours pas de friture sur la ligne entre l’Américain et Jacques-Henri Eyraud. McCourt renvoie d’ailleurs vers lui au sujet de l’avenir de Rudi Garcia. Et, toujours selon RMC, le président de l’OM commencerait à lâcher du lest sur Rudi Garcia et à s’interroger sur la suite à donner au contrat de son entraîneur. Un proche confie à nos confrères que le crédit de Garcia est désormais entamé, et qu’une coupure semble de plus en plus nette avec le groupe. Pourtant, l’intéressé continue de faire bonne figure et travaille même déjà sur la saison 2019-20 (sans savoir si les Marseillais seront européens ou non). Pour lui, comme pour toutes les composantes de l’OM, l’été s’annonce agité. Car au-delà du sportif, une non-qualification pour une Coupe d’Europe risque de plomber un peu plus les finances du club. Le mois dernier, le rapport publié par la DNCG faisait état d’un déficit de près de 80 millions d’euros. Les dirigeants comptaient sur une qualification pour la Ligue des Champions, qui auraient pu rapporter 60 M€, pour combler ce trou béant, rapporte L’Equipe ce lundi. Raté...

Tokyo 2020 archery venue unveiled

Author: Media365
28th April 2019, 10 AM +02:00
The archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was officially unveiled on Sunday.

The archery venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was officially unveiled on Sunday becoming the first of the Games’ new venues to be completed.

Yumenoshima Park Archery Field, located on a former landfill site, was set for completion in May.

Other than the Olympic Stadium and the Olympic and Paralympic athletes village, Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) is building eight new competition venues for the Games.

The rest of the venues will be refurbished pre-existing facilities.

The archery field, with a covered grandstand and warm-up area shaped like an archer’s bow, is the first of the new venues to be completed.

The venue was opened by Princess Tsuguko, who is a patron of the All Japan Archery Federation, alongside Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike.

Japanese Olympic Committee President Tsunekazu Takeda, who will step down from the role in June amid a corruption probe despite denying any wrongdoing, was also in attendance.

Double Olympic medalist Hiroshi Yamamoto and other Japanese archers fired arrows through balloons and archers from various local clubs were then allowed to use the facilities for the very first time.

In February, construction at all new venues, including the Aquatics Centre, was found to be on schedule.

Females excelling in male dominated disciplines [Sports on the Morning Call]

Author: Media365
27th April 2019, 5 AM +02:00
Women are toppling records, filling bridges and also playing roles of responsibilities in taking major decisions and arbitration in the out comes of these sporting events.

A world that has been dominated by men for as long as written history goes. Sports over time has created several disciplines whose events have been shaped to fit the morphology, strength and intentions of a man.

Football, rugby, wrestling and even athletics have been hugely but not completely dominated by men. Today in these disciplines, women are toppling records, filling bridges and also playing roles of responsibilities in taking major decisions and arbitration in the out comes of these sporting events.

To site a few, Marta Vieira da Silva, commonly known as Marta, is a Brazilian footballer who plays for the Orlando Pride in the National Women’s Soccer League and the Brazil national team as a forward. She has been likened to one of football’s ever great, Martha is called Pele in skirt.

She has been named a record 6 time FIFA world footballer of the year, one more than both Christiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

With 110 goals for Brazil, Martha now has more goals than Ronaldinho and Neymar with the Brazilian national team.

Another out standing female performance is from “baby face destroyer” Tirunesh Dibaba from Ethiopia. She is vehemently holding on to the world and olympic 10,000 metres title and in total has won five world track titles and five world cross country titles, a record which sounds more appealing than the entire career accolades of most male athletes.

Serena Jameka Williams is a professional tennis player who has lasted longest as world number 1 in women’s single rankings. Considered as the best to have ever existed she has shown incredible strength, physique and athletism both on and off the court. She has won on several occasions major single titles from Australia, French, Wimbledon and the US opens.

The ever growing list of female accolades continues, this time in the world of arbitration in sports.

In september 2017, Bibiana Steinhaus became the first female referee in one of Europe’s top 5 leagues when she handled the whistle in a 1-1 draw between Hertha Berlin and Werder Bremen.

Another rare feat came in just last weekend on the African continent.

Jonesia Kabakama of Tanzania became the first Woman to be tasked with managing a Men’s AFCON game at any category with the whistle. A group B decider between Cameroon and Senegal ended in a goalless score after the 36 yr old managed through the 90 minutes without any major hitches.

This same lady in 2016 handled a top rated league derby between Simba SC and Young African.

And then the latest to take place in France will be Stephanie Frappart who will become the first female center referee to handle the ligue 1 game between Amiens and Strasbourg. She has been officiating ligue 2 matches in France since 2014.

The announcement by the French Football Federation follows a request by FIFA to help female referees who will be officiating the Women’s world cup later in June to be adequately prepared for the competition.

The wind of change in sports over the years continues to blow in favour of female athletes and sports women who gradually are picking up nerve wrecking roles in male dominated events.

Senegal's Sadio Mane named on English Premier League team of the year

Author: Media365
25th April 2019, 2 PM +02:00
The eleven players on the team were voted for by members of the PFA, as the best players in their positions over the past seven months. The PFA is the players’ union.

Senegal’s talisman and Liverpool forward, Sadio Mane was on Thursday named on the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Team of the Year 2018-19.

The eleven players on the team were voted for by members of the PFA, as the best players in their positions over the past seven months. The PFA is the players’ union.

Sadio Mane, who is having the best season of his career in the English Premier League has scored 18 goals and been involved in up to 19 goals.

Mane has also been shortlisted for the season’s PFA Player’s Player of the Year. The Senegalese captain is the only African player on this list, and the Team of the Year.

The other players on the team of the year include City goalkeeper Ederson, forwards Raheem Sterling and Sergio Aguero, midfielders Bernardo Silva and Fernandinho, and centre back Aymeric Laporte.

Mane’s Liverpool has four players on the team including centre back Virgil van Dijk, full backs Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

United midfielder Paul Pogba was the only player not from either Manchester City or Liverpool to be named in the team.

U-17 Afcon: Last four known

Author: Media365
22nd April 2019, 11 AM +02:00
Host nation Tanzania gave a very humiliating report card as the U-17 side finished as group A’s sick man with zero point, while all four semi finalist have paved their way to the Fifa U-17 world cup i

Host nation Tanzania gave a very humiliating report card as the U-17 side finished as group A’s sick man with zero point, while all four semi finalist have paved their way to the Fifa U-17 world cup in Brazil later this year .

A Tanzanian female referee on Sunday became the first woman to handle a game at the Afcon at all categories, find out who she is right ahead.

Christiano Ronaldo becomes the first player ever to win the league in England, Spain and Italy as the Portugese guided Juventus to their 8th successive league title over the weekend .

Kenya's former olympic 1500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop banned four years for doping

Author: Media365
21st April 2019, 6 AM +02:00
The 29-year-old, who also won three world championship golds, tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) in November 2017.

Kenya’s former Olympic 1500 metres champion Asbel Kiprop has been handed a four-year ban for doping, the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) said on Saturday.

The 29-year-old, who also won three world championship golds, tested positive for the banned blood booster erythropoietin (EPO) in November 2017.

Kiprop had argued his urine sample, which was taken out of competition, could have been tampered with by his testers, who had tipped him off about their visit and taken a payment from him.

But the AIU, an independent body managing all doping-related matters for athletics, said they were satisfied that there had been no interference and an IAAF Disciplinary Tribunal on Saturday suspended him for four years effective February 2018.

He had been tentatively suspended by the AIU in May last year.

“The (AIU) panel is aware that its order will interrupt, and may even terminate, the athlete’s sporting career and cast a shadow over his impressive competitive record,” it said in a statement.

“But in its opinion the laboratory results viewed in the context of the evidential record and the regulatory framework unit admit of no other conclusion than the case against the athlete is convincingly made out.”

Kiprop can appeal his case to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). He continues to maintain his innocence.

“There is no justice in the world. Not every prisoner in jail is guilty,” he told Kenyan media on Saturday. “I will consult my lawyer to see if I will appeal at CAS but no matter the outcome I will be back stronger.”

Kiprop was awarded the 1500m gold medal from the 2008 Summer Olympics in Beijing after original winner Rashid Ramzi tested positive for doping. Kiprop won his three world titles in 2011, 2013 and 2015.

